Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Monday, May 28, 2012

An Afghan National Police (ANP) member rests while soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog, take position during a joint patrol in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, May 28, 2012

An Afghan National Police (ANP) member rests while soldiers from the U.S. Army's 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, Task Force Bulldog, take position during a joint patrol in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, May 28, 2012

U.S. flags are placed on gravestones of military veterans at the Cyprus Hills National Cemetery in New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
2 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

Audrey Leung, 20, from the Bronx, is assisted by a United States Marine during an endurance test put together by the Marines in Times Square, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Monday, May 28, 2012

Audrey Leung, 20, from the Bronx, is assisted by a United States Marine during an endurance test put together by the Marines in Times Square, New York, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
3 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman takes a break from work in a brick factory on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman takes a break from work in a brick factory on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

An outline of a pair of shoes representing a body that has not been found is shown among more than 1,000 pairs of shoes belonging to people who have jumped to their death from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Monday, May 28, 2012

An outline of a pair of shoes representing a body that has not been found is shown among more than 1,000 pairs of shoes belonging to people who have jumped to their death from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
5 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

Team Switzerland is seen underwater during the Free Combination finals of the European Diving and Synchronised Swimming Championships in Eindhoven, Netherlands, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Monday, May 28, 2012

Team Switzerland is seen underwater during the Free Combination finals of the European Diving and Synchronised Swimming Championships in Eindhoven, Netherlands, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
6 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

An Egyptian woman hoping to apply for a Libyan visa stands in front of the Libyan embassy with her daughter as security officers guard the building in Cairo, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Monday, May 28, 2012

An Egyptian woman hoping to apply for a Libyan visa stands in front of the Libyan embassy with her daughter as security officers guard the building in Cairo, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

Team Penske driver Will Power of Australia, bottom, goes under the car of A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Mike Conway of Britain during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Kirles

Monday, May 28, 2012

Team Penske driver Will Power of Australia, bottom, goes under the car of A.J. Foyt Enterprises driver Mike Conway of Britain during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Kirles

Close
8 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

Ugandan soldiers serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are transported in military trucks in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka, Somalia, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team

Monday, May 28, 2012

Ugandan soldiers serving the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) are transported in military trucks in the town of Afgoye, west of Mogadishu, as they prepare to deploy south of the town on the road to Merka, Somalia, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stuart Price/African Union-United Nations Information Support Team

Close
9 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man (R), protesting against a gay pride parade, attacks a gay rights activist near the headquarters of Moscow city Duma in central Moscow, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

U.S. Army Sergeant Francisco Valderrama attached to the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, greets children during a patrol in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Monday, May 28, 2012

U.S. Army Sergeant Francisco Valderrama attached to the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, greets children during a patrol in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
11 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco cover their ears due to the noise from cars as they wait for the drivers on the podium of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Monday, May 28, 2012

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco cover their ears due to the noise from cars as they wait for the drivers on the podium of the Monaco F1 Grand Prix, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
12 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Monday, May 28, 2012

People gather at a mass burial for the victims purportedly killed during an artillery barrage from Syrian forces in Houla, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Close
13 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team third baseman Saul Bosquez (top) leaps out of the way of an unidentified base runner during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire and Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, May 28, 2012

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team third baseman Saul Bosquez (top) leaps out of the way of an unidentified base runner during their game against the Cooperstown, New York Fire and Police Department team in Cooperstown, New York, May May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
14 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

A man interacts with "Screaming rapture", a light and sound installation by Liam Ryan, Frank Maguire and Jason McDermott during the Vivid Festival in Sydney, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Monday, May 28, 2012

A man interacts with "Screaming rapture", a light and sound installation by Liam Ryan, Frank Maguire and Jason McDermott during the Vivid Festival in Sydney, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
15 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

Protesters shout slogans as they march during a demonstration demanding that relatives of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior army and police posts in Sanaa, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, May 28, 2012

Protesters shout slogans as they march during a demonstration demanding that relatives of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior army and police posts in Sanaa, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
16 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

A member of the Salvadoran Association of Bird Rescue (ALAS) shows a dead white heron chick at the protected natural area of La Barra in the city of Metapan, north of San Salvador, El Salvador, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Monday, May 28, 2012

A member of the Salvadoran Association of Bird Rescue (ALAS) shows a dead white heron chick at the protected natural area of La Barra in the city of Metapan, north of San Salvador, El Salvador, May 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez

Close
17 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

France's Karim Benzema (R) challenges Iceland's goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson (L) and Kari Arnason for the ball during their friendly match leading up to Euro 2012, at Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Monday, May 28, 2012

France's Karim Benzema (R) challenges Iceland's goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson (L) and Kari Arnason for the ball during their friendly match leading up to Euro 2012, at Hainaut stadium in Valenciennes, northern France, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
18 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of San Cristobal de las Barrancas, about 56km (34.7 miles) from Guadalajara, Mexico, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Monday, May 28, 2012

A view of the bullet-riddled facade of the town hall of San Cristobal de las Barrancas, about 56km (34.7 miles) from Guadalajara, Mexico, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Close
19 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, May 28, 2012

A riot police officer stands in front of barricades as members of the Brahmin-Chhetri Society try to enter a restricted area while marching towards the constitution assembly building to protest against federalism in Kathmandu, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
20 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

Fans cheer after San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) hit his three-point shot against Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of their Western Conference finals in San Antonio, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, May 28, 2012

Fans cheer after San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) hit his three-point shot against Oklahoma City Thunder during Game 1 of their Western Conference finals in San Antonio, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
21 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman gets an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali, Colombia, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman gets an African-Colombian hairstyle during the Afro-hairstyles VIII Competition in Cali, Colombia, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Close
22 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman wearing a traditional Indian saree attends the Karneval der Kulturen (Carnival of Cultures) parade in Berlin, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Monday, May 28, 2012

A woman wearing a traditional Indian saree attends the Karneval der Kulturen (Carnival of Cultures) parade in Berlin, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
23 / 24
Monday, May 28, 2012

New York Yankees pitcher Hiroki Kuroda delivers a pitch during the first inning of his game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, May 28, 2012

New York Yankees pitcher Hiroki Kuroda delivers a pitch during the first inning of his game against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editors Choice

Editors Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »