Editor's choice
A soldier from the U.S. Army's Alpha Company, 1-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, runs across open ground to avoid sniper fire at Combat Outpost Pirtle-King in Afghanistan's Kunar Province June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Thai red-shirt supporters rally in front of the parliament to demand the removal of judges, whose order to halt a parliamentary debate on changes to the constitution has sparked fears of a fresh round of political turmoil in Bangkok June 7, 2012. The...more
Thai red-shirt supporters rally in front of the parliament to demand the removal of judges, whose order to halt a parliamentary debate on changes to the constitution has sparked fears of a fresh round of political turmoil in Bangkok June 7, 2012. The "red shirts", who are mostly supporters of former premier, Thaksin Shinawatra, and a government led by his sister Yingluck, fear last week's Constitutional Court suspension could lay the foundations for a "judicial coup" to topple a pro-Thaksin government for the third time in six years. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is pictured before his testimony at a Joint Economic Committee hearing on economic outlook and policy on Capitol Hill in Washington June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick loses his stick as he lays on his back making a save against the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Los Angeles, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
France's national soccer team midfielder Franck Ribery is seen in a sauna at the team's training center in Kircha, on the eve of the Euro 2012 football championships opening match on June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
Indigenous people of Northern Potosi attack a riot policeman during a protest at the entrance of the vice president's office, where negotiations were held between government and community members of the region, in La Paz, June 7, 2012. Demonstrators...more
Indigenous people of Northern Potosi attack a riot policeman during a protest at the entrance of the vice president's office, where negotiations were held between government and community members of the region, in La Paz, June 7, 2012. Demonstrators demanded President Evo Morales' government to the cancel the mining concession for the company Malku Khota, a subsidiary of the Canadian South American Silver, who seek to exploit silver and indium, reported local media. REUTERS/David Mercado
Usain Bolt (top) of Jamaica collides with a flower girl after crossing the finish line to win the men's 100m at the IAAF Diamond League athletics meeting at Bislett Stadium in Oslo June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
A man grieves as he sits next to the body of his brother, who was killed in a bomb attack, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, June 7, 2012. A bomb exploded in the city of Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, killing 14 people...more
A man grieves as he sits next to the body of his brother, who was killed in a bomb attack, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, June 7, 2012. A bomb exploded in the city of Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, killing 14 people including three children on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
A white phosphorous shell explodes on target during the Lien Yung annual joint forces exercises in Pingtung County, southern Taiwan, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Zheng Dong (L) studies for China's annual national college entrance exam accompanied by his mother, in a hotel room near the Shanghai No.1 High School in Shanghai June 6, 2012. About 9.15 million people will take the exam to vie for 6.85 million...more
Zheng Dong (L) studies for China's annual national college entrance exam accompanied by his mother, in a hotel room near the Shanghai No.1 High School in Shanghai June 6, 2012. About 9.15 million people will take the exam to vie for 6.85 million vacancies in the country's universities and colleges, said China's education ministry, according to Xinhua News Agency. Zheng Dong and his mother rented a hotel room near the school where Zheng will stay and study during the exam. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Workers work in a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirt of Dhaka June 7, 2012. Bangladesh will increase spending by nearly 19 percent in its budget for the coming year, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on Thursday, as it aims...more
Workers work in a shipyard by the river Buriganga, on the outskirt of Dhaka June 7, 2012. Bangladesh will increase spending by nearly 19 percent in its budget for the coming year, Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith said on Thursday, as it aims to ramp up economic growth to 7.2 percent. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
A student is licked by a dog as he lies on the floor at the end of a march, protesting against educational cuts imposed by the Spanish government, at La Constitucion square in Malaga, southern Spain June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A five-year-old girl, dressed in a traditional costume called "Penlas" takes a picture during the "Coca" celebration in Redondela, in rural northeastern Spain, June 7, 2012. The tradition of dancing with daughters on the shoulders is taken from a...more
A five-year-old girl, dressed in a traditional costume called "Penlas" takes a picture during the "Coca" celebration in Redondela, in rural northeastern Spain, June 7, 2012. The tradition of dancing with daughters on the shoulders is taken from a local legend, believed to originate from the Middle Ages, about two women who were saved from a dragon by dancing in this manner. The children are dressed in traditional costumes called "Penlas". REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
French President Francois Hollande speaks to journalists after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper at the Elysee Palace in Paris, June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Court workers uncover an ephemeral pink clay court to celebrate Women's Day during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her women's semi-final match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Children wear stickers depicting Palestinian footballer Mahmoud Al-Sarsak in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2012, during a demonstration calling for Sarsak's release. Sarsak, 25, left the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2009 to play football in...more
Children wear stickers depicting Palestinian footballer Mahmoud Al-Sarsak in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip June 7, 2012, during a demonstration calling for Sarsak's release. Sarsak, 25, left the Gaza Strip in the summer of 2009 to play football in the West Bank but was arrested by Israeli security at the Erez crossing and has been detained for three years without trial on secret charges that he is an "unlawful combatant" linked to militant group Islamic Jihad, an allegation he denies. He is currently on a hunger strike since March 15, demanding an end to his "unjustified" detention. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Kashmiri woman holds a stack of bread as she gets in a boat on the Dal Lake during early morning in Srinagar June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
President of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet attends a training session during the Euro 2012 in Donetsk June 7, 2012. France will play its first match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against England in Donetsk, Ukraine on...more
President of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet attends a training session during the Euro 2012 in Donetsk June 7, 2012. France will play its first match of the Euro 2012 soccer championships against England in Donetsk, Ukraine on June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chelsea pensioners attend the annual Founder's Day parade at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London June 7, 2012. Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, inspected the parade. The private charitable hospital which houses retired members of the British...more
Performers take part during the rehearsal of the "Agua de amores, sexo y otras humedades" (Water of love, sex and other moistures) by Maria Jose Castaneda in El Cachorro multicultural room in the Andalusian capital of Seville, early June 7, 2012. The...more
Performers take part during the rehearsal of the "Agua de amores, sexo y otras humedades" (Water of love, sex and other moistures) by Maria Jose Castaneda in El Cachorro multicultural room in the Andalusian capital of Seville, early June 7, 2012. The performance will run on June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A couple kiss at a tram stop in front of the Soviet era statue "Worker and Kolkhoz woman" near Moscow's All Russia Exhibition Centre June 6, 2012. The 24.5 meter high stainless steel statue made in 1937 remains one of the most famous symbols of...more
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be...more
A monk checks his phone inside a temple in Shanghai June 7, 2012. Buddhist and Taoist temples have no right to go public and list shares on stock exchanges, a Chinese official was quoted in state media as saying of an issue that seems to have touched...more
A monk checks his phone inside a temple in Shanghai June 7, 2012. Buddhist and Taoist temples have no right to go public and list shares on stock exchanges, a Chinese official was quoted in state media as saying of an issue that seems to have touched a nerve with the officially atheist government. REUTERS/Aly Song