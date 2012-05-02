Editor's Choice

Palestinian protesters who were hit with pepper spray by Israeli border police, lie on the ground as they try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining one of them, during clashes outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 1, 2012. The clashes broke out following a protest in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners. The hunger strike against Israel's jail policies has swollen in weeks from a protest by a handful to a national movement with around 1,400 participants. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman