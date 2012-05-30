Editor's choice
A labourer rests inside the wagon of a coal train as he takes a break from shovelling coal at a coal yard on the outskirts of Jammu May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Cleaning staff workers toss pieces of papers during a protest at Barcelona's airport May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A civil defence officer carries the body of a South African teenager during a funeral procession in Doha May 29, 2012. Thirteen expatriate children were among those killed in Monday's fire at the Villaggio Mall in Doha's west end, including two-year-old triplets from New Zealand. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
CSKA Moscow fans protect their faces from the smoke of the burning seats during the soccer match against Spartak Moscow at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Somali government soldiers run to position during an ambush by al Shabaab rebels on the outskirts of Elasha town May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Virginie Razzano of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Italian artists Antonio Garullo (R) and Mario Ottocento (L) look at their exhibit entitled "The Dream Of Italian", which comprises of a wax figurine representing Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi as being dead, at the Ferrajoli Palace in downtown Rome May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Dissident Chinese artist Ai Weiwei listens to a question during an interview at his studio in Beijing May 29, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Flyers of Egyptian presidential candidate and former prime minister Ahmed Shafiq are seen on the ground outside his campaign headquarters in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A civil defence personnel rests at the Villaggio shopping mall in Doha May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden (R) strips the ball away from San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili (20) as center Nazr Mohammed (L) looks on during Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals in San Antonio, Texas, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi has a cup of tea at the VIP lounge of Yangon's airport May 29, 2012, as she waits for her flight to Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Damaged buildings are seen in Mirandola near Modena, Italy, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Students from ethnic minorities take an afternoon nap in the shade on a blanket at the playground of a primary school in Wensu county, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark returns the ball to Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A protester shouts during a protest against the results of the first round of presidential elections at Tahrir Square in Cairo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A miner on strike stands behind a barricade on the A-66 motorway to protest the government's spending cuts in the mining sector, in Campomanes, near Oviedo, northern Spain, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
An Afghan girl washing clothes in a river looks at a U.S. Army soldier of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at a garden party at Buckingham Palace, in central London, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pool/Carl Court
A man stands drinking beer as he looks at the flooded streets in Montreal, Quebec May 29, 2012. Flash flooding occurred after heavy thunderstorms blew across the island on Tuesday afternoon. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A fan tries to catch a foul ball off the bat of Boston Red Sox Mike Aviles in the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park in Boston, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A member of the Free Syrian Army poses for a photograph in front of a tank confiscated from the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Al Attarib near Aleppo May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Novelist Toni Morrison smiles with President Barack Obama as he prepares to award her a 2012 Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Drummer Matthew Bick poses for pictures wearing a Queen Elizabeth II mask during a Jubilee celebration party in London, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
