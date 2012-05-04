Editor's Choice
Researchers dressed in panda costumes carry a cage as they transfer giant panda Tao Tao to a new living environment at the Hetaoping Research and Conservation Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan province, China, May 3, 2012. Tao Tao, 21-months-old, and its mother Cao Cao are being transferred to a bigger living environment with a higher altitude and a more complicated terrain, which marks the beginning of the third phase of its training to be reintroduced to the wild. Researchers wear panda costumes to ensure that the cub's environment is devoid of human influence, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily
Members of the special police take their positions near a place of commemoration in Dobrovoljacka street in Sarajevo, May 3, 2012. The commemoration by about 100 Serbs who travelled by buses to lay flowers and light candles in the city centre at the spot of an attack on a retreating column of the Yugoslav Army (JA) in May 1992, has sparked anger and shock among residents. The attack happened on May 3, 1992, a day after late Bosnian president Alija Izetbegovic was kidnapped by Serb forces and Sarajevo came under the worst mortar attack since the Bosnian Serbs besieged the capital in April 1992. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A security guard waves off photographers from taking pictures in front of the closed door gates of the Chaoyang Hospital, where blind activist Guangcheng was reported to be staying at, in Beijing May 3, 2012. Blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng appealed on Thursday for asylum in the United States, throwing into doubt an agreement used to coax him out of hiding in the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and fanning U.S.-China tensions at a sensitive time. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
St Johnstone's David McCracken (unseen) challenges Celtic's Mohamed Bangura during their Scottish Premier League match at Parkhead Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
World War II veteran Elsa Lessard (L) prepares to smash a bottle of champagne on the new Royal Canadian Naval Monument as Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper looks on during a unveiling ceremony Ottawa May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A soldier runs past a Rapier missile defence battery deployed at Blackheath Common in London May 3, 2012. Air defence missile systems have been deployed at six sites in London during operation "Exercise Olympic Guardian", aimed at testing security...more
A soldier runs past a Rapier missile defence battery deployed at Blackheath Common in London May 3, 2012. Air defence missile systems have been deployed at six sites in London during operation "Exercise Olympic Guardian", aimed at testing security for the London 2012 Olympics. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A boy practices with a punch bag at the Rockero Alcazar gym in the low-income neighbourhood of Curundu in Panama City May 3, 2012. The gym is named after Panamenian boxer and WBO super flyweight champion Pedro Rockero Alcazar, who died in 2002. The...more
A boy practices with a punch bag at the Rockero Alcazar gym in the low-income neighbourhood of Curundu in Panama City May 3, 2012. The gym is named after Panamenian boxer and WBO super flyweight champion Pedro Rockero Alcazar, who died in 2002. The gym is staffed with volunteer boxing trainers and membership is free. The gym focuses on nurturing healthy lifestyles in youth between the ages of 7 to 18, as a means to distract them from joining gangs, according to trainer Luis Nune. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A protester flashes the victory sign to fellow protesters standing on a wall, during a demonstration demanding a trial for Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Lawmakers celebrate at the end of a debate in the Argentine Congress over the nationalization of Argentina's biggest oil company YPF in Buenos Aires May 3, 2012. Argentina's Congress nationalized the country's biggest oil company, YPF, by an...more
Lawmakers celebrate at the end of a debate in the Argentine Congress over the nationalization of Argentina's biggest oil company YPF in Buenos Aires May 3, 2012. Argentina's Congress nationalized the country's biggest oil company, YPF, by an overwhelming lower house vote that underscored wide popular support for a measure that has rattled foreign investors and trade partners.The Chamber of Deputies voted 207-32 in favor of expropriating YPF, clearing the way for President Cristina Fernandez to sign the bill into law. The Senate last week approved the measure by a similarly overwhelming margin. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron walks from a polling station after voting in local elections with his wife Samantha (R) in central London May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/POOL
A worker talks on his mobile phone at a window of a residential building which is recently painted and under construction, in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province May 3, 2012. China's home prices fell in April for the eighth month in a row while transactions...more
A worker talks on his mobile phone at a window of a residential building which is recently painted and under construction, in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province May 3, 2012. China's home prices fell in April for the eighth month in a row while transactions also declined in most cities, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday. REUTERS/Sean Yong
Medical students run away from tear gas canisters during a protest in La Paz May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
A Brazilian Indian from the Pataxo tribe smokes in the Pau Brasil reserve, south of Bahia state May 3, 2012. A majority vote on Wednesday by ministers of the Supreme Court acknowledged the rights of Indians to land in the Caramuru-Catarina Paraguassu...more
A Brazilian Indian from the Pataxo tribe smokes in the Pau Brasil reserve, south of Bahia state May 3, 2012. A majority vote on Wednesday by ministers of the Supreme Court acknowledged the rights of Indians to land in the Caramuru-Catarina Paraguassu reserve, in southern Bahia, after a long trial that began four years ago. All property titles granted to non-Indian farmers and owners on land located within the reserve, which covers the municipalities of Camacan, Pau Brasil and Itaju do Colonia, were considered void, according to news reports. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Nepalese police personnel charge at the people suspected of creating trouble during the chariot festival of Rato Machhindranath in Lalitpur, Nepal, May 3, 2012. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship...more
Nepalese police personnel charge at the people suspected of creating trouble during the chariot festival of Rato Machhindranath in Lalitpur, Nepal, May 3, 2012. Rato Machhindranath is known as the god of rain and both Hindus and Buddhists worship Machhindranath for good rain to prevent drought during the rice harvest season. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A paper template used by Konditor and Cook bakers to create a 94 square foot cake portraying Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen in the City of London May 3, 2012. The cake, made of 3120 small cakes, will be displayed at the Diamond Jubilee Festival on...more
A paper template used by Konditor and Cook bakers to create a 94 square foot cake portraying Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen in the City of London May 3, 2012. The cake, made of 3120 small cakes, will be displayed at the Diamond Jubilee Festival on June 3, in Battersea Park, London. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Model Linda Evangelista leaves Manhattan Family Court after facing her former beau Francois Henri-Pinault in New York May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
ChinaAid Association Inc founder Bob Fu (R) helps U.S. Representative Chris Smith speak by phone with blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng in the middle of a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing on Chen's case, on Capitol Hill in...more
ChinaAid Association Inc founder Bob Fu (R) helps U.S. Representative Chris Smith speak by phone with blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng in the middle of a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing on Chen's case, on Capitol Hill in Washington May 3, 2012. Chen made a dramatic telephone appeal to come to the United States in a call broadcast live to the U.S. congressional hearing. President Barack Obama came under pressure on Thursday to ensure the safety of Chen who briefly took refuge in the American embassy and whose later desperate pleas for asylum from a Beijing hospital bed threaten to fan U.S.-China tensions. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Rahimi uses a pair of binoculars as he looks towards the Israeli border in the Iranian garden at Maroun al-Ras village near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A man watches Serbian army soilders walking in a street in the southern Serbian town of Leskovac, April 19, 2012. The Zele Velkovic factory, once famous for its thriving textile industry, was one of the city's biggest when Yugoslavia started to...more
A man watches Serbian army soilders walking in a street in the southern Serbian town of Leskovac, April 19, 2012. The Zele Velkovic factory, once famous for its thriving textile industry, was one of the city's biggest when Yugoslavia started to implode in 1991. The next two decades brought a slow decline fueled by chronic mismanagement and a dramatic loss of competitiveness. Where more than 600 worked, now just 70 walk the factory's cavernous halls, the deafening hammering of its old industrial looms barely disguising the emptiness. Picture taken April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Leader of the New Democracy conservatives party Antonis Samaras is cheered by supporters during a pre-election rally at Zappeion in Athens May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
China's President Hu Jintao (R) smiles as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on during the opening ceremony of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai Guesthouse in Beijing May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton more
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas kisses the Real Madrid crest on his jersey after putting a club's flag around the neck of Cibeles statue in central Madrid, May 3, 2012, during a parade after winning the Spanish first division league title....more
Real Madrid's captain Iker Casillas kisses the Real Madrid crest on his jersey after putting a club's flag around the neck of Cibeles statue in central Madrid, May 3, 2012, during a parade after winning the Spanish first division league title. Thousands of jubilant Real Madrid fans converged on the centre of the Spanish capital on Thursday to hail their conquering heroes and celebrate the club's first La Liga title in four years. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Parents of policeman Cesar Vilca walk behind the coffin of their son as it arrives at the Police Airport in Lima May 3, 2012. Vilca died during the rescue missions of the kidnapping of 36 gas pipeline workers, taken by Peru's Shining Path terrorist...more
Parents of policeman Cesar Vilca walk behind the coffin of their son as it arrives at the Police Airport in Lima May 3, 2012. Vilca died during the rescue missions of the kidnapping of 36 gas pipeline workers, taken by Peru's Shining Path terrorist group, around the Ene and Apurimac valleys (VRAE) in southeastern Peru. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A woman crosses a street during the United Nations observers' visit to Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs May 3, 2012. The United Nations is accelerating deployment of unarmed observers to Syria to ensure all 300 are on the ground by the end of May to...more
A woman crosses a street during the United Nations observers' visit to Baba Amr neighbourhood of Homs May 3, 2012. The United Nations is accelerating deployment of unarmed observers to Syria to ensure all 300 are on the ground by the end of May to monitor a shaky U.N.-backed ceasefire, U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Khaled al- Hariri