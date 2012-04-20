Editor's choice
Protesters chant slogans after police used a flashbang stun grenade during an anti-government rally in Manama April 19, 2012. Fears grew ahead of this weekend's Formula One Grand Prix in Bahrain on Thursday after members of the Force India F1 team were caught up in a petrol bomb incident and police fired tear gas and bird shot to disperse anti-government protesters. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A traffic policeman directs vehicles during a sandstorm in Baghdad's Karrada district April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Boys stand in front of a memorial for the victims of the July 22, 2011 attacks near the cathedral in Oslo on the fourth day of the terrorism and murder trial against Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik in Oslo April 19, 2012. Breivik said on Wednesday he should be executed or acquitted after killing 77 people last summer in what he said was a battle to defend Europe against mass immigration. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Space Shuttles Enterprise, left, and Discovery meet nose-to-nose at the beginning of a transfer ceremony at the Smithsonian's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, in Chantilly, Virginia April 19, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Carolyn Russo/Handout
A Kashmiri boatman rows his small boat in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Beekeeper She Ping is covered with bees during a challenge to break the world record in Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2012. She Ping, 32, broke the world record on Wednesday by covering his body with 33.1 kilograms of bees (about 331,000 bees), overtaking the last world record of 26.8 kilograms of bees which was attempted by a Jiangxi province beekeeper Ruan Liangming in 2008, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily more
Bill Kincaid (L-R), Antonio Ayala, Robert Barrientos, and Chuy Jimenez share a bench while wearing women's high heels during the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes to raise awareness against sexual violence in Plaza De Cesar Chavez in San Jose, California April 18, 2012. According to the Department of Justice's National Crime Victimization Survey, an average of 207,754 cases, or one victim every two minutes, of rape and sexual...more
Former Olympus President and CEO Michael Woodford speaks to the media before he attends Olympus Corp's extraordinary shareholders' meeting in Tokyo April 20, 2012. Olympus , a camera maker and the world's biggest manufacturer of endoscopes used for internal medical examinations, sacked its British CEO after he queried staggeringly high advisory fees paid in past acquisitions. In the weeks that followed, regulators uncovered a $1.7...more
A pair of soccer shoes and scarves are seen outside the church before Livorno's soccer player Piermario Morosini's funeral in Bergamo April 19, 2012. Morosini died after collapsing on the pitch with cardiac arrest during an Italian second division game at Pescara on Saturday, prompting the federation to postpone this weekend's professional games. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Police are seen as students leave Vienna University through a side entrance in Vienna April 19, 2012. Police blocked all entrances of the Vienna University after students seized the university's auditorium on Thursday to protest against the abolishment of a subject of study. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Sporting KC goalkeeper Jimmy Nielsen yells at the referee after being scored on by the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of their MLS match in Vancouver, British Columbia April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Gunner Holly Robinson brushes down the ceremonial uniform of Bombadier Steven Coughlin before an inspection parade of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Wellington Barracks in London April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An Afghan National Army soldier enters a house at Zhary district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People lay flowers on the name of the Drancy concentration camp during a ceremony entitled "Unto Every Person There is a Name" in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, marking Israel's annual day of Holocaust remembrance April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Austrian gymnast and Olympic hopeful Caroline Weber practises with the ribbon during a training session in Vienna April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Residents inspect the site of a bomb attack in Baquba, 65 km (40 miles) north of Baghdad, April 19, 2012. More than 20 bombs hit cities and towns across Iraq on Thursday, killing at least 36 and wounding almost 150, police and hospital sources said, raising fears of sectarian strife in a country whose authorities are keen to show they can now maintain security. REUTERS/Helmiy al-Azawi
KadiatuKauma, 24, sits in hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm, stomach and back after police opened fire on a crowd of protesters in the mining town of Bumbuna April 19, 2012. A woman was shot and killed and several others were wounded when police opened fire on a crowd protesting wages and working conditions at the British mining company African Minerals on Wednesday, according to witnesses, hospital staff and police...more
Britain performs during the Teams Technical Routine during a synchronised swimming qualification event at the Aquatic Centre at Olympic Park in Stratford, east London April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
17 year old female boxer and Olympics hopeful Claressa Shields trains in the F.W.C. Berston boxing gym in Flint, Michigan, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Honduras' former President Manuel Zelaya (C) greets followers during a protest outside the national congress in Tegucigalpa April 19, 2012. Zelaya and followers of his Liberty and Refoundation Party (LIBRE) protested against the rise in fuel prices which has led to higher transportation costs, hurting also staple food prices, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Self portraits by 200,000 children are projected onto Buckingham Palace to form portraits of Queen Elizabeth in central London April 19, 2012. The portraits were collected by the Prince's Foundation for Children and the Arts to celebrate the nation's children in the run up to the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic games and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A burnt-out school is seen after it was set on fire in Narathiwat province, Thailand, April 19, 2012. More than 5,000 people have been killed by insurgents who resurfaced in January 2004 in the Muslim-dominated Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat provinces. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
FBI agents and a New York City police officer stand near a New York City apartment building, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. The authorities began their search early on Thursday at the SoHo neighborhood building where the 6-year-old boy disappeared, FBI spokesman Peter Donald said. Patz, who was one of the first missing children to appear on a milk carton, was...more
Boston Celtics mascot "Lucky" loses his hat as he soars toward the basket during a time out in the second half of their NBA game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
