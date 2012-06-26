An injured protester holds his head after getting injured in the clash with the police officers during a protest by opposition party cadres in front of Tribhuvan International Airport, while waiting for Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai's return from his trip to the Rio 20 summit held at Brazil, in Kathmandu June 25, 2012. The protesters were calling for the scrapping of the election of the Constituent Assembly (CA), scheduled on November 22, claiming it is unconstitutional. They also demanded the immediate resignation of Bhattarai, saying that the prime minister had declared the election without consulting other parties. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar