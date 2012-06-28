Carrying his two cats he rescued, Troy Revis paddles away from his flooded home on County Road 137 in Wellborn, Florida, June 27, 2012. Revis said his family couldn't get flood insurance for the home because of a pond that was built behind it. "I'm sure will just bulldoze it and take a loss," he said. Tropical Storm Debby weakened to a tropical depression after it drifted ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast, even as it dumped more rain on flooded areas and sent thousands of people fleeing from rising rivers. REUTERS/Phil Sears