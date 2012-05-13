Editor's Choice

A soldier, who is part of a rescue team, searches for more victims at the the wreckage of a Russian Sukhoi aircraft which crashed on Wednesday on the slopes of Mount Salak in Indonesia's West Java province May 12, 2012. A rescue team found no survivors but several bodies on Thursday when it arrived at the wreckage of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane that crashed into Mount Salak during an exhibition flight with 45 people on board. REUTERS/Stringer