Editor's Choice
A laborer drinks water while harvesting wheat crop at a field in Jhanpur village of the northern Indian state of Punjab April 18, 2012. India's wheat harvesting could touch a record 90 million tonnes in 2012, a record output for the second straight year, on favorable weather conditions, Farm Secretary P.K. Basu said. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Wrestlers carry each other as they warm up at a practice session in an Akhara, or a gym, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A member of the Cryophil winter swimmers club lies on floating ice from the spring melting on the Yenisei River in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An employee of Cai Guoqiang uses a plastic sheet to cover the creation from rain drops during a show set up on West Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 18, 2012. Cai, a fireworks designer who designed the Beijing Olympic 29 Steps fireworks display, is making a creation featuring Hangzhou's West Lake scene by burning gunpowder between 2000 square meters of silk cloth pieces, local media reported. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Spanish matador Antonio Nazare is tackled by a bull during a bullfight in The Maestranza bullring in Seville April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A model from the Boston Rock Gym "walks" face first down the face of the newly opened Revere Hotel Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2012. The vertical fashion show showcased the hotel's uniforms, which were designed in partnership with students at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, as well as Spring/Summer 2012 looks from British designer label Ted Baker London. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Cranes can be seen atop a residential building under construction on a hazy day in central Beijing April 18, 2012. Average new home prices across China fell 0.7 percent last month from March 2011. They dropped 0.3 percent from February, marking the sixth consecutive month-on-month decline, according to Reuters calculations using data published by the National Bureau of Statistics. REUTERS/David Gray
Giulia Lapi and Mariangela Perrupato of Italy perform in the Duets Technical Routine during a synchronised swimming qualification event at the Aquatic Centre at Olympic Park in Stratford in east London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Vicente Torres sits in the living room of his home in Madrid April 11, 2012. Vicente, a severely ill 74-year-old pensioner, faces eviction because he is the guarantor of his son's house and his son was unable to pay for the mortgage even after he was evicted about a year ago. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Protesters react after police used a flashbang sound grenade during an anti-government rally demanding the release of human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja in Manama April 18, 2012. Police used sound grenades to disperse dozens of demonstrators demanding the release of Al-Khawaja, who is on a hunger strike, and protesting against the government for hosting the Formula One race in the coming weekend. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children play in front of the construction site of the Belo Monte Dam project at Santo Antonio, near Altamira in northern Brazil April 15, 2012. The San Antonio area will be expropriated for the construction of the Belo Monte hydropower plant. Belo Monte is a controversial hydropower plant that is being built at the Xingu River, one of the largest rivers in the Amazon basin. The dam will be the third largest in the world, submerging 400,000 hectares and displacing 20,000 people. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
People pass by an artwork painted on a wall in East London depicting the Olympic rings which was created by a street art organisation called "The Toasters" April 18, 2012. The Toasters are releasing a limited edition screen print of the design to mark the 100 day point before the opening ceremony for the London 2012 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (2nd L) and his wife Asma (L) prepare aid for Homs citizens at al-Fahya stadium in Damascus in this handout photograph taken April 16, 2012 and released on April 18, 2012 by Syria's national news agency SANA. State television broadcast pictures on Wednesday of the Assads receiving a rapturous welcome at al-Fahya stadium in Damascus.They joined hundreds of volunteers boxing cartons full of flour, sugar, cooking oil and pasta for victims of fighting in Homs, where the president's forces are crushing an uprising. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
A shooter looks up during a training session ahead of the ISSF Shooting World Cup at the Olympic shooting venue in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Defendant Anders Behring Breivik (bottom C) answers questions made by the prosecutor at the start of the third day of proceedings in the courthouse in Oslo April 18, 2012. Breivik, who killed 77 people, said at his trial on Tuesday his shooting spree and bomb attack were "sophisticated and spectacular" and that he would do the same thing again. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Supporters shout and gesture as Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir (R) addresses a rally at the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) headquarters in Khartoum April 18, 2012. Bashir vowed on Wednesday to "liberate" South Sudan from its ruling party, a sharp escalation of rhetoric after fierce border clashes that edged the African neighbours closer to all-out war. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Prostitutes walk on the square of the old city in Cartagena April 17, 2012. As many as 21 women were brought back to a hotel in Colombia by U.S. Secret Service and military personnel in an incident last week involving alleged misconduct with prostitutes, U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer
Didier Drogba (R) of Chelsea and Sergio Busquets of Barcelona jump for a header during their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A cat looks at Lipizzaner horse "Alea" as it stands under a solarium at the stables of the Spanish Riding School in Vienna April 18, 2012. Every Lipizzaner horse receives individual care and attention, a regular work schedule and a specially created food plan. The supply of revitalising water, magnet therapy covers and solariums with infrared and ultraviolet light complete their daily wellness program. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Greek parliament employees raise a mast after they replaced torn-off Greek flag with a new one atop the parliament in Athens Syntagma (Constitution) square April 18, 2012.Greeks go to the polls in about two weeks and at stake is Greece's willingness to impose harsh measures and exit the crisis. The winner(s) must convince international lenders that there will be no relaxing of austerity policies and reforms or risk bailout installments needed to keep Greece afloat. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Katusha team rider Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain celebrates as he wins the Fleche Wallonne Classic cycling race in Huy April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A woman walks in a dried field at Dala township April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A girl looks on as she does her school assignment next to other students who are napping on desks inside a classroom at a primary school in a village in Yuexi county, Anhui province April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jianan Yu
