Editor's Choice

The mother of former San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau, Luisa, is held back as she trys to make her way towards a coroners van as it departs with the body of her son who was found dead at his home in Oceanside, California, May 2, 2012. Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Junior Seau was found dead at his home in Southern California on Wednesday from a gunshot wound to the chest in an apparent suicide, police said. He was 43. Oceanside police chief Frank McCoy told reporters that authorities had received a call from a young woman who said she was Seau's girlfriend, and that she had found him wounded and unconscious in his home just north of San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake