Fans carry English musician Charlie Winston through the audience during his Hamburg concert late April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
An environmental activist in an animal costume is detained by police during a protest outside a hotel hosting the "Russian Arctic Oil and Gas" business conference in Moscow April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
The Space shuttle Discovery, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA), flies over the Washington skyline as seen from a NASA T-38 aircraft in this NASA handout photo taken April 17, 2012. Discovery, the first orbiter retired from NASA's shuttle fleet, completed 39 missions, spent 365 days in space, orbited the Earth 5,830 times, and traveled 148,221,675 miles. NASA will transfer Discovery to the National Air and Space Museum to go on display. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA/Handout
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik clenches his fist in a far-right salute as he arrives in court for the second day of his terrorism and murder trial in Oslo April 17, 2012. Breivik, 33, has admitted setting off a car bomb that killed eight people at government headquarters in Oslo last July, then killing 69 in a shooting spree at a summer youth camp organized by the ruling Labour Party. The trial is scheduled to last 10 weeks, during which the court must rule on both his guilt, and his sanity. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An Occupy Wall Street protester is arrested in front of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange, in New York April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
An Al Ahly soccer fan lays down in front of riot police at the police academy where a trial is being held for those accused of involvement in a soccer stampede, on the outskirts of Cairo April 17, 2012. A trial of 61 men accused of involvement in an Egyptian soccer stampede that left 74 dead was suspended briefly on Tuesday after dozens of defendants began shouting as the prosecutor read out charges. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A baby sleeps in a hammock inside a temporary house built after the 2004 Tsunami at Lok Kruet village, in Aceh Besar, Indonesia, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Spanish bullfighters and their assistants warm up before the start of a bullfight in The Maestranza bullring in Seville April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A Palestinian protester throws a molotov cocktail towards Israeli security forces during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 17, 2012. The clashes broke out during a rally marking Palestinian Prisoners Day. At least 1,200 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails launched an open-ended hunger strike on Tuesday, upping the stakes in a protest movement that has put the Jewish state under pressure. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A plume of steam and ash is seen rising from the Popocatepetl volcano in San Nicolas de los Ranchos April 17, 2012. Schools in at least five small towns near the volcano called off classes and emergency teams prepare for evacuations after Mexico's National Center for Disaster Prevention raised the alert level for the 5,450-meter (17,900-foot) Popocatepetl, which lies some 50 miles to the southeast of Mexico City, late on Monday. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
Marine Le Pen, the National Front party leader and their candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, sings the national anthem with supporters on stage at the end of a campaign rally in Paris April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A demonstrator with the Occupy Wall Street movement puts up a sign in front of a statue of George Washington on the steps of Federal Hall, across the street from the New York Stock Exchange in New York April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Anne Breust of Canberra, Australia, a passenger on the Titanic Memorial Cruise, views gravestones of Titanic victims interred at Fairview Lawn Cemetary in Halifax, Canada April 17, 2012. The cemetary holds 121 victims of the Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912 after hitting an iceberg. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Actor Joachim Meyerhoff performs on stage during a dress rehearsal of Daniel Defoe's 'Robinson Crusoe' at Burgtheater in Vienna April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (front C) shakes hand with supporters at a ceremony to mark Myanmar New Year Day in her constituency of Kawhmu township April 17, 2012. Major opposition party leader Aung San Suu Kyi has set up a foundation named after her late mother Daw Khin Kyi to help the poor across the country, mainly in the area of education and health, party senior official Nyan Win said. The foundation was established on her late mother's 100th birthday anniversary, which falls today. Born on April 16, 1910, Daw Khin Kyi, the widow of the assassinated independence hero General Aung San, became Myanmar's ambassador to India after the nation's independence. In 1988, Suu Kyi returned to Myanmar to nurse her ailing mother and entered the political quagmire during the nation-wide democracy uprising. Daw Khin Kyi passed away later in December 1988. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Janitor Natalia Camino (C) waits underneath a pedestrian footbridge after marching on Tax Day in Los Angeles, California April 17, 2012. The demonstrators protested against low corporate tax rates, better pay for janitors, and high fees for college education. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Dyed water is sprayed by Indian police on Kashmiri government employees to disperse a protest by the employees in Srinagar April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Minnesota Twins third baseman Danny Valencia throws out New York Yankees batter Chris Stewart (front) at first base in the second inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Hungarian swimmer Laszlo Cseh swims underwater during a training session in Budapest April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Palestinians hold portraits of relatives detained in Israeli prisons during a rally to mark Prisoners' Day outside Damascus gate, in Jerusalem's old city April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jamelah Al-Habash, a 17-year-old Palestinian girl who lost her legs during the three-week offensive Israel launched in 2008 and 2009, waits before leaving her house in Gaza City April 16, 2012. Three years later, al-Habash continues to struggle with her day to day life supported by her family. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Members of the Landless Movement (MST) light candles to mark the 16th anniversary of the Eldorado dos Carajas massacre where 19 landless workers were killed during a protest in Brasilia April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
Crew members of the Guayas-Ecuadorian Tall Ship stand atop the ship mast as they make their way up the Mississippi River into the Port of New Orleans during NOLA Navy Week and Commemoration of the Bicentennial of the War of 1812 in New Orleans, Louisiana April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Seventy-six-year-old naked hermit Masafumi Nagasaki looks at the sea from beach on Sotobanari island, off the western coast of Iriomote island, Okinawa prefecture, April 14, 2012. Dangerous currents swirl around Sotobanari island, which has not a drop of natural water, and local fisherman rarely land there. But Nagasaki has made this kidney-shaped island in Japan's tropical Okinawa prefecture his retirement home, with an unusual dress code: nothing at all. REUTERS/Stringer