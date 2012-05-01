Editor's Choice

Vicky, a 40-year-old, Canadian-born, Greek drug addict, prepares a cocktail known as speedball, a cocaine and heroin mix, on a central Athens sidestreet April 30, 2012. The WHO (World Health Organization) recommends that 200 clean syringes are provided per drug user per year to limit HIV infection. Greece has been providing three, the Hellenic Centre for Infectious Diseases Control says. Greece's financial crisis has resulted in a drop in its health spending by 36 percent last year, according to the National School of Public Health. In the first five months of 2010, Greece had 255 new HIV cases. Over the same period in 2011, there were 384 new cases -- an increase of more than 50 percent. The Hellenic Center predicts the rate of increase will rise to 60 percent by the end of 2011. By comparison in the United States, cases are increasing by around 7 percent annually. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis