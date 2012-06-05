Editor's choice
People run for safety as a helicopter hovers above the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood, Lagos, Nigeria, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
People run for safety as a helicopter hovers above the site of a plane crash at Iju-Ishaga neighbourhood, Lagos, Nigeria, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman holds her malnourished child at a therapeutic feeding center at al-Sabyeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An armed militia member walks in a deserted terminal building at Tripoli international airport, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An armed militia member walks in a deserted terminal building at Tripoli international airport, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
An ethnic Uighur woman is put on a drip as her child lies on the bed next to her at a hospital in Shaya county of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An ethnic Uighur woman is put on a drip as her child lies on the bed next to her at a hospital in Shaya county of Aksu, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Two miners throw stones during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Two miners throw stones during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Children sit on top of a tricycle cab as they make their way to school along a main street in Tondo city, metro Manila, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Children sit on top of a tricycle cab as they make their way to school along a main street in Tondo city, metro Manila, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Surrounded by albatross chicks, musician 2nd Class Kevin Crasy, US Pacific Fleet, plays Taps at the end of the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, on Midway Atoll, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Surrounded by albatross chicks, musician 2nd Class Kevin Crasy, US Pacific Fleet, plays Taps at the end of the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Midway, on Midway Atoll, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Cuban farmhand Bienvenido Castillo, nicknamed Lilly, rests with his hands on his knee while doing chores on a neighbour's dairy farm in Aranguito near Havana, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cuban farmhand Bienvenido Castillo, nicknamed Lilly, rests with his hands on his knee while doing chores on a neighbour's dairy farm in Aranguito near Havana, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A protester shouts during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee concert, in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee concert, in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
People eat and drink during the Goldsmith Avenue Street Party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in Ealing, west London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People eat and drink during the Goldsmith Avenue Street Party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in Ealing, west London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A police officer stands near the dead body of a man lying on a sofa at a drug rehabilitation center in the outskirts of Torreon, Mexico, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A police officer stands near the dead body of a man lying on a sofa at a drug rehabilitation center in the outskirts of Torreon, Mexico, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Father Andon (L) leads a training session at a boxing club in the city of Blagoevgrad, southwest of Sofia, Bulgaria, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Father Andon (L) leads a training session at a boxing club in the city of Blagoevgrad, southwest of Sofia, Bulgaria, May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Buddhists believers meditate during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Buddhists believers meditate during a ceremony on Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A soldier from the U.S. Army's Charlie Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division does chin-ups at Observation Post Mustang in Afghanistan's Kunar Province, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
Yemeni army forces fire a missile towards of al Qaeda-linked militants positions in the southern province of Abyan, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Yemen's Defence Ministry
A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A young girl scoots past grafitti sprayed on a derelict house in North Belfast, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars....more
The computer terminal number 25 where Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta was identified in an internet cafe in Berlin, June 4, 2012. Magnotta, suspected of murdering and dismembering a Chinese student in Montreal, was arrested in an internet cafe on Karl Marx Strasse, a busy shopping street running through the multi-cultural south-Berlin district, which is home to numerous Turkish and Lebanese cafes and snack bars. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia returns the ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia returns the ball to Nicolas Almagro of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Coal miners run during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Coal miners run during confrontations with the riot Civil Guard after setting an incendiary device to a barricade near highway A-66 in Vega del Rey, near Oviedo, northern Spain, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Married Hindu women devotees tie sacred threads around a banyan tree (a divine wishing tree) in a ceremony considered to bring good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Married Hindu women devotees tie sacred threads around a banyan tree (a divine wishing tree) in a ceremony considered to bring good luck during the Hindu religious festival of Vata Savitri Purnima in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Charity fundraiser Denis Broderick carries the olympic torch across Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge near the village of Ballintoy in County Antrim, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Protesters wave Egypt's flags during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Protesters wave Egypt's flags during a demonstration at Tahrir square in Cairo, against the verdict for deposed leader Hosni Mubarak, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem