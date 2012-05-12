Editor's Choice
A Palestinian protester jumps as he throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a demonstration held in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2012. Hundreds of Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli jails said on Friday they would shun vitamin supplements and prison clinics in an escalation of their mass protest against detention...more
A Palestinian protester jumps as he throws back a tear gas canister fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes at a demonstration held in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 11, 2012. Hundreds of Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli jails said on Friday they would shun vitamin supplements and prison clinics in an escalation of their mass protest against detention conditions. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Cori Walters, 32, (R) hugs her daughter Hannah Walters, 6, at California Institute for Women state prison in Chino, California May 5, 2012. An annual Mother's Day event, Get On The Bus, brings children in California to visit their mothers in prison. Sixty percent of parents in state prison report being held over 100 miles (161 km) from their children. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Residents paddle their makeshift boat to safety as fire engulfs houses at a slum community in Manila May 11, 2012. At least 1000 houses were razed in the fire, the cause of which is yet unknown, leaving 5000 families homeless, local media reported. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Cuban-American artist Jose Parla jumps with a spray paint can to give his finishing touch to a creation in Havana for the upcoming 11th Biennial contemporary art exhibition May 10, 2012. The title of the project is "Wrinkles Of The City" and combines French artist J.R's pictures of elderly Cubans in the neighbourhood with Parla's calligraphic messages, and are pasted on walls around the city. The Havana Biennial is a major event...more
Cuban-American artist Jose Parla jumps with a spray paint can to give his finishing touch to a creation in Havana for the upcoming 11th Biennial contemporary art exhibition May 10, 2012. The title of the project is "Wrinkles Of The City" and combines French artist J.R's pictures of elderly Cubans in the neighbourhood with Parla's calligraphic messages, and are pasted on walls around the city. The Havana Biennial is a major event for contemporary art, attracting artists and curators from all over the world and runs from May 11 to June 11, 2012.
A man and child, members of the Samaritan sect, rest during a traditional pilgrimage marking the holiday of Passover atop Mount Gerizim near the West Bank city of Nablus early morning May 11, 2012. The Samaritans, who trace their roots to the biblical Kingdom of Israel in what is now the northern occupied West Bank, observe religious practices similar to those of Judaism. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks leaves after giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the High Court in central London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government of President Hugo Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources into grassroots sports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
A pair of sunglasses, covered with tape, is seen on the track as its owner, a blind runner (back) from the Venezuelan Paralympics team, trains with a guide in Caracas April 17, 2012. The roughly 40-person team is grateful to the socialist government of President Hugo Chavez - a highly controversial figure who has polarized Venezuela but is credited with pouring unprecedented resources into grassroots sports. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A model gets her makeup done backstage during Colombian designer Sandra Cabrales' lineup during the Circulo de Moda fashion show in Bogota May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fredy Builes
Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite (L) holds the hand of jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko during her visit to a hospital in Kharkiv May 11, 2012. Grybauskaite warned the Ukrainian leadership on Friday that a "crisis of trust" was growing between Ukraine and its European partners over jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko which could block its hopes of a future in mainstream Europe. REUTERS/Lithuanian...more
Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite (L) holds the hand of jailed Ukrainian opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko during her visit to a hospital in Kharkiv May 11, 2012. Grybauskaite warned the Ukrainian leadership on Friday that a "crisis of trust" was growing between Ukraine and its European partners over jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko which could block its hopes of a future in mainstream Europe. REUTERS/Lithuanian Presidential Press Service/Handout
Palestinians hold portraits of their relatives held in Israeli jails during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in Jerusalem's Old City May 11, 2012. Hundreds of Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli jails said on Friday they would shun vitamin supplements and prison clinics in an escalation of their mass protest against detention conditions. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Buddhist monk has his picture taken at a beach in Colombo May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
An Indonesian soldier, part of a rescue team, sits near the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft on the slope of Mount Salak, near Bogor May 11, 2012. A rescue team found no survivors but several bodies on Thursday when it arrived at the wreckage of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane that crashed into Mount Salak during an exhibition flight with 45 people on board. REUTERS/Duyeh Cidahu
Los Angeles Clippers' Nick Young crashes into the bench during Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series against Memphis Grizzlies in Los Angeles, California May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man stands behind the sculpture 'Woman in Tub' from 1988 by U.S.artist Jeff Koons during a media preview at the Fondation Beyeler in the Swiss town of Riehen near Basel May 11, 2012. The exhibition 'Jeff Koons' is opened to the public from may 13 to September 2. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Palestinians surround a youth as he jumps on a beach in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip May 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A general view shows Lebanon's Hezbollah supporters attending a ceremony in Beirut's southern suburbs, May 11, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark the completion of the Waed (promise) project for rebuilding Beirut's southern suburbs, which were destroyed during the July 2006 war with Israel. Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said during the ceremony his militant group was capable of striking any target in neighbouring...more
A general view shows Lebanon's Hezbollah supporters attending a ceremony in Beirut's southern suburbs, May 11, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark the completion of the Waed (promise) project for rebuilding Beirut's southern suburbs, which were destroyed during the July 2006 war with Israel. Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said during the ceremony his militant group was capable of striking any target in neighbouring Israel, saying "the days when we fled and they didn't are over". REUTERS/Sharif Karim
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande is photographed during his visit in Tulle, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning a point against Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's quarter-final singles match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Members and supporters of Malaysia's ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) wave the party's flags as they sing patriotic songs during its 66th anniversary celebrations in Kuala Lumpur May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Britain's Prince Charles aims a bow during a visit to the North West Youth Project in Kilmarnock, Scotland May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool
A broken fence is seen in front of new and unfinished apartment blocks under construction in Madrid, May 11, 2012. Spain on Friday ordered its banks to significantly increase funds set aside against mounting losses from toxic real estate lending and pledged limited government aid for weaker lenders in the form of high-interest loans. REUTERS/Juan Medina
The lobby of JP Morgan headquarters is photographed through it's front doors in New York May 11, 2012. Stocks fell at the open on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co revealed a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy, dragging bank shares lower. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Socialist PASOK party leader Evangelos Venizelos walks towards the exit after a news conference at the parliament in Athens May 11, 2012. Venizelos has been unable to form a national unity government after holding last-ditch talks with rivals, party officials said on Friday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Socialist PASOK party leader Evangelos Venizelos walks towards the exit after a news conference at the parliament in Athens May 11, 2012. Venizelos has been unable to form a national unity government after holding last-ditch talks with rivals, party officials said on Friday. REUTERS/John Kolesidis