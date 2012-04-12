Edition:
Thursday, April 12, 2012

A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman in traditional Korean costume watches as a student leaves a swimming pool of Kim Il-sung University in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Women cry on a street in Banda Aceh after a strong earthquake struck off Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Rescued miner Javier Tapia is comforted by his wife Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. Nine workers trapped inside a mine in southern Peru were rescued and brought to daylight after spending almost a week underground. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Rescued miner Javier Tapia is comforted by his wife Flor Choque and her son Josue Tapia after being rescued outside the mine Cabeza de Negro where he was trapped since April 5, in Ica, April 11, 2012. Nine workers trapped inside a mine in southern Peru were rescued and brought to daylight after spending almost a week underground. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Women Afghan Special Forces members participate in a night raid training exercise in Kabul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents bring in a person who is presumed to be George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter, into the intake building of the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents bring in a person who is presumed to be George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter, into the intake building of the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

A woman selling souvenirs waits for customers at the Taghyeer (Change) Square where anti-government protesters have been camping for more than a year to demand regime changes in Sanaa, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A woman selling souvenirs waits for customers at the Taghyeer (Change) Square where anti-government protesters have been camping for more than a year to demand regime changes in Sanaa, April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves during the Fourth Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang April 11, 2012, and released on April 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves during the Fourth Conference of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in Pyongyang April 11, 2012, and released on April 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Parliamentary election posters are hanged at Chunggye stream as a campaign of boosting votes in Seoul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Parliamentary election posters are hanged at Chunggye stream as a campaign of boosting votes in Seoul, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man rests between two bars at a stadium, where a rally was being held against the seizure of northern Mali by Tuareg and Islamist rebels, in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A woman wearing a burqa, whose family was displaced by military operations last year against militants in Bara, arrives to receive supplies at Jalozai camp supported by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Pakistan's northwest, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A woman wearing a burqa, whose family was displaced by military operations last year against militants in Bara, arrives to receive supplies at Jalozai camp supported by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees in Pakistan's northwest, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A boy practises fixing a car engine at a makeshift motor garage in southern Mogadishu Hodan district, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Occupy Wall Street demonstrators protest outside the New York Stock Exchange, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Interior Ministry officers detain a protester (3rd L) during a demonstration outside the State Duma headquarters in central Moscow, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Interior Ministry officers detain a protester (3rd L) during a demonstration outside the State Duma headquarters in central Moscow, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A car drives past residential buildings in Pyongyang, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo waves upon her departure at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Former Philippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo waves upon her departure at the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, Metro Manila, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama and his family which he hung on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Colombian attorney Silvio Carrasquilla cleans a poster of U.S. President Barack Obama and his family which he hung on a wall inside his home in Turbaco, near Cartagena, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Model Rayyan wearing a design by Danish Wakeel, uses his mobile phone before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Model Rayyan wearing a design by Danish Wakeel, uses his mobile phone before taking to the catwalk during Fashion Week in Islamabad, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

The Canadian navy submarine HMCS Windsor is lowered into the water from a dry dock after undergoing a five year refit at CFB Halifax, Nova Scotia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

The Canadian navy submarine HMCS Windsor is lowered into the water from a dry dock after undergoing a five year refit at CFB Halifax, Nova Scotia, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Darrow

Demonstrators run away from a jet of water during an environment rally against a hydroelectric dam project which will be constructed in the Aysen region of Chilean Patagonia, in Santiago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators run away from a jet of water during an environment rally against a hydroelectric dam project which will be constructed in the Aysen region of Chilean Patagonia, in Santiago, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Malians who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Malians who fled unrest in the rebel-held northeastern cities of Gao and Timbuktu arrive by bus in the capital Bamako, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Red Bull Formula One Germany's driver Sebastian Vettel poses as he takes part in the making of a martial arts film at a studio in Shanghai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile

Red Bull Formula One Germany's driver Sebastian Vettel poses as he takes part in the making of a martial arts film at a studio in Shanghai, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/The Power of Sport Images/Victor Fraile

A gust of wind lifts the cardinals' mantles during Pope Benedict XVI's Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A gust of wind lifts the cardinals' mantles during Pope Benedict XVI's Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Shadows are cast by people who walk on a terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Shadows are cast by people who walk on a terrace overlooking the Eiffel Tower in Paris, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade, April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade, April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

