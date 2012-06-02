Edition:
Boys play soccer with balloons after attending a dance recital about water shortage, in the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 31, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action Against Hunger), which has been warning about...more

Boys play soccer with balloons after attending a dance recital about water shortage, in the town of Kaedi, Gorgol region, in Mauritania May 31, 2012. A full third of the country's population, amounting to around a million people, are at risk of malnutrition if rain doesn't fall by July, according to estimates from Spanish Non-Governmental Organization Accion contra el Hambre (Action Against Hunger), which has been warning about food crisis since the beginning of the year after poor rains in 2011. Picture taken May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A U.S. Army soldier of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, waves to motorist to stop as he secures a crossroad during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A U.S. Army soldier of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, waves to motorist to stop as he secures a crossroad during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

U.S. President Barack Obama disembarks from Air Force One in Minneapolis, June 1, 2012. Obama is in Minnesota to urge Congress to pass legislation creating a Veterans Jobs Corps. REUTERS/Jason Reed

U.S. President Barack Obama disembarks from Air Force One in Minneapolis, June 1, 2012. Obama is in Minnesota to urge Congress to pass legislation creating a Veterans Jobs Corps. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A policeman reacts as a woman shouts inside a Bankia bank branch during an anti-eviction protest in Madrid, June 1, 2012. Neighbors of La Elipa neighborhood gathered to request a dation in payment for a family that would be evicted next June 12. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

A policeman reacts as a woman shouts inside a Bankia bank branch during an anti-eviction protest in Madrid, June 1, 2012. Neighbors of La Elipa neighborhood gathered to request a dation in payment for a family that would be evicted next June 12. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Ayumi Morita of Japan during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Ayumi Morita of Japan during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group use an improvised bomb to blast through the main door of a building simulating an airport control tower seized by a mock terrorist group, during the Crisis Action Force anti-terrorism drill inside the police headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa at Taguig city, south of Manila June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Security Group use an improvised bomb to blast through the main door of a building simulating an airport control tower seized by a mock terrorist group, during the Crisis Action Force anti-terrorism drill inside the police headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa at Taguig city, south of Manila June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Yemeni protesters shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as they wave Syrian opposition flags during a rally in Sanaa June 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Yemeni protesters shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad as they wave Syrian opposition flags during a rally in Sanaa June 1, 2012. . REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

French President Francois Hollande accompanies French journalist Romeo Langlois as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following a meeting at the Elysee Palace, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande accompanies French journalist Romeo Langlois as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris following a meeting at the Elysee Palace, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A construction worker walks with a ladder in the replica village of Austria's UNESCO heritage site, Hallstatt, in China's southern city of Huizhou, in Guangdong province June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Canadian singer Justin Bieber (2ndR) listens to fans from a balcony of his record label after singing a musical set in Paris, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

Canadian singer Justin Bieber (2ndR) listens to fans from a balcony of his record label after singing a musical set in Paris, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Julien Muguet

A boy looks on as he plays soccer along a muddy river bank near a village in Yangon June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A boy looks on as he plays soccer along a muddy river bank near a village in Yangon June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

The aunt of Palestinian gunman Ahmed Nassir holds his picture at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The aunt of Palestinian gunman Ahmed Nassir holds his picture at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Local resident John Hardie makes preparations for the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Moulin, Scotland June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the Vivid Festival in Sydney June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the Vivid Festival in Sydney June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Boys rest in a classroom as others prepare to perform to International Children's Day at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, in Beijing June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Boys rest in a classroom as others prepare to perform to International Children's Day at a kindergarten for children of migrant workers, in Beijing June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to attend a concert at La Scala opera house in Milan June 1, 2012. The Pope is in Milan for the 2012 World Family meeting. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to attend a concert at La Scala opera house in Milan June 1, 2012. The Pope is in Milan for the 2012 World Family meeting. REUTERS/Daniel Dal Zennaro/Pool

Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-US rally in Quetta June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Supporters of the Defense of Pakistan Council shout slogans as they burn an American flag during an anti-US rally in Quetta June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Members of the Malaysian armed forces prepare ahead of the king's birthday parade in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Members of the Malaysian armed forces prepare ahead of the king's birthday parade in Kuala Lumpur June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

U.S. Army soldiers of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. Picture taken with night vision device. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

U.S. Army soldiers of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, walk during a patrol in the town of Senjaray, Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan June 1, 2012. Picture taken with night vision device. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Trader Mario Picone works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trader Mario Picone works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Xiao Cao, a 57-year-old gay man, puts on a bra before his performance at Manxi park in Shanghai April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Xiao Cao, a 57-year-old gay man, puts on a bra before his performance at Manxi park in Shanghai April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

A truck driver lights a cigarette sitting on top of his truck while stuck in traffic, about 8 km (5 miles) from the port of Merak near Cilegon, Banten province May 30, 2012, as trucks line up to board the ferry to take them across to the island of Sumatra. T REUTERS/Beawiharta

A truck driver lights a cigarette sitting on top of his truck while stuck in traffic, about 8 km (5 miles) from the port of Merak near Cilegon, Banten province May 30, 2012, as trucks line up to board the ferry to take them across to the island of Sumatra. T REUTERS/Beawiharta

Policemen scuffle with "yellow shirt" supporters of the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) near the parliament in Bangkok June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Policemen scuffle with "yellow shirt" supporters of the People's Alliance for Democracy (PAD) near the parliament in Bangkok June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend a welcome ceremony before talks in Berlin, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

