Monday, April 23, 2012

Participants take part in a soap bubble festival in the Palace Square in St.Petersburg April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Participants take part in a soap bubble festival in the Palace Square in St.Petersburg April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Monday, April 23, 2012

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, Nicolas Sarkozy, holds his ballot near his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, in the first round of 2012 French presidential election at a polling station in Paris, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election, Nicolas Sarkozy, holds his ballot near his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, in the first round of 2012 French presidential election at a polling station in Paris, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Monday, April 23, 2012

Visitors rest during a visit to the Antakya Archaeology museum, also known as the Antakaya Mosaic museum, in Antakya, Turkey, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Visitors rest during a visit to the Antakya Archaeology museum, also known as the Antakaya Mosaic museum, in Antakya, Turkey, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Monday, April 23, 2012

An ethnic Kyrgyz sheep vendor holds a bundle of Chinese 100 yuan banknotes as he squats with his father while awaiting customers at a market in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

An ethnic Kyrgyz sheep vendor holds a bundle of Chinese 100 yuan banknotes as he squats with his father while awaiting customers at a market in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, April 23, 2012

A remembrance day cross with a poppy on it is wedged between carvings of soldiers on the cenotaph in Liverpool, northern England, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A remembrance day cross with a poppy on it is wedged between carvings of soldiers on the cenotaph in Liverpool, northern England, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, April 23, 2012

A demonstrator argues with police during a demonstration called by the February 20 movement, in Rabat, Morocco, April 22, 2012. Hundreds of protesters in Rabat and Casablanca demanded more democracy, in demonstrations sparked by last year's Arab Spring. REUTERS/Youssef BOUDLAL

A demonstrator argues with police during a demonstration called by the February 20 movement, in Rabat, Morocco, April 22, 2012. Hundreds of protesters in Rabat and Casablanca demanded more democracy, in demonstrations sparked by last year's Arab Spring. REUTERS/Youssef BOUDLAL

Monday, April 23, 2012

Vancouver Canucks goalie Cory Schneider throws the puck down on the ice after his teams season ends with an overtime goal to the celebrating Los Angeles Kings during Game 5 of their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Vancouver, British Columbia April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Vancouver Canucks goalie Cory Schneider throws the puck down on the ice after his teams season ends with an overtime goal to the celebrating Los Angeles Kings during Game 5 of their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff game in Vancouver, British Columbia April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Monday, April 23, 2012

Camilla the rubber chicken is seen at 124,800 feet (38,039 m) above California in this NASA handout image dated March 3, 2012. During last month's solar storm a group of students called "Earth to Sky" from Bishop, California, launched a helium balloon which lifted the chicken into space to study solar radiation. Camilla, which is the mascot of NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, reached the stratosphere along with a payload carrying...more

Camilla the rubber chicken is seen at 124,800 feet (38,039 m) above California in this NASA handout image dated March 3, 2012. During last month's solar storm a group of students called "Earth to Sky" from Bishop, California, launched a helium balloon which lifted the chicken into space to study solar radiation. Camilla, which is the mascot of NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, reached the stratosphere along with a payload carrying radiation sensors, cameras, GPS trackers, a thermometer, insects and sunflower seeds. The flight took two and a half hours and reached an altitude of approximately 40 km (25 miles) before the balloon burst parachuting Camilla's spacecraft safely back to earth. REUTERS/NASA/Earth to Sky/Bishop Union High School/Handout

Monday, April 23, 2012

Nick Lucena of the U.S. reacts after he was defeated in his final match against Phil Dalhausser and Todd Rogers of U.S. in the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championships in Brasilia April 22, 2012. Lucena played in the match with teammate Matt Fuerbringer. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Nick Lucena of the U.S. reacts after he was defeated in his final match against Phil Dalhausser and Todd Rogers of U.S. in the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championships in Brasilia April 22, 2012. Lucena played in the match with teammate Matt Fuerbringer. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, April 23, 2012

A Russian policeman stands near a podium for members of the Orthodox clergy during a call to prayer in support of the Orthodox Church at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin

A Russian policeman stands near a podium for members of the Orthodox clergy during a call to prayer in support of the Orthodox Church at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pavel Golovkin

Monday, April 23, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the final of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters in Monaco April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Rafael Nadal of Spain during the final of the Monte Carlo Tennis Masters in Monaco April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, April 23, 2012

A resident sits next to a tyre of the Boeing 737 airliner operated by local airline Bhoja Air, which crashed on Friday, in Islamabad April 22, 2012. Pakistani officials on Saturday promised a full investigation into the crash of a domestic flight that killed 127 people, saying they were examining all possibilities, from a technical fault to the age of the Boeing 737. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A resident sits next to a tyre of the Boeing 737 airliner operated by local airline Bhoja Air, which crashed on Friday, in Islamabad April 22, 2012. Pakistani officials on Saturday promised a full investigation into the crash of a domestic flight that killed 127 people, saying they were examining all possibilities, from a technical fault to the age of the Boeing 737. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Monday, April 23, 2012

Anti-government protesters sit on the iron beams of a tower at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where the protesters have been camping at for more than a year to demand regime change, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Anti-government protesters sit on the iron beams of a tower at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where the protesters have been camping at for more than a year to demand regime change, in Sanaa, Yemen, April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Monday, April 23, 2012

The shadow of Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election is cast as he delivers his speech to supporters in Tulle after early results in the first round vote of the 2012 French presidential election April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The shadow of Francois Hollande, Socialist Party candidate for the 2012 French presidential election is cast as he delivers his speech to supporters in Tulle after early results in the first round vote of the 2012 French presidential election April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Monday, April 23, 2012

A snowboarder glides on the water as he tries to cross a 20 metre long pool of water at the foot of a ski slope at the Bobrovy Log ski resort near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 22, 2012. About 100 skiers and snowboarders took part in the 5th "Gornoluzhnik" amateur event to mark the end of the ski season. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A snowboarder glides on the water as he tries to cross a 20 metre long pool of water at the foot of a ski slope at the Bobrovy Log ski resort near Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, April 22, 2012. About 100 skiers and snowboarders took part in the 5th "Gornoluzhnik" amateur event to mark the end of the ski season. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Monday, April 23, 2012

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the final of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the final of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Monday, April 23, 2012

Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn arrives at a polling station in the first round of the 2012 French presidential election in Sarcelles April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn arrives at a polling station in the first round of the 2012 French presidential election in Sarcelles April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, April 23, 2012

A runner warms up in the middle of an empty avenue just before the start of the Madrid marathon April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A runner warms up in the middle of an empty avenue just before the start of the Madrid marathon April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Monday, April 23, 2012

Riot police patrol a street during riots in Manama April 22, 2012. Formula One drivers race in Bahrain on Sunday while rage boils on the streets outside, among protesters who denounce the Grand Prix as a gaudy spectacle by a ruling family that crushed Arab Spring demonstrations last year. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Riot police patrol a street during riots in Manama April 22, 2012. Formula One drivers race in Bahrain on Sunday while rage boils on the streets outside, among protesters who denounce the Grand Prix as a gaudy spectacle by a ruling family that crushed Arab Spring demonstrations last year. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Monday, April 23, 2012

Artist Murad Subaya paints a graffiti artwork on a concrete wall at the site of weekly rallies held by anti-government protesters in Sanaa April 22, 2012. A group of youth artists have launched a graffiti painting campaign on Sanaa's streets to promote peace in neighbourhoods where violence took place during last year's uprising against former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who stepped down from power in February. REUTERS/Khaled...more

Artist Murad Subaya paints a graffiti artwork on a concrete wall at the site of weekly rallies held by anti-government protesters in Sanaa April 22, 2012. A group of youth artists have launched a graffiti painting campaign on Sanaa's streets to promote peace in neighbourhoods where violence took place during last year's uprising against former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who stepped down from power in February. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, April 23, 2012

Buddhist monks pray while promoting world peace at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Buddhist monks pray while promoting world peace at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Monday, April 23, 2012

Britain's Prince Harry poses with London Marathon winners Mary Keitany (L) and Wilson Kipsang, both of Kenya, outside Buckingham Palace in London April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prince Harry poses with London Marathon winners Mary Keitany (L) and Wilson Kipsang, both of Kenya, outside Buckingham Palace in London April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, April 23, 2012

Juventus' Arturo Vidal goes airborne to control the ball during their Italian Serie A match against AS Roma at the Juventus Stadium in Turin April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus' Arturo Vidal goes airborne to control the ball during their Italian Serie A match against AS Roma at the Juventus Stadium in Turin April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Monday, April 23, 2012

Christians attend a prayer meeting being held as they pray to stop the concert of U.S. pop star Lady Gaga, at a church in Seoul April 22, 2012. The Christians blame Lady Gaga for promoting indecency and homosexual love. Lady Gaga will perform at her concert in Seoul on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Christians attend a prayer meeting being held as they pray to stop the concert of U.S. pop star Lady Gaga, at a church in Seoul April 22, 2012. The Christians blame Lady Gaga for promoting indecency and homosexual love. Lady Gaga will perform at her concert in Seoul on April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

