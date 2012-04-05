Editor's choice
Steven Carroll talks on the phone in the backyard of a neighbor's home during the cleanup effort in Forney, a day after up to a dozen tornadoes struck the densely populated Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
A girl walks past policemen patrolling the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man, who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A man balances a soccer ball on his head amongst cars stopped in a traffic jam in Rome, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The bow section of the stricken container ship Rena remains above water about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maritime New Zealand
The Rev. Jesse Jackson joins elected officials and Memphis sanitation workers to unveil a street sign during a ceremony to rename Linden Avenue to "Dr. M.L. King Jr. Avenue" in Memphis, Tennessee, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lance Murphey
Anti-government protesters run as they clash with riot police during a march demanding the release of Abdulhadi al-Khawaja in Sanabis, west of Manama, Bahrain, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
The body of the chairman of the Somali football federation Said Mugabe is seen on his chair after an explosion at the national theatre in Mogadishu, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A policeman patrols the Rocinha Slum during an operation to find a man who killed a policeman during a shootout at one of the slum's alleys in Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Miami Heat's LeBron James and Chris Bosh wait for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Miami, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise
Lightning flashes over the city of Tegucigalpa during a thunderstorm in Honduras, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
An ethnic Uighur vendor (3rd R) and his family sell vegetables, as his son rests under his tricycle, on a street in Uqturpan county, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Children sit in front of a tombstone waiting for their relatives at a public cemetery during the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day, in Jinjiang, Fujian province, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Penitents of "El Prendimiento" brotherhood take part during a Holy Week procession in Almeria, southeast Spain, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
San Francisco Giants baserunner Nate Schierholts slides safe into second base under Oakland Athletics second baseman Jemile Weeks during the seventh inning of their game in Oakland, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Israeli border policemen hold back a Jewish youth to prevent him from reaching a building occupied by Jewish settlers in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A fighter takes aim with a sniper rifle in Zuwara, Libya, April 4, 2012. Four days of fighting between the rival communities around Zuwara have killed at least 16 people on both sides and hundreds wounded. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Naseema Akhtar, 25, who lost her left leg in a landmine explosion in 1995 while crossing a field near the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, prepares to wear her prosthetic leg inside her home at Jhangar village, northwest of Jammu, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A revolutionary fighter tears apart a green flag near a banner with the words "Long live Al Fatah", which they found in Regdalin town, Libya, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili
Policemen run in front of the entrance of Grande Bretagne hotel during riots at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth uses a public phone as he holds a push cart with food during preparations for the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An Afghan policeman shouts for help in carrying a victim at the site of a suicide attack in Faryab province, north of Afghanistan, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Team Australia Shane Perkins celebrates with his son Aidan after winning the Men's Team Sprint Final at the 2012 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Melbourne, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Jamal Jaoudi from Morocco, a 20-year-old asylum seeker, lies on a mattress with his lips sewn together as part of a hunger strike at a house in Brussels, April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A drug user consumes crack in the old center of Salvador da Bahia, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
