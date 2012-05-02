Editor's Choice

Edition:
Occupy Wall Street activists, one wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rest on a sidewalk during a May Day demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Brazilian punks use their mobile phones during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in downtown Sao Paulo May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian punks use their mobile phones during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in downtown Sao Paulo May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A SPLA-N fighter stands near Gos village in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, Sudan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A SPLA-N fighter stands near Gos village in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, Sudan, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Ayoub Khan mourns next to the body of his friend, Abdul Satar, who was killed in an Afghan-led operation in Laghman province May 1, 2012. NATO says a Taliban leader and another insurgent were killed after they opened fire on security forces taking part in an Afghan-led operation in the eastern province of Laghman. REUTERS/Parwiz

Ayoub Khan mourns next to the body of his friend, Abdul Satar, who was killed in an Afghan-led operation in Laghman province May 1, 2012. NATO says a Taliban leader and another insurgent were killed after they opened fire on security forces taking part in an Afghan-led operation in the eastern province of Laghman. REUTERS/Parwiz

France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy waves to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. French President Sarkozy will compete with trade unions to draw the biggest May Day crowd on Tuesday, seeking to steal the limelight from their annual street...more

France's President and UMP party candidate for his re-election in the 2012 French presidential elections, Nicolas Sarkozy waves to supporters as he arrives on stage at Trocadero square to deliver a speech during a campaign rally in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris May 1, 2012. French President Sarkozy will compete with trade unions to draw the biggest May Day crowd on Tuesday, seeking to steal the limelight from their annual street march in the final countdown to Sunday's election runoff. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A boy scout sits after a parade marking the International Workers' Day celebration in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A boy scout sits after a parade marking the International Workers' Day celebration in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Demonstrators throw sticks at riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Demonstrators throw sticks at riot policemen during May Day rallies in Santiago May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Malian military junta troops who carried out a coup in March guard a street after renewed fighting in the capital Bamako, May 1, 2012. Heavy gunfire erupted near Mali's state television in Bamako on Tuesday on the second day of fighting between forces from the ruling junta and soldiers believed to be loyal to ousted President Amadou Toumani Toure, witnesses said. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Malian military junta troops who carried out a coup in March guard a street after renewed fighting in the capital Bamako, May 1, 2012. Heavy gunfire erupted near Mali's state television in Bamako on Tuesday on the second day of fighting between forces from the ruling junta and soldiers believed to be loyal to ousted President Amadou Toumani Toure, witnesses said. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

Armed North Korean soldiers joke with Chinese tourists as they keep guard at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2012. The United States, South Korea, Japan and European nations have submitted to the U.N. Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee lists of individuals and firms they want blacklisted after Pyongyang's recent rocket launch, envoys said on...more

Armed North Korean soldiers joke with Chinese tourists as they keep guard at Hwanggumpyong Island, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2012. The United States, South Korea, Japan and European nations have submitted to the U.N. Security Council's North Korea sanctions committee lists of individuals and firms they want blacklisted after Pyongyang's recent rocket launch, envoys said on Monday. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Occupy Wall Street movement activist Jeremy Deheart is arrested by police during a march through downtown Manhattan, New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Occupy Wall Street movement activist Jeremy Deheart is arrested by police during a march through downtown Manhattan, New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Palestinian protesters who were hit with pepper spray by Israeli border police, lie on the ground as they try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining one of them, during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 1, 2012. The clashes broke out following a protest in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners. The hunger strike against Israel's jail policies has swollen in weeks from a protest by...more

Palestinian protesters who were hit with pepper spray by Israeli border police, lie on the ground as they try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining one of them, during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 1, 2012. The clashes broke out following a protest in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners. The hunger strike against Israel's jail policies has swollen in weeks from a protest by a handful to a national movement with around 1,400 participants. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Russian communist holds placards with portraits of Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin during a rally to celebrate International Workers' Day, or Labour Day in Moscow May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

A Russian communist holds placards with portraits of Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin during a rally to celebrate International Workers' Day, or Labour Day in Moscow May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Philadelphia 76ers' Evan Turner (front) dribbles past Chicago Bulls' Kyle Korver during the first half of Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference quarter-final playoff in Chicago May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Newlyweds dressed in Han-dynasty costumes bow to each other during a traditional group wedding ceremony in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 1, 2012. A total of 130 couples from all over China attended the group wedding ceremony on Tuesday following the nuptial rites of the Han Dynasty (202 BC - AD 220), local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Newlyweds dressed in Han-dynasty costumes bow to each other during a traditional group wedding ceremony in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, May 1, 2012. A total of 130 couples from all over China attended the group wedding ceremony on Tuesday following the nuptial rites of the Han Dynasty (202 BC - AD 220), local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Julio Ruiz (C), 103, of Cuban and Spanish nationality, in a wheelchair, is embraced by his daughter Edelmira, 57, as he holds a Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) flag during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in Malaga, southern Spain May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Julio Ruiz (C), 103, of Cuban and Spanish nationality, in a wheelchair, is embraced by his daughter Edelmira, 57, as he holds a Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) flag during a May Day demonstration on Labour Day in Malaga, southern Spain May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Bolivian miner looks out of his car, in front of a police line, during May Day celebrations in La Paz, May 1, 2012. President Evo Morales announced on May Day that Bolivia is nationalizing the local unit TDE of Spain's Red Electrica, citing the company's lack of investment in the country as the reason. The sign on the car reads, "Long live May Day. Down with changes in the labor law." REUTERS/David Mercado

A Bolivian miner looks out of his car, in front of a police line, during May Day celebrations in La Paz, May 1, 2012. President Evo Morales announced on May Day that Bolivia is nationalizing the local unit TDE of Spain's Red Electrica, citing the company's lack of investment in the country as the reason. The sign on the car reads, "Long live May Day. Down with changes in the labor law." REUTERS/David Mercado

Protesters run for cover after riot-police throw sound grenade to disperse them during a demonstration in the capital Manama, May 1, 2012. Dozens of anti-government protesters tried to march towards the capital square Bab al-Bahrain during a rally organised by Al Wefaq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Protesters run for cover after riot-police throw sound grenade to disperse them during a demonstration in the capital Manama, May 1, 2012. Dozens of anti-government protesters tried to march towards the capital square Bab al-Bahrain during a rally organised by Al Wefaq. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Visitors crowd in an artificial wave pool at a water park in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, China, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Visitors crowd in an artificial wave pool at a water park in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, China, April 30, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

President Barack Obama waves to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. Earlier, Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama waves to troops at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 2, 2012. Earlier, Obama and Afghan President Hamid Karzai signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement at the Presidential Palace. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) and members of parliament from the National League for Democracy take their oaths in the lower house of parliament in Naypyitaw May 2, 2012. Aung San Suu Kyi took her place in Myanmar's parliament on Wednesday, ushering in a historic new political era after nearly a quarter-century fight against military dictatorship. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi (C) and members of parliament from the National League for Democracy take their oaths in the lower house of parliament in Naypyitaw May 2, 2012. Aung San Suu Kyi took her place in Myanmar's parliament on Wednesday, ushering in a historic new political era after nearly a quarter-century fight against military dictatorship. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Texas Rangers' Alberto Gonzalez (R) is safe at third as Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie trips over the third base bag scrambling for the ball in the fourth inning of their American League MLB game in Toronto May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Texas Rangers' Alberto Gonzalez (R) is safe at third as Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie trips over the third base bag scrambling for the ball in the fourth inning of their American League MLB game in Toronto May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Pupils read and learn the Koran at an Islamic school, also known as a madrasa, at the Holy Quran school in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Pupils read and learn the Koran at an Islamic school, also known as a madrasa, at the Holy Quran school in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

France's far right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen (L) and her father Jean-Marie Le Pen sing the national anthem in front of the Opera following the National Front's annual May Day rally in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's far right National Front political party leader Marine Le Pen (L) and her father Jean-Marie Le Pen sing the national anthem in front of the Opera following the National Front's annual May Day rally in Paris May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a boat sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of the northeastern Indian state of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Onlookers watch as rescue workers search for victims after a boat sank on the Brahmaputra river, at Buraburi village in Dhubri district of the northeastern Indian state of Assam May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

