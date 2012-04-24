Editor's Choice
A female mourner looks back as she participates in the funeral procession of Salah Abbas Habib in the district of al-Bilad al-Qadeem in the capital Manama April 23, 2012. The Bahraini protester found dead on a rooftop after clashes with police during the Formula One Grand Prix at the weekend apparently was killed by birdshot rounds and his body bore several bruises, his brother said on Monday. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A female mourner looks back as she participates in the funeral procession of Salah Abbas Habib in the district of al-Bilad al-Qadeem in the capital Manama April 23, 2012. The Bahraini protester found dead on a rooftop after clashes with police during the Formula One Grand Prix at the weekend apparently was killed by birdshot rounds and his body bore several bruises, his brother said on Monday. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on South Sudan on Monday, killing three people near the southern oil town of Bentiu, residents and military officials said, three days after South Sudan pulled out of a disputed oil field. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman runs along a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on South Sudan on Monday, killing three people near the southern oil town of Bentiu, residents and military officials said, three days after South Sudan pulled out of a disputed oil field. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman sits in the rain on the place where her shack once stood before a fire razed it down in Durban, South Africa, April 23, 2012. More than 100 people have been left homeless after the fire on Monday destroyed shacks in the Jadhu Place informal settlement. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A woman sits in the rain on the place where her shack once stood before a fire razed it down in Durban, South Africa, April 23, 2012. More than 100 people have been left homeless after the fire on Monday destroyed shacks in the Jadhu Place informal settlement. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
The body of a man killed following flash-floods is seen in the gorge at the Hells Gate National Park in Naivasha, Kenya, April 23, 2012. Seven bodies were recovered after a 53-member youth group from Nairobi encountered flash-floods yesterday evening after heavy rains, while on a tour of the park. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a man killed following flash-floods is seen in the gorge at the Hells Gate National Park in Naivasha, Kenya, April 23, 2012. Seven bodies were recovered after a 53-member youth group from Nairobi encountered flash-floods yesterday evening after heavy rains, while on a tour of the park. REUTERS/Stringer
A child plays on the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner, operated by local airline Bhoja Air, which crashed on Friday in Islamabad, April 23, 2012. Pakistani officials on Saturday promised a full investigation into the crash of the domestic flight that killed 127 people, saying they were examining all possibilities, from a technical fault to the age of the Boeing 737. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A child plays on the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner, operated by local airline Bhoja Air, which crashed on Friday in Islamabad, April 23, 2012. Pakistani officials on Saturday promised a full investigation into the crash of the domestic flight that killed 127 people, saying they were examining all possibilities, from a technical fault to the age of the Boeing 737. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman (L) leaves the Seminole County Jail after posting bail in Sanford, Florida, April 22, 2012. Zimmerman, standing trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, was granted $150,000 bail by a judge on Friday. REUTERS/David Manning
Neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman (L) leaves the Seminole County Jail after posting bail in Sanford, Florida, April 22, 2012. Zimmerman, standing trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin, was granted $150,000 bail by a judge on Friday. REUTERS/David Manning
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to military soldiers in Heglig April 23, 2012. Al-Bashir vowed on Monday not to negotiate with South Sudan after it occupied the Heglig region. General Kamal Abdul Maarouf, a Sudanese army commander who led the battles in Heglig, said the army had killed 1,200 South Sudanese troops in fighting in the area, an account South Sudan denied. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir waves to military soldiers in Heglig April 23, 2012. Al-Bashir vowed on Monday not to negotiate with South Sudan after it occupied the Heglig region. General Kamal Abdul Maarouf, a Sudanese army commander who led the battles in Heglig, said the army had killed 1,200 South Sudanese troops in fighting in the area, an account South Sudan denied. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Anti-riot policemen used their batons to hit a squatter after a violent attempt to demolish shanties in Sucat, Paranaque city, metro Manila April 23, 2012. At least one resident was killed and 40 were injured as a housing demolition on Monday turned violent with police using tear gas on residents who in turn hurled rocks and other objects at them, a local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Anti-riot policemen used their batons to hit a squatter after a violent attempt to demolish shanties in Sucat, Paranaque city, metro Manila April 23, 2012. At least one resident was killed and 40 were injured as a housing demolition on Monday turned violent with police using tear gas on residents who in turn hurled rocks and other objects at them, a local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Austrian Airlines AUA staff members arrive for a works council meeting at the airport in Schwechat, April 23, 2012. Deutsche Lufthansa's loss-making AUA will slash costs for pilots and flight attendants by shifting their contracts to a sister company offering less generous terms. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Austrian Airlines AUA staff members arrive for a works council meeting at the airport in Schwechat, April 23, 2012. Deutsche Lufthansa's loss-making AUA will slash costs for pilots and flight attendants by shifting their contracts to a sister company offering less generous terms. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
French matador Sebastian Castella leans his face over the barrier during a bullfight in The Maestranza bullring in Seville, Spain, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
French matador Sebastian Castella leans his face over the barrier during a bullfight in The Maestranza bullring in Seville, Spain, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Ruth Benjamin of Nigeria looks on from a cell in a police station before her deportation from the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 23, 2012. Benjamin arrived in Krasnoyarsk as a student and is being deported for a visa violation. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Ruth Benjamin of Nigeria looks on from a cell in a police station before her deportation from the Russian Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk April 23, 2012. Benjamin arrived in Krasnoyarsk as a student and is being deported for a visa violation. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy waves from his car as he leaves La Mutualite meeting hall in Paris after early results in the first round vote of the 2012 French presidential election April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections Nicolas Sarkozy waves from his car as he leaves La Mutualite meeting hall in Paris after early results in the first round vote of the 2012 French presidential election April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Norwegian anti-Muslim fanatic Anders Behring Breivik (R) stands with members of his defence team during the morning break on the sixth day of his trial in Oslo April 23, 2012. Breivik is on trial for the murder of 69 people at the ruling Labour Party's youth camp on Utoeya island and the setting off of a car bomb that killed eight people at government headquarters in Oslo. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Norwegian anti-Muslim fanatic Anders Behring Breivik (R) stands with members of his defence team during the morning break on the sixth day of his trial in Oslo April 23, 2012. Breivik is on trial for the murder of 69 people at the ruling Labour Party's youth camp on Utoeya island and the setting off of a car bomb that killed eight people at government headquarters in Oslo. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a market in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on South Sudan on Monday, killing three people near the southern oil town of Bentiu, residents and military officials said, three days after South Sudan pulled out of a disputed oil field. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
The burnt body of a boy killed during an air strike by the Sudanese air force is covered with sheets in a market in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. Sudanese warplanes carried out air strikes on South Sudan on Monday, killing three people near the southern oil town of Bentiu, residents and military officials said, three days after South Sudan pulled out of a disputed oil field. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Taxis line the Strasse des 17. Juni thoroughfare in central Berlin during a strike by taxi drivers against new tariffs for journeys to and from Berlin's new international airport, April 23, 2012. In background is the Siegessaeule (victory column). REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Taxis line the Strasse des 17. Juni thoroughfare in central Berlin during a strike by taxi drivers against new tariffs for journeys to and from Berlin's new international airport, April 23, 2012. In background is the Siegessaeule (victory column). REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A visitor looks at a monumental sculpture by artist Robert Therrien in the newly opened Metropolitan Arts Centre in Belfast April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Kanga Ihamo, 3, an ethnic Tibetan girl, stands inside of her's family tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, China, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Kanga Ihamo, 3, an ethnic Tibetan girl, stands inside of her's family tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, China, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
France's far right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen leaves a restaurant in a van to attend a meeting at their party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris, April 23, 2012 the day after the first round of the 2012 French presidential election. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
France's far right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen leaves a restaurant in a van to attend a meeting at their party's headquarters in Nanterre, near Paris, April 23, 2012 the day after the first round of the 2012 French presidential election. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A SPLA soldier looks at warplanes as he lies on the ground to take cover beside a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A SPLA soldier looks at warplanes as he lies on the ground to take cover beside a road during an air strike by the Sudanese air force in Rubkona near Bentiu April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An anti-government protester looks on from inside his tent at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for more than a year, to demand regime change in Sanaa April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-government protester looks on from inside his tent at Taghyeer (Change) Square, where protesters have been camping for more than a year, to demand regime change in Sanaa April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
President Barack Obama and his teleprompters are reflected in the glass ceiling roof as he delivers remarks at the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington, April 23, 2012. Obama spoke on future holocaust prevention, at the museum. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama and his teleprompters are reflected in the glass ceiling roof as he delivers remarks at the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington, April 23, 2012. Obama spoke on future holocaust prevention, at the museum. REUTERS/Jason Reed
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) gestures to Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao during their opening tour at the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) gestures to Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao during their opening tour at the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Paltso, 31, an ethnic Tibetan woman holds her daughter Kanga Ihamo, 3, outside their tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, China, April 23, 2012. Two years after the quake that shook a remote, mountainous corner of the Qinghai province, thousands of people are still living at the makeshift camp waiting to be relocated into new houses. Latest reports of the death toll has...more
Paltso, 31, an ethnic Tibetan woman holds her daughter Kanga Ihamo, 3, outside their tent at a makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, China, April 23, 2012. Two years after the quake that shook a remote, mountainous corner of the Qinghai province, thousands of people are still living at the makeshift camp waiting to be relocated into new houses. Latest reports of the death toll has reached 2,698, according to Xinhua news agency. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, China, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A view of the makeshift camp for people affected by the 2010 earthquake in Yushu, Qinghai province, China, April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria