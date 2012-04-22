Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>The covered body of Salah Abbas Habib (R) is seen as police investigate on a rooftop of a farmhouse in the village of Shakura west of Manama, April 21, 2012. Opposition party Wefaq said Habib, 36, whose body was found splayed on a corrugated iron rooftop, was among a group of protesters who had been beaten by police after fierce clashes on Friday night. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

The covered body of Salah Abbas Habib (R) is seen as police investigate on a rooftop of a farmhouse in the village of Shakura west of Manama, April 21, 2012. Opposition party Wefaq said Habib, 36, whose body was found splayed on a corrugated iron rooftop, was among a group of protesters who had been beaten by police after fierce clashes on Friday night. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Ayesha Ishaque, sister of Mohammad Saud Ishaque who was killed in a Boeing 737 airliner crash, cries over his casket at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital (PIMS) in Islamabad April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway </p>

Ayesha Ishaque, sister of Mohammad Saud Ishaque who was killed in a Boeing 737 airliner crash, cries over his casket at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital (PIMS) in Islamabad April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway

Ayesha Ishaque, sister of Mohammad Saud Ishaque who was killed in a Boeing 737 airliner crash, cries over his casket at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital (PIMS) in Islamabad April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Conway

<p>A man waits in line to cast his vote during the 2012 French Presidential Election, in Sydney April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz </p>

A man waits in line to cast his vote during the 2012 French Presidential Election, in Sydney April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A man waits in line to cast his vote during the 2012 French Presidential Election, in Sydney April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

<p>Bosnian Muslim women cry before the a mass funeral in the town of Vlasenica in the Serbian part of Bosnia, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

Bosnian Muslim women cry before the a mass funeral in the town of Vlasenica in the Serbian part of Bosnia, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Bosnian Muslim women cry before the a mass funeral in the town of Vlasenica in the Serbian part of Bosnia, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Demonstrators flee tear gas fired during a riot in a protest against corruption at the Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Demonstrators flee tear gas fired during a riot in a protest against corruption at the Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators flee tear gas fired during a riot in a protest against corruption at the Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Inmates are charged by a bull during 'Convict Poker' at the Angola Rodeo, a prison rodeo at Louisiana State Prison in Angola, Louisiana April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova</p>

Inmates are charged by a bull during 'Convict Poker' at the Angola Rodeo, a prison rodeo at Louisiana State Prison in Angola, Louisiana April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

Inmates are charged by a bull during 'Convict Poker' at the Angola Rodeo, a prison rodeo at Louisiana State Prison in Angola, Louisiana April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova

<p>Icelandic Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and their delegations look on as the geyser Strokkur erupts at Haukadalur April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson </p>

Icelandic Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and their delegations look on as the geyser Strokkur erupts at Haukadalur April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Icelandic Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao and their delegations look on as the geyser Strokkur erupts at Haukadalur April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

<p>Florida Panthers' Tomas Kopecky (L) congratulates goalie Jose Theodore (R) on his shutout against the New Jersey Devils following their NHL Eastern conference quarterfinal playoff hockey Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise </p>

Florida Panthers' Tomas Kopecky (L) congratulates goalie Jose Theodore (R) on his shutout against the New Jersey Devils following their NHL Eastern conference quarterfinal playoff hockey Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise more

Florida Panthers' Tomas Kopecky (L) congratulates goalie Jose Theodore (R) on his shutout against the New Jersey Devils following their NHL Eastern conference quarterfinal playoff hockey Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

<p>French matador Sebastian Castella performs a pass as the bull stabs his horns into the arena, during a bullfight at the Maestranza bullring in Seville April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo </p>

French matador Sebastian Castella performs a pass as the bull stabs his horns into the arena, during a bullfight at the Maestranza bullring in Seville April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

French matador Sebastian Castella performs a pass as the bull stabs his horns into the arena, during a bullfight at the Maestranza bullring in Seville April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

<p>A giant puppet of a girl sleeps in a deck chair outside the Liver Buildings in Liverpool, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A giant puppet of a girl sleeps in a deck chair outside the Liver Buildings in Liverpool, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A giant puppet of a girl sleeps in a deck chair outside the Liver Buildings in Liverpool, northern England April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Rodney King (L) signs his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", alongside his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Rodney King (L) signs his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", alongside his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in...more

Rodney King (L) signs his memoir book titled, "The Riot Within: My Journey from Rebellion to Redemption", alongside his fiancee Cynthia Kelley (R) at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Chicago Bulls Joakim Noah is fouled by Dallas Mavericks' Brandan Wright (34) during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Chicago April 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Chicago Bulls Joakim Noah is fouled by Dallas Mavericks' Brandan Wright (34) during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Chicago April 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Chicago Bulls Joakim Noah is fouled by Dallas Mavericks' Brandan Wright (34) during the fourth quarter of their NBA basketball game in Chicago April 21, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

<p>Syrian refugees, who fled the unrest in Syria, receive humanitarian aid at a refugee charity organisation in Tripoli, northern Lebanon April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim </p>

Syrian refugees, who fled the unrest in Syria, receive humanitarian aid at a refugee charity organisation in Tripoli, northern Lebanon April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Syrian refugees, who fled the unrest in Syria, receive humanitarian aid at a refugee charity organisation in Tripoli, northern Lebanon April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

<p>A local resident wades through the water during spring flooding in the village of Kholuj, some 370 km northeast from Moscow, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky </p>

A local resident wades through the water during spring flooding in the village of Kholuj, some 370 km northeast from Moscow, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

A local resident wades through the water during spring flooding in the village of Kholuj, some 370 km northeast from Moscow, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

<p>Qantas Airways pilot Captain Richard Champion de Crespigny waves from the cockpit of the repaired Qantas A380 VH-0QA passenger jet on the tarmac of Singapore's Changi Airport April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Qantas Airways pilot Captain Richard Champion de Crespigny waves from the cockpit of the repaired Qantas A380 VH-0QA passenger jet on the tarmac of Singapore's Changi Airport April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Qantas Airways pilot Captain Richard Champion de Crespigny waves from the cockpit of the repaired Qantas A380 VH-0QA passenger jet on the tarmac of Singapore's Changi Airport April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

<p>(L-R) New York Yankees Raul Ibanez, Nick Swisher and Curtis Granderson celebrate their win over the Boston Red Sox at the conclusion of the ninth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

(L-R) New York Yankees Raul Ibanez, Nick Swisher and Curtis Granderson celebrate their win over the Boston Red Sox at the conclusion of the ninth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2012....more

(L-R) New York Yankees Raul Ibanez, Nick Swisher and Curtis Granderson celebrate their win over the Boston Red Sox at the conclusion of the ninth inning of American League MLB baseball action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>The grandfather of Imran Waheed, 38, who was killed in a Boeing 737 airliner crash looks inside the casket at his residence before a funeral prayer in Karachi April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain (PAKISTAN - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)</p>

The grandfather of Imran Waheed, 38, who was killed in a Boeing 737 airliner crash looks inside the casket at his residence before a funeral prayer in Karachi April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain (PAKISTAN - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)

The grandfather of Imran Waheed, 38, who was killed in a Boeing 737 airliner crash looks inside the casket at his residence before a funeral prayer in Karachi April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain (PAKISTAN - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT)

<p>Steam from a cooling system rises from the cockpit of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the third practice session of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Steam from a cooling system rises from the cockpit of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the third practice session of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah more

Steam from a cooling system rises from the cockpit of Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany during the third practice session of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit in Manama April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Members of the army participate in a recreation of the 'Chavin de Huantar' military operation at the army headquarters in Lima April 21, 2012, marking the fifteenth anniversary of the hostage rescue of the Japanese ambassador's residence in April 22, 1997. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

Members of the army participate in a recreation of the 'Chavin de Huantar' military operation at the army headquarters in Lima April 21, 2012, marking the fifteenth anniversary of the hostage rescue of the Japanese ambassador's residence in April 22,...more

Members of the army participate in a recreation of the 'Chavin de Huantar' military operation at the army headquarters in Lima April 21, 2012, marking the fifteenth anniversary of the hostage rescue of the Japanese ambassador's residence in April 22, 1997. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A man takes a holy bath at Matathirtha to observe Mother's Day in Kathmandu April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

A man takes a holy bath at Matathirtha to observe Mother's Day in Kathmandu April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man takes a holy bath at Matathirtha to observe Mother's Day in Kathmandu April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Real Madrid's players celebrate in front of Barcelona's Pedro Rodriguez (L) after winning their Spanish first division "El Clasico" soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina </p>

Real Madrid's players celebrate in front of Barcelona's Pedro Rodriguez (L) after winning their Spanish first division "El Clasico" soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Real Madrid's players celebrate in front of Barcelona's Pedro Rodriguez (L) after winning their Spanish first division "El Clasico" soccer match at Nou Camp stadium in Barcelona April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

<p>Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, is kissed by a supporter in Tulle April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen </p>

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, is kissed by a supporter in Tulle April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, is kissed by a supporter in Tulle April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

<p>Zaynab al-Khawaja, daughter of Bahrain human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, is stopped by women riot-police as she tries to march in the main market in the capital Manama during an anti-government and anti-F1 protest, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Zaynab al-Khawaja, daughter of Bahrain human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, is stopped by women riot-police as she tries to march in the main market in the capital Manama during an anti-government and anti-F1 protest, April 21, 2012....more

Zaynab al-Khawaja, daughter of Bahrain human rights activist Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, is stopped by women riot-police as she tries to march in the main market in the capital Manama during an anti-government and anti-F1 protest, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

<p>Soldiers stand amid the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner that crashed in Islamabad April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood </p>

Soldiers stand amid the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner that crashed in Islamabad April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Soldiers stand amid the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner that crashed in Islamabad April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

