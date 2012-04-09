Editor's choice
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip more
Kickboxers train at the youth club in Juba, South Sudan, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Spanish matador Jose Maria Manzanares smokes a cigarette before the start of a bullfight at the Maestranza bullring in Seville, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Christian worshippers rest inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, during Easter celebrations, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Catholics attend an Easter Vigil mass at the Cathedral Primada de America in Santo Domingo, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A man gets his hair cut by a friend outside his house in a camp erected by an estimated 8,000 members of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last month occupied a 45 hectare (111 acres) plot to demand from the government ownership of the land, in...more
Jefferson Farfan (L) and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar of Schalke 04 celebrate their third goal against Hanover 96 during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dressed as characters from the video game 'Silent Hill' Sara Gates (L) and Xand Griffin adjust their costumes at the PAX East gaming conference in Boston, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A shopkeeper stands inside a shop as people are reflected on a window panel in Kabul, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Reverend Lehlohonolo Henrietta Montjane (L) preaches to parishioners and members of various other congregations as she celebrates Easter Sunday during the Good Harbor Beach Sunrise Service in Gloucester, Massachusetts, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica...more
A fighter killed during clashes between rival militia groups at Regdalene, is seen in an ambulance before being transported to a hospital in Zuwara, west of Tripoli, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Anis Mili
A worker unloads flour from a truck in Kabul, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman takes part in the procession of the "Virgem da Atalaia" during Holy Week at Alcochete, near Lisbon, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Protesters make a brick barricade in a road during an anti-government rally and in support of Human Rights Activists Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, who is on hunger strike in prison for two months now, in Manama, Bahrain, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I...more
The Titanic centre in Belfast is illuminated by digital projections and pyrotechnics as part of the city's festival of events to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Titanic's fateful maiden voyage, April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Manchester City's Mario Balotelli reacts before he receves a red card during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman brings incense and flowers to the grave of her relatives during Orthodox Palm Sunday in Heresti cemetery, southeast of Bucharest, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Japanese tourist arrives at Chaklala Airbase in Rawalpindi near Islamabad, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A dead man is seen among damaged buildings in the old city of Homs, Syria, April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Karam Abu Rabeh/Shaam News Network
A boy plays with a ball in a camp erected by an estimated 8,000 members of Brazil's Roofless Workers Movement, who last month occupied a 45 hectares (111 acres) plot to demand from the government ownership of the land, in Embu da Artes, southwest of...more
A woman cries at the grave of her husband during the Orthodox Palm Sunday in Heresti cemetery, southeast of Bucharest April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
John Philip of South Coast, New South Wales, Australia adjusts his period bowler hat while donning a life jacket, during a drill on board the Titanic Memorial Cruise in Southampton, England April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A Russian police officer talks to a Chinese migrant worker on an agrarian farm during a raid conducted by the police and members of the federal migratory service near the village of Yermolayevo outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 8,...more
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
