Editor's Choice
A girl walks on a disused railway track, through what is known locally as the "Tunnel of Love", in small town Kleven some 350km (217 miles) off western Kiev, Ukraine May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Granich
An ethnic Uighur man lies on a couch as he keeps an eye on his belongings at his newly-demolished house making way for a residential complex in Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China May 13, 2012. China's annual real estate investment growth slowed to the lowest pace since the global financial crisis, official data showed on Friday, stoking expectations that curbs on the property market may be eased. REUTERS/Stringer
Fencer Alexander Massialas poses for a portrait during the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Dallas, Texas May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Sunni Muslim gunman fires during clashes at the Sunni Muslim Bab al-Tebbaneh neighbourhood in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, May 13, 2012. Three people were killed when fighting erupted overnight in the Lebanese city of Tripoli between members of the Alawite minority loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and members of the Sunni majority, witnesses and security officials said on Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer
An abandoned building stands in the middle of plowed fields on the outskirts of Venice, Italy May 12, 2012. Picture taken May 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
An Afghan man smokes shisha, or water pipe, inside a cafe in Kabul, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A young pilgrim walks on her knees to fulfill her vows at the Catholic shrine of Fatima in central Portugal May 12, 2012. Thousands of pilgrims are on their way to the Fatima Shrine to attend the 95th anniversary celebrations of the first appearance of the Virgin Mary to three shepherd children in 1917. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) commander Caesar Achellam (C) greets Uganda army spokesman Felix Kulyigye in Djema May 13, 2012, after he was captured by Ugandan soldiers tracking down LRA fugitive leaders at a forest bordering the Central African Republic (CAR) and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Uganda captured Achellam, one of the top five members of the LRA, bringing it a step closer to catching Joseph Kony, the notorious rebel leader accused of war crimes, the military said on Sunday. REUTERS/James Akena
Arsenal's Robin van Persie (L) kicks a free kick during their English Premier League soccer match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Shoes of missing people form the number forty-nine, in memory of the mutilated victims dumped by hitmen in Cadereyta, at the Macroplaza in Monterrey May 13, 2012. Suspected drug gang killers dumped 49 headless bodies on a highway near Mexico's northern city of Monterrey in one of the country's worst atrocities in recent years. The mutilated corpses of 43 men and six women, whose hands and feet had also been cut off, were found in a pile on a highway in the municipality of Cadereyta Jimenez early Sunday, officials from the state of Nuevo Leon said. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
An athlete of Germany prepares for the finals at German swimming championships in Berlin May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz SWIMMING
A worker carrying a boy stands behind bananas at a wholesale banana market on the banks of the Yangon River May 13, 2012.The bananas were harvested from Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Williams Formula One team crew members try to extinguish a fire that broke out inside their garage following the Spanish F1 Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona, May 13, 2012. A fire broke out in the garage for unknown reasons while the crew was celebrating the victory of Pastor Maldonado, Williams first triumph in 132 races and nearly eight years. REUTERS/Josep Loaso
An Indonesian soldier runs as prepares for a search and rescue mission for possible casualties from the Sukhoi Superjet air crash in the early morning on top of Mount Salak, near Sukabumi, May 13, 2012. Salvage teams have descended into a ravine to search for the flight recorders from the Russian Sukhoi Superjet that crashed in Indonesia. The devices could prove crucial in ascertaining what caused the accident that killed 45 people. Indonesian civil aviation official Herry Bakti Gumay said that professional climbers and officials are continuing the search where the jet's scattered wreckage was discovered on Mount Salek, 50km (31 miles) from Jakarta. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Denver Nuggets' JaVale McGee lies on the floor after being fouled during Game 7 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A slum dweller washes his clothes in stagnant water at Nonadanga in Kolkata April 20, 2012. To supporters who affectionately call her "Didi", or "Big Sister", Mamata Banerjee is a hero who ended more than three decades of communist rule in West Bengal. They say Banerjee shelters farmers and shopkeepers from the harsh winds of globalization, while guiding West Bengal towards its rightful place as an economic and cultural powerhouse and India's gateway to Southeast Asia. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Los Angeles Kings left wing Dwight King (74) hits Phoenix Coyotes defenseman Michal Rozsival (32) off the puck in the 1st period during Game 1 of the NHL Western Conference hockey finals in Glendale, Arizona, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Fans cheer as Borussia Dortmund players celebrate their German soccer championship title and German DFB Cup (DFB Pokal) win during a parade through the streets of Dortmund May 13, 2012. Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund further challenged Bayern Munich's hold over German football on Saturday by crushing their rivals 5-2 with a treble by Poland's Robert Lewandowski to lift the German Cup and land their first double. REUTERS/Thomas Bohlen
A Palestinian protester gestures in front of a U.N. vehicle during a protest in Gaza City, to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, May 13, 2012. Hundreds of Palestinians on hunger strike in Israeli jails said on Friday they would shun vitamin supplements and prison clinics in an escalation of their mass protest. An estimated 1,600 inmates out of 4,800 launched the hunger strike on April 17 to demand improved conditions in Israeli custody. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A model presents a creation by Maltese hairstylist Annalise Azzopardi at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, Malta May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Participants in a rocket competition cheer after their rocket was successfully launched during the rocket festival known as "Bun Bangfai" in Yasothon, northeast of Bangkok, May 13, 2012. The festival marks the start of the rainy season when farmers are about to plant rice. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
People exercise on the Yangon river bank, as containers are seen stacked in the background near Yangon's port, Myanmar May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Women stand on a performer who calls himself 'The Human Floor' as he lays on a bed of broken glass at the Watch City Festival celebrating Steampunk in Waltham, Massachusetts May 13, 2012. Steampunk is a movement that explores the notion of what the world might look like had modern technology been available at the turn of the twentieth century. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Juventus' Alessandro Del Piero holds the trophy after winning their 28th Italian Serie A title at the end of their match against Atalanta at the Juventus stadium in Turin May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini