Editor's Choice

Sunday, May 13, 2012

Fenerbahce soccer fans clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 12, 2012. Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 18th time after a 0-0 draw at arch-rivals Fenerbahce and home fans clashed with police after Saturday's game. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Fenerbahce soccer fans clash with riot police after their team's Turkish Super League, Super Final match against Galatasaray at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 12, 2012. Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 18th time after a 0-0 draw at arch-rivals Fenerbahce and home fans clashed with police after Saturday's game. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman cries as she mourns her deceased relative in Minxian county, Gansu province May 12, 2012. At least 37 people were killed and 19 others remain missing after hail and torrential rains battered a mountainous northwest China county. The storms had affected 358,000 people in Minxian county, forcing nearly 30,000 local residents to be evacuated, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman cries as she mourns her deceased relative in Minxian county, Gansu province May 12, 2012. At least 37 people were killed and 19 others remain missing after hail and torrential rains battered a mountainous northwest China county. The storms had affected 358,000 people in Minxian county, forcing nearly 30,000 local residents to be evacuated, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Protesters observe a minute of silence as they wave white tissues during a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, May 12, 2012. Dubbed "los indignados" (the indignant), the movement which spawned similar protests worldwide, has called for 96 hours of continuous protest to culminate at the Puerta del Sol square where the movement was founded a year ago in a...more

Protesters observe a minute of silence as they wave white tissues during a protest marking the one year anniversary of Spain's Indignados (Indignant) movement in Madrid's Puerta del Sol, May 12, 2012. Dubbed "los indignados" (the indignant), the movement which spawned similar protests worldwide, has called for 96 hours of continuous protest to culminate at the Puerta del Sol square where the movement was founded a year ago in a renewed protest over government austerity measures, banks, politicians, economic recession, and the highest unemployment in the eurozone. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A woman poses for pictures next to the Euro 2012 trophy during a display to the public in central Kiev May 12, 2012. Kiev is set to host the final match of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman poses for pictures next to the Euro 2012 trophy during a display to the public in central Kiev May 12, 2012. Kiev is set to host the final match of the Euro 2012 soccer tournament. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A longtime exposure shows participants taking part in the Grand Prix of Bern running event in Bern May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

A longtime exposure shows participants taking part in the Grand Prix of Bern running event in Bern May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Participants rest backstage during the European bodybuilding competition in Zagreb May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Participants rest backstage during the European bodybuilding competition in Zagreb May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest by the Occupy movement in London May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest by the Occupy movement in London May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Presumptive U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney watches proceedings during the commencement ceremony at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia May 12, 2012. Liberty University, founded by the late television evangelist Jerry Falwell, is a bastion for conservative Christian thought. Its theology students are taught that Mormonism - Romney's religion - is a cult. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Presumptive U.S. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney watches proceedings during the commencement ceremony at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia May 12, 2012. Liberty University, founded by the late television evangelist Jerry Falwell, is a bastion for conservative Christian thought. Its theology students are taught that Mormonism - Romney's religion - is a cult. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Yevgenia Tymoshenko, daughter of jailed Ukranian former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, addresses supporters of opposition parties in front of a screen displaying a picture of her mother, during the Forum Of United Opposition in Kiev May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Yevgenia Tymoshenko, daughter of jailed Ukranian former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko, addresses supporters of opposition parties in front of a screen displaying a picture of her mother, during the Forum Of United Opposition in Kiev May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People pray near one of the coffins of victims killed in Thursday's suicide bomb attack, during a funeral at al-Othman mosque in Damascus May 12, 2012. Two suicide car bombers killed 55 people and wounded 372 in Damascus on Thursday, state media said, the deadliest attacks in the Syrian capital since an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began 14 months ago. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

People pray near one of the coffins of victims killed in Thursday's suicide bomb attack, during a funeral at al-Othman mosque in Damascus May 12, 2012. Two suicide car bombers killed 55 people and wounded 372 in Damascus on Thursday, state media said, the deadliest attacks in the Syrian capital since an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad began 14 months ago. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province May 12, 2012. A rescue team found no survivors but several bodies on Thursday when it arrived at the wreckage of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane that crashed into Mount Salak during an exhibition flight with 45 people on...more

A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province May 12, 2012. A rescue team found no survivors but several bodies on Thursday when it arrived at the wreckage of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane that crashed into Mount Salak during an exhibition flight with 45 people on board. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman stands on the roadside and sprays water at cars passing by during a promotional event of an annual automobile exhibition in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 12, 2012. The MotorExpoShow is the largest annual exhibition and automobile festival held in Siberia, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A woman stands on the roadside and sprays water at cars passing by during a promotional event of an annual automobile exhibition in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 12, 2012. The MotorExpoShow is the largest annual exhibition and automobile festival held in Siberia, according to organizers. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Borussia Dortmund fans light flares during the German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Borussia Dortmund fans light flares during the German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) final soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A model kisses Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab (L) during the Gaudi bridal fashion show in Barcelona May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A model kisses Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab (L) during the Gaudi bridal fashion show in Barcelona May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

A security guard rests after a clash inside a garment factory in Savar May 12, 2012. At least 100 people, including 10 police officials, were injured as police fired rubber bullets and tear gas during a clash with garment workers in Savar. Garment workers took to the streets to protest against the detention of a fellow worker from Hameem Group's Artistic Design Limited who was detained after he allegedly attacked an official of the...more

A security guard rests after a clash inside a garment factory in Savar May 12, 2012. At least 100 people, including 10 police officials, were injured as police fired rubber bullets and tear gas during a clash with garment workers in Savar. Garment workers took to the streets to protest against the detention of a fellow worker from Hameem Group's Artistic Design Limited who was detained after he allegedly attacked an official of the group on Thursday, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla May 11, 2012. Mexico last month raised the alert level for the volcano Popocatepetl, 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Mexico City, after it began pumping out red-hot fragments of rock and ash. The country has been closely monitoring the 17,900-foot (5,450-metre) volcano, which has prompted school classes in nearby villages to be suspended on days of...more

The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla May 11, 2012. Mexico last month raised the alert level for the volcano Popocatepetl, 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Mexico City, after it began pumping out red-hot fragments of rock and ash. The country has been closely monitoring the 17,900-foot (5,450-metre) volcano, which has prompted school classes in nearby villages to be suspended on days of higher activity. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Galatasaray players run away as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field at the end of their Turkish Super League, Super Final soccer match at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 12, 2012. Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 18th time after a 0-0 draw at arch-rivals Fenerbahce and home fans clashed with police after Saturday's game. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Galatasaray players run away as Fenerbahce fans throw flares and seats onto the field at the end of their Turkish Super League, Super Final soccer match at Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul May 12, 2012. Galatasaray won the Turkish league title for the 18th time after a 0-0 draw at arch-rivals Fenerbahce and home fans clashed with police after Saturday's game. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Ken Shimizu, a Japanese impersonator of actor Johnny Depp, reaches out to receive an autograph from Depp upon the latter's arrival at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo May 12, 2012. Depp arrived in Japan on Saturday to promote his film "Dark Shadows." REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Ken Shimizu, a Japanese impersonator of actor Johnny Depp, reaches out to receive an autograph from Depp upon the latter's arrival at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo May 12, 2012. Depp arrived in Japan on Saturday to promote his film "Dark Shadows." REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Orica-Greenedge's Fumiyuki Beppu of Japan cycles during the 205-km seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia from Recanati to Rocca di Cambio May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Orica-Greenedge's Fumiyuki Beppu of Japan cycles during the 205-km seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia from Recanati to Rocca di Cambio May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A device suspected to be a bomb is seen in the middle of the highway blocked up by protesters during clashes in the village of Khamis, west of Manama, May 12, 2012. Pro-democracy protesters burned tyres and clashed with police in Bahrain on Saturday to demand the release of opposition leaders and rights activists, one of whom has been on a three-month hunger strike, residents said. The device was declared a fake bomb after the Bomb...more

A device suspected to be a bomb is seen in the middle of the highway blocked up by protesters during clashes in the village of Khamis, west of Manama, May 12, 2012. Pro-democracy protesters burned tyres and clashed with police in Bahrain on Saturday to demand the release of opposition leaders and rights activists, one of whom has been on a three-month hunger strike, residents said. The device was declared a fake bomb after the Bomb and Explosives Unit were called in to investigate. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Onlookers walk past a stranded Taiwanese fishing trawler, which ran aground, in thick fog off Cape Town's popular Clifton beach, May 12, 2012. Rescuers evacuated 19 of the 28 crew aboard and are hoping to refloat the vessel at high tide. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Onlookers walk past a stranded Taiwanese fishing trawler, which ran aground, in thick fog off Cape Town's popular Clifton beach, May 12, 2012. Rescuers evacuated 19 of the 28 crew aboard and are hoping to refloat the vessel at high tide. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Pilgrims attend a candlelight vigil at the Catholic shrine of Fatima in central Portugal May 12, 2012. Thousands of pilgrims are on their way to the Fatima Shrine to attend the 95th anniversary celebrations of the first appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children in 1917. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Pilgrims attend a candlelight vigil at the Catholic shrine of Fatima in central Portugal May 12, 2012. Thousands of pilgrims are on their way to the Fatima Shrine to attend the 95th anniversary celebrations of the first appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children in 1917. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Concert-goers watch a performance by Gym Class Heroes at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Concert-goers watch a performance by Gym Class Heroes at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Catalina Ponor of Romania competes on the beam during the women's team final event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Brussels May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Catalina Ponor of Romania competes on the beam during the women's team final event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Brussels May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

