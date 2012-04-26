Members of the Greek extreme right Golden Dawn party hold red flares outside the town hall of Perama town, near Athens, during an election campaign rally April 23, 2012. In 2009, the group took just 0.23 percent of the vote, this time; polls show it taking between 4.1 and 5.7 percent. Much of that has come at the expense of the far-right LAOS party, whose ratings plummeted after it joined technocrat Prime Minister Lucas Papademos' pro-bailout coalition last year. The rise of Golden Dawn - which denies critics' labels as neo-Nazi - is all the more intriguing in a country proud of its World War II resistance against Nazi Germany and where anti-German sentiment still runs high over austerity measures demanded by Berlin and other lenders. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis