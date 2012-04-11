Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Fire engulfs a textile factory in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Fire engulfs a textile factory in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Firefighters contain a wildfire that started in a wood compost at the former Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island, New York April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Firefighters contain a wildfire that started in a wood compost at the former Fresh Kills landfill in Staten Island, New York April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Heisler/Pool

Close
2 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to a lengthy translation next to Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba after their meeting at the State Department in Washington April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts to a lengthy translation next to Japan's Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba after their meeting at the State Department in Washington April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
3 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Police try to restrain supporters of Oleg Shein, the former mayoral candidate for the opposition party, "A Just Russia", in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tyukaev

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Police try to restrain supporters of Oleg Shein, the former mayoral candidate for the opposition party, "A Just Russia", in the southern Russian city of Astrakhan, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Tyukaev

Close
4 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People wearing 3D glasses watch the film "Titanic 3D" at a movie theatre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

People wearing 3D glasses watch the film "Titanic 3D" at a movie theatre in Taiyuan, Shanxi province April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, Peru, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia, relatives of three trapped miners, Javier Tapia, Santiago Tapia and Carlos Huamani, camp outside the rescue operation at Cabeza de Negro gold-and-copper mine, in Ica, Peru, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
6 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An Afghan policeman carries a poppy flower in the barrel of his gun, in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A couple takes part in a protest rally for slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin in New York on April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A commuter walks past a closed metro station during a stoppage of the Brussels public transport network STIB/MIVB in Brussels April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A commuter walks past a closed metro station during a stoppage of the Brussels public transport network STIB/MIVB in Brussels April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
9 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, the leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of a bullet-riddled building in Sanaa April10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Tribal fighters loyal to Sadiq al-Ahmar, the leader of the Hashed tribe, walk in front of a bullet-riddled building in Sanaa April10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
10 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Yoo Bok-yeob (L), a village schoolmaster who leads a Confucian lifestyle, queues up to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Nonsan, south of Seoul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Yoo Bok-yeob (L), a village schoolmaster who leads a Confucian lifestyle, queues up to cast his ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Nonsan, south of Seoul April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An Indian Sikh pilgrim looks out from a train carriage as he arrives at the Wagah border in Pakistan, to attend the Baisakhi festival April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An Indian Sikh pilgrim looks out from a train carriage as he arrives at the Wagah border in Pakistan, to attend the Baisakhi festival April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
12 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

The carcass of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, is seen during a media preview in Hong Kong April 10, 2012. Lyuba, whose carcass is 40,000 years old, was found by a reindeer herder in Yamal Peninsula in Russia in 2007. She will be exhibited at IFC Mall in Hong Kong on April 12. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
14 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A forensic technician kneels near the body of a man at a crime scene in the municipality of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill

Close
15 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security officers arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Boston Red Sox third baseman Kevin Youkilis watches as police and security officers arrest a fan that ran onto the field during the third inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
16 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks as he launches his campaign for re-election at the Duke Street Church in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks as he launches his campaign for re-election at the Duke Street Church in London, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A Greek police officer salutes as Presidential guards march during a ceremonial change of guard at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens' Syntagma square, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A Greek police officer salutes as Presidential guards march during a ceremonial change of guard at the monument of the unknown soldier in Athens' Syntagma square, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
18 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Relatives of Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television cameraman Ali Shaaban mourn his death during his funeral in Mayfadoun village, southern Lebanon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

Relatives of Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television cameraman Ali Shaaban mourn his death during his funeral in Mayfadoun village, southern Lebanon, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Close
19 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A damaged building is seen in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib, Syria, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A damaged building is seen in Taftanaz village, east of Idlib, Syria, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

The lawyer team of accused Norwegian militant Anders Behring Breivik, from left: Tord Jordet, Odd Ivar Groen, Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera, pose for a picture in Oslo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

The lawyer team of accused Norwegian militant Anders Behring Breivik, from left: Tord Jordet, Odd Ivar Groen, Geir Lippestad and Vibeke Hein Baera, pose for a picture in Oslo, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge

Close
21 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman wearing a veil looks at diplomatic staff and foreign media gathered outside entrance to the courthouse where disabled lawyer Ni Yulan, and her husband Dong Jiqin were being sentenced, in central Beijing, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A woman wearing a veil looks at diplomatic staff and foreign media gathered outside entrance to the courthouse where disabled lawyer Ni Yulan, and her husband Dong Jiqin were being sentenced, in central Beijing, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
22 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An official of Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, poses while wearing a lapel badge featuring North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

An official of Daedonggang Fruit Farm, with 125 hectares of apple trees, poses while wearing a lapel badge featuring North Korea founder Kim Il-sung on the outskirts of Pyongyang, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
23 / 24
Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A participant has tanning lotion applied on his body during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

A participant has tanning lotion applied on his body during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »