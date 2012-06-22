Editor's choice
Portuguese fans react during the Euro 2012 quarter final match between Portugal and Czech Republic at a public screening in Lisbon June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
A student from the University of Indonesia descends into Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta, June 20, 2012. Jomblang cave is one of the hundreds of caves in the Gunungkidul district. Jomblang is known for its fertile and dense vegetation and is located at the karst hills that run along Central Java to West Java provinces. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
The daughter of Thair Al-Baik, a Palestinian militant from the Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, mourns during her father's funeral in Jabalya, in the northern Gaza Strip June 21, 2012. The bodies of two militants, including Al-Baik, were recovered on Thursday in a tunnel at a Hamas training camp which was hit by an Israeli air strike on Tuesday, Hamas sources said. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Italy's Mario Balotelli attends a training session during the Euro 2012 in Krakow June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Kashmiri farmers walk through rice fields in Bandipora, 60 km (37 miles) north of Srinagar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A porter loads baskets specially used to carry vegetables and fruits, on top of a bus near a vegetable market in Kathmandu June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Ukrainian woman and her daughter wait to repair of their Moskvich car in outside Donetsk, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A reveller's hand rests on a stone during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury plain in southern England June 21, 2012. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the summer solstice - the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revellers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a centre of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
A cow rushes through a crowd of Hindu devotees waiting to see the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the 135th annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad June 21, 2012. The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Hindu god Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball in front of Czech Republic's Michal Kadlec (R) during their Euro 2012 quarter-final match at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood take part in a protest at Tahrir Square in Cairo June 21, 2012. Allegations of fraud delayed the result of Egypt's presidential election on Thursday, fraying nerves as the Muslim Brotherhood, which claims victory, called for street protests against moves by the ruling generals to deny them power. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
North Korean defector living in South Korea, Han Seo-hee, 30, poses during an interview with Reuters at a studio of a South Korean television talk show in Goyang, north of Seoul June 14, 2012. Less than a decade ago, Han was a member of an elite, secret performance unit for Kim Jong-il, the iron-fisted late leader of North Korea. Now she struggles to make jokes on a South Korean television programme, "Now on My Way to Meet You", one of roughly a dozen North Korean women who fled from their communist homeland and appear regularly on a weekly show that hopes to bring the two nations closer together by showing what North Koreans are really thinking about. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An army soldier stands near a building destroyed during recent fighting between the army and al Qaeda-linked militants in the southern Yemeni city of Zinjibar June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Miami Heat's Chris Bosh (L) goes to the floor after he missed a shot under pressure from Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka (R) in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Miami, Florida, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People raise their hands to receive the first beam of the rising sun during the winter solstice ceremony in Tiahunaco, 70 km (44 miles) from La Paz, June 21, 2012. The solstice coincides with the Aymara Indian New Year. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Umar Patek is escorted by police officers as he arrives before his trial at a West Jakarta court June 21, 2012. An Indonesian court on Thursday is due to deliver its verdict on Patek, accused of being the bomb-maker in the 2002 suicide attacks on a bar and night club in Bali that killed more than 200 people. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man sleeps next to his bicycle on a footpath along a Chinese alley known as a "Hutong'', during a hot day in central Beijing June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates his goal as Czech Republic's goalkeeper Petr Cech looks at the ball during their Euro 2012 quarter final match in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
A student looks out of a window at the door of Rafael Aqueche Normal School in Guatemala City, June 21, 2012. Students of teaching institutions occupied normal schools 30 days ago to protest against the educational reform which will increase the length of courses in the teaching profession from 3 to 5 years. According to Guatemala's Ministry of Education, dialogue between the government and the students broke down on June 20 and no agreement has been reached since the students' occupation a month ago. The police will be evicting the students from the normal schools on June 21. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Cynthia Pamela Morales, 24, is interviewed by a TV reporter at her home in Tegucigalpa June 20, 2012. Morales, who weighs 29 lb (13 kg) and measures 80 cm (32 inches), suffers from Seckel syndrome, or microcephalic primordial dwarfism, which is a congenital nanosomic disorder that affects one in 25,000 births. Due to their difficult economic situation, the Morales family is asking for help from the government and members of the society so Morales may receive better medical treatment, local media reported. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Visitors watch a beluga whale as it plays with a ball in its enclosure at the Beijing Aquarium June 21, 2012. The aquarium is the largest in China, and promoted as "the world's largest inland aquarium", with more than 1,000 marine species and freshwater fish on display. REUTERS/David Gray
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (C) battles for the ball with Czech Republic's Tomas Sivok (R), Michal Kadlec (L) and goalkeeper Petr Cech during their Euro 2012 quarter final match in Warsaw, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Downing Street in London June 21, 2012. Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi continued an emotional visit to Britain, where she left her family 24 years ago and took up her famous struggle against the military dictatorship in her homeland. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People in their underwear queue as they wait to get clothes for free, outside a clothing store in Madrid June 21, 2012. A clothing brand marked the start of sales in Madrid by offering the first 100 customers clothes for free as long as they showed up in their underwear. REUTERS/Andrea Comas