Editor's Choice

Protesters set fire to piles of voting materials after storming the office of the national election commission in Benghazi July 1, 2012. Armed protesters calling for greater autonomy for Libya's east, stormed the national election commission in Benghazi on Sunday, burning materials and breaking computer equipment outside, less than a week before the North African country holds an election. About 300 men carried computers and ballot boxes from the building in Libya's second city and began crushing them while chanting pro-federalism slogans, a Reuters correspondent at the scene said. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori