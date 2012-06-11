Girls take in the view of the Vincent Thomas Bridge from a blast shield aboard the battleship USS Iowa during the ship's move to its final berth at the Port of Los Angeles, where it will become a floating museum, in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles, California June 9, 2012. The USS Iowa served the U.S. for six decades, hosting U.S. presidents Franklin Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. The warship carried President Roosevelt across the Atlantic to his historic meeting with Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin during World War Two. REUTERS/David McNew