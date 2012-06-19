Lebanese soldiers stand by as refugees set items on fire during clashes at the Ain al Hilweh refugee camp near the port-city of Sidon in south Lebanon June 18, 2012. The clashes were in reaction to the death of a refugee at the Nahr al-Bared camp. A Palestinian was killed and several people, including three soldiers, were wounded on Monday in clashes at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon. The violence broke out at the Nahr al-Bared camp near the coastal city of Tripoli following the funeral of a refugee who had been killed by the military on Friday, according to a security official. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho