Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 16, 2012 | 2:50pm BST

Editor's choice

<p>Grid girls rest in the paddock area before the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Grid girls rest in the paddock area before the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, April 16, 2012

Grid girls rest in the paddock area before the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 24
<p>Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway across the Midwest on Sunday after dozens of tornados tore through the region, killing at least five people in Oklahoma, leaving thousands without power in Kansas and damaging up to 90 percent of the homes and buildings in one small Iowa town. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom</p>

Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway across the Midwest on Sunday after dozens of tornados tore through the region, killing at least five people in Oklahoma, leaving...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

Tim Crom picks up debris from a damaged home in Thurman, Iowa April 15, 2012. Rescue and clean-up efforts were underway across the Midwest on Sunday after dozens of tornados tore through the region, killing at least five people in Oklahoma, leaving thousands without power in Kansas and damaging up to 90 percent of the homes and buildings in one small Iowa town. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

Close
2 / 24
<p>An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. Attackers fired a rocket-propelled grenade into a house used by British diplomats in the city centre and smoke billowed from the building after the blast, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. Attackers fired a rocket-propelled grenade into a house used by British diplomats in the city centre and smoke billowed from the building after the blast, a Reuters...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

An Afghan policeman takes position at the site of an attack in Kabul April 15, 2012. Attackers fired a rocket-propelled grenade into a house used by British diplomats in the city centre and smoke billowed from the building after the blast, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 24
<p>Soldiers stand in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Soldiers stand in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip more

Monday, April 16, 2012

Soldiers stand in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung (L) and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
4 / 24
<p>An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the boldest on the capital since U.S.-backed Afghan forces removed the group from power in 2001. REUTERS/Parwiz</p>

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

An Afghan National Army soldier keeps watch near the Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) as a NATO helicopter flies over the site of an attack in Jalalabad province April 15, 2012. Gunmen launched multiple attacks in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, assaulting Western embassies in the heavily guarded, central diplomatic area and at the parliament in the west, witnesses and officials said. Taliban insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, one of the boldest on the capital since U.S.-backed Afghan forces removed the group from power in 2001. REUTERS/Parwiz

Close
5 / 24
<p>A sign shows the direction to Utoeya island in Tyrifjorden lake, northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. Anti-Islam militant Anders Behring Breivik appears bent on turning a Norwegian court into a "circus" show for his views when he goes on trial on Monday for killing 77 people, reopening wounds in the traditionally tolerant and tranquil nation. Breivik has proudly admitted bombing the government's headquarters in Oslo in July 2011, killing eight people, before gunning down 69, mostly teenagers, at a summer camp of the ruling Labour Party on Utoeya island. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A sign shows the direction to Utoeya island in Tyrifjorden lake, northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. Anti-Islam militant Anders Behring Breivik appears bent on turning a Norwegian court into a "circus" show for his views when he goes on trial on Monday...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

A sign shows the direction to Utoeya island in Tyrifjorden lake, northwest of Oslo April 15, 2012. Anti-Islam militant Anders Behring Breivik appears bent on turning a Norwegian court into a "circus" show for his views when he goes on trial on Monday for killing 77 people, reopening wounds in the traditionally tolerant and tranquil nation. Breivik has proudly admitted bombing the government's headquarters in Oslo in July 2011, killing eight people, before gunning down 69, mostly teenagers, at a summer camp of the ruling Labour Party on Utoeya island. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
6 / 24
<p>Prostitutes walk a street of the old city, as heads of state met for the Americas Summit in Cartagena April 14, 2012. Headlines from this weekend's gathering of more than 30 heads of state have focused on an embarrassing scandal after members of U.S. President Barack Obama's security detail were caught with prostitutes in historic Cartagena. Picture taken April 14. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento (COLOMBIA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)</p>

Prostitutes walk a street of the old city, as heads of state met for the Americas Summit in Cartagena April 14, 2012. Headlines from this weekend's gathering of more than 30 heads of state have focused on an embarrassing scandal after members of U.S....more

Monday, April 16, 2012

Prostitutes walk a street of the old city, as heads of state met for the Americas Summit in Cartagena April 14, 2012. Headlines from this weekend's gathering of more than 30 heads of state have focused on an embarrassing scandal after members of U.S. President Barack Obama's security detail were caught with prostitutes in historic Cartagena. Picture taken April 14. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento (COLOMBIA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)

Close
7 / 24
<p>A nun prays inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on Orthodox Easter April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A nun prays inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on Orthodox Easter April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, April 16, 2012

A nun prays inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on Orthodox Easter April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
8 / 24
<p>A document with the picture of Socialist party presidential candidate Francois Hollande is seen on the floor while civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming French presidential election in Nice, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A document with the picture of Socialist party presidential candidate Francois Hollande is seen on the floor while civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming French presidential election in Nice, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

A document with the picture of Socialist party presidential candidate Francois Hollande is seen on the floor while civil servants prepare electoral documents for the upcoming French presidential election in Nice, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
9 / 24
<p>Dancers participate in the Persian Day Parade in New York, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Dancers participate in the Persian Day Parade in New York, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, April 16, 2012

Dancers participate in the Persian Day Parade in New York, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
10 / 24
<p>Policeman and security official stand near a damaged jail gate after inmates escaped from the prison in the town of Bannu, northwest of Pakistan, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Khan</p>

Policeman and security official stand near a damaged jail gate after inmates escaped from the prison in the town of Bannu, northwest of Pakistan, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Khan

Monday, April 16, 2012

Policeman and security official stand near a damaged jail gate after inmates escaped from the prison in the town of Bannu, northwest of Pakistan, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shahid Khan

Close
11 / 24
<p>Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Hamoud sits in a makeshift tent as he heads a group of Free Syrian Army fighters at an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Hamoud sits in a makeshift tent as he heads a group of Free Syrian Army fighters at an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Monday, April 16, 2012

Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Hamoud sits in a makeshift tent as he heads a group of Free Syrian Army fighters at an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
12 / 24
<p>Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, wife of France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy, holds up a signs "Students with Sarkozy" as she attends her husband's political rally on the place de la Concorde in Paris, April 15, 2012. Presidential rivals Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande stage competing rallies in Paris, Sunday, in a last ditch battle for votes, just a week before elections. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool</p>

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, wife of France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy, holds up a signs "Students with Sarkozy" as she attends her husband's political rally on the place de la Concorde in...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, wife of France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy, holds up a signs "Students with Sarkozy" as she attends her husband's political rally on the place de la Concorde in Paris, April 15, 2012. Presidential rivals Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande stage competing rallies in Paris, Sunday, in a last ditch battle for votes, just a week before elections. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Close
13 / 24
<p>People dance to Flux Pavilion and Doctor P at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. The Coachella festival, which commenced in 1999 on the desert lawns of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has grown from 25,000 attendees overall to 75,000 people a day, and has become an important platform for alternative rock, rave and electronic music acts. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

People dance to Flux Pavilion and Doctor P at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. The Coachella festival, which commenced in 1999 on the desert lawns of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

People dance to Flux Pavilion and Doctor P at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California April 15, 2012. The Coachella festival, which commenced in 1999 on the desert lawns of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, has grown from 25,000 attendees overall to 75,000 people a day, and has become an important platform for alternative rock, rave and electronic music acts. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
14 / 24
<p>Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico (R) connects on Serhiy Fedchenko of Ukraine during their vacant interim-junior welterweight title of the WBO match at the Arena Mexico in Mexico city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico (R) connects on Serhiy Fedchenko of Ukraine during their vacant interim-junior welterweight title of the WBO match at the Arena Mexico in Mexico city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 16, 2012

Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico (R) connects on Serhiy Fedchenko of Ukraine during their vacant interim-junior welterweight title of the WBO match at the Arena Mexico in Mexico city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
15 / 24
<p>Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates winning the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates winning the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Monday, April 16, 2012

Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates winning the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
16 / 24
<p>Locals ride on vehicles as they get sprayed with water while celebrating Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in central Yangon April 15, 2012. Myanmar celebrate the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Locals ride on vehicles as they get sprayed with water while celebrating Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in central Yangon April 15, 2012. Myanmar celebrate the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

Locals ride on vehicles as they get sprayed with water while celebrating Thingyan, Myanmar's new year water festival, in central Yangon April 15, 2012. Myanmar celebrate the New Year Water Festival of Thingyan during the month of Tagu, which usually falls around mid-April. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
17 / 24
<p>Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage and killing two. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

Storm chaser photographer Brad Mack shoots a tornado as it makes its way over the 135 freeway near Moundridge, Kansas, during the third day of severe weather and multiple tornado sightings, April 14, 2012. A spate of tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa, churning through Wichita and other areas, causing widespread damage and killing two. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
18 / 24
<p>A woman walks past pots of flowers arranged in a circle as she enters San Francisco Yacht Club to attend a vigil for the four missing sailors in Belvedere, California April 15, 2012. One sailor died and four were missing after powerful waves battered a sailboat during a yacht race and tossed it into rocks around islands off San Francisco, officials said on Sunday. The eight-member crew of the Low Speed Chase set sail on Saturday as one of 49 yachts competing in the Full Crew Farallones, an annual race around the rugged island chain, according to San Francisco Yacht Club's Director Ed Lynch, where the yacht is based. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

A woman walks past pots of flowers arranged in a circle as she enters San Francisco Yacht Club to attend a vigil for the four missing sailors in Belvedere, California April 15, 2012. One sailor died and four were missing after powerful waves battered...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

A woman walks past pots of flowers arranged in a circle as she enters San Francisco Yacht Club to attend a vigil for the four missing sailors in Belvedere, California April 15, 2012. One sailor died and four were missing after powerful waves battered a sailboat during a yacht race and tossed it into rocks around islands off San Francisco, officials said on Sunday. The eight-member crew of the Low Speed Chase set sail on Saturday as one of 49 yachts competing in the Full Crew Farallones, an annual race around the rugged island chain, according to San Francisco Yacht Club's Director Ed Lynch, where the yacht is based. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
19 / 24
<p>A would-be passenger lays on the ground as around 100 pro-Palestinian activists stage a protest at Brussels national airport in Zaventem early April 15, 2012. Some 1,200 Palestinian supporters throughout Europe have bought plane tickets for an April 15 visit to the West Bank as part of a campaign called "Welcome to Palestine". Organisers said the aim was to help open an international school and a museum, but Israel has denounced the activists as provocateurs and said it would deny entry to anyone who threatened public order. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet</p>

A would-be passenger lays on the ground as around 100 pro-Palestinian activists stage a protest at Brussels national airport in Zaventem early April 15, 2012. Some 1,200 Palestinian supporters throughout Europe have bought plane tickets for an April...more

Monday, April 16, 2012

A would-be passenger lays on the ground as around 100 pro-Palestinian activists stage a protest at Brussels national airport in Zaventem early April 15, 2012. Some 1,200 Palestinian supporters throughout Europe have bought plane tickets for an April 15 visit to the West Bank as part of a campaign called "Welcome to Palestine". Organisers said the aim was to help open an international school and a museum, but Israel has denounced the activists as provocateurs and said it would deny entry to anyone who threatened public order. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Close
20 / 24
<p>Members of the audience wait outside a stadium with young contestants of the sixth Hefei Dancesport Contest, in Hefei, Anhui province, China April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Members of the audience wait outside a stadium with young contestants of the sixth Hefei Dancesport Contest, in Hefei, Anhui province, China April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 16, 2012

Members of the audience wait outside a stadium with young contestants of the sixth Hefei Dancesport Contest, in Hefei, Anhui province, China April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 24
<p>Manchester United's Ashley Young (2nd R) is fouled by Aston Villa's Ciaran Clark (R) to win a penalty during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Manchester United's Ashley Young (2nd R) is fouled by Aston Villa's Ciaran Clark (R) to win a penalty during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Monday, April 16, 2012

Manchester United's Ashley Young (2nd R) is fouled by Aston Villa's Ciaran Clark (R) to win a penalty during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
22 / 24
<p>Members of the Vietnamese community wait for the arrival of Alberta Premier Alison Redford before a campaign stop at a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Calgary, Alberta April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

Members of the Vietnamese community wait for the arrival of Alberta Premier Alison Redford before a campaign stop at a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Calgary, Alberta April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Monday, April 16, 2012

Members of the Vietnamese community wait for the arrival of Alberta Premier Alison Redford before a campaign stop at a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Calgary, Alberta April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
23 / 24
<p>North Korea leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, April 16, 2012

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
24 Hours in Pictures - 14 Apr 2012

24 Hours in Pictures - 14 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick