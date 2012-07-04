Edition:
A man is seen photographing the full moon in Brasilia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A man is seen photographing the full moon in Brasilia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A woman sits with her child in a boat during heavy rains at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. At least 100 people have died and hundreds of thousands of people are marooned as floods triggered by heavy rains spread across Bangladesh. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A woman sits with her child in a boat during heavy rains at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. At least 100 people have died and hundreds of thousands of people are marooned as floods triggered by heavy rains spread across Bangladesh. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A Syrian refugee girl plays in a playground at a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Karli Baumert, of Pryor, Oklahoma, (L), and Max Cowdery, of Bremerton, Wash., (R), dance underneath water sprinklers at the Lincoln Memorial to cool off during the punishing heat gripping Washington, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Karli Baumert, of Pryor, Oklahoma, (L), and Max Cowdery, of Bremerton, Wash., (R), dance underneath water sprinklers at the Lincoln Memorial to cool off during the punishing heat gripping Washington, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Two Blackhawk helicopters from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade load passengers to take away from Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two Blackhawk helicopters from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade load passengers to take away from Combat Outpost Nangalam in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Kfr Suseh area in Damascus July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Kfr Suseh area in Damascus July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A worker tends to cannabis plants at a plantation near the northern Israeli city of Safed June 11, 2012. It is here, at a medical marijuana plantation atop the hills of the Galilee, where researchers say they have developed marijuana that can be used to ease the symptoms of some ailments without getting patients high. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A worker tends to cannabis plants at a plantation near the northern Israeli city of Safed June 11, 2012. It is here, at a medical marijuana plantation atop the hills of the Galilee, where researchers say they have developed marijuana that can be used to ease the symptoms of some ailments without getting patients high. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Specialist Angel Montanez from the 3rd Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment walks past young girls while patrolling the village of Sundray in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Specialist Angel Montanez from the 3rd Platoon, Dagger Company of the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment walks past young girls while patrolling the village of Sundray in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar Province July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire blankets a hill in the background as an antlered deer walks through a neighborhood recently evacuated due to the wildfire in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. Residents began returning to charred areas of Colorado Springs on Sunday after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history forced tens of thousands of people from their homes and left the landscape a blackened wasteland. The...more

Smoke from the Waldo Canyon fire blankets a hill in the background as an antlered deer walks through a neighborhood recently evacuated due to the wildfire in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 2, 2012. Residents began returning to charred areas of Colorado Springs on Sunday after the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history forced tens of thousands of people from their homes and left the landscape a blackened wasteland. The so-called Waldo Canyon Fire has scorched 17,659 acres (7,149 hectares), burned 346 homes and devastated communities around Colorado Springs, the state's second-largest city, since it began eight days ago. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A truck is driven down a road at a yard where cars are parked before being exported at a port in Incheon, west of Seoul June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong

A truck is driven down a road at a yard where cars are parked before being exported at a port in Incheon, west of Seoul June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Choi Dae-woong

A relative of a slain Indian policeman cries during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar July 3, 2012. Two policemen were killed in two separate attacks by suspected militants in South Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A relative of a slain Indian policeman cries during a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar July 3, 2012. Two policemen were killed in two separate attacks by suspected militants in South Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Members of the female punk group Pussy Riot perform during a concert by US rock group Faith No More in Moscow July 2, 2012. According to local media more than a hundred Russian artists and musicians have signed a letter addressed to state authorities to free and stop court procedures against three jailed members of Pussy Riot feminist punk-rock group, accused of hooliganism after storming Moscow's central cathedral with a song...more

Members of the female punk group Pussy Riot perform during a concert by US rock group Faith No More in Moscow July 2, 2012. According to local media more than a hundred Russian artists and musicians have signed a letter addressed to state authorities to free and stop court procedures against three jailed members of Pussy Riot feminist punk-rock group, accused of hooliganism after storming Moscow's central cathedral with a song against Vladimir Putin in February. The women, who face up to 7 years in prison, will appear in court on Wednesday. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Puerto Rico's Ricky Sanchez fails to stop a shot on basket by Jordan during their 2012 FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Caracas, Venezuela, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asdrubal Diaz

Puerto Rico's Ricky Sanchez fails to stop a shot on basket by Jordan during their 2012 FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Caracas, Venezuela, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Asdrubal Diaz

A girl swings on the ragged net of a soccer goal post as she plays with her friends in Kathmandu July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A girl swings on the ragged net of a soccer goal post as she plays with her friends in Kathmandu July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Riot police (L) sit next to local residents as they take a rest during a protest in Shifang, Sichuan province July 3, 2012. Residents in Shifang, a city in southwest China, took to the streets for a third day on Tuesday, demanding the government scrap plans for a copper alloy project they fear will poison them, in the latest unrest spurred by environmental concerns. REUTERS/Stringer

Riot police (L) sit next to local residents as they take a rest during a protest in Shifang, Sichuan province July 3, 2012. Residents in Shifang, a city in southwest China, took to the streets for a third day on Tuesday, demanding the government scrap plans for a copper alloy project they fear will poison them, in the latest unrest spurred by environmental concerns. REUTERS/Stringer

Guards of honour perform as they take part in a military parade during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Guards of honour perform as they take part in a military parade during celebrations marking Independence Day in Minsk, Belarus, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A woman wearing a head scarf sits in a coffee shop in Alexandria, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A woman wearing a head scarf sits in a coffee shop in Alexandria, Virginia July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The word 'Euro' is painted onto the glass door of the Academy of Arts in Berlin, July 3, 2012. The graffiti was created by the design group Bureau Mario Lombardo as part of the Berlin Biennale art festival. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The word 'Euro' is painted onto the glass door of the Academy of Arts in Berlin, July 3, 2012. The graffiti was created by the design group Bureau Mario Lombardo as part of the Berlin Biennale art festival. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A house is surrounded by a burnt landscape, as a helicopter flies above after dropping water on the Quail Fire in Alpine, Utah, July 3, 2012. The fire started on Tuesday afternoon and spread quickly through the eastern end of Alpine and then up the mountain side. It is still out of control. REUTERS/George Frey

A house is surrounded by a burnt landscape, as a helicopter flies above after dropping water on the Quail Fire in Alpine, Utah, July 3, 2012. The fire started on Tuesday afternoon and spread quickly through the eastern end of Alpine and then up the mountain side. It is still out of control. REUTERS/George Frey

High Election commission workers do a final check on voting equipment before distributing to polling stations at a shed in Maatika airport, Tripoli July 3, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a national assembly in the nation's first election in a generation almost a year after ousting Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed rebellion. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

High Election commission workers do a final check on voting equipment before distributing to polling stations at a shed in Maatika airport, Tripoli July 3, 2012. Libyans head to the polls on July 7 to elect a national assembly in the nation's first election in a generation almost a year after ousting Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed rebellion. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Truck drivers sit on the top of fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi July 3, 2012. The United States and Pakistan are expected to agree soon on the reopening of land routes crucial to supplying NATO troops in Afghanistan, a Pakistani official said on Monday, a move that could ease a seven-month crisis in the two countries' ties. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Truck drivers sit on the top of fuel tankers, which were used to carry fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, parked at a compound in Karachi July 3, 2012. The United States and Pakistan are expected to agree soon on the reopening of land routes crucial to supplying NATO troops in Afghanistan, a Pakistani official said on Monday, a move that could ease a seven-month crisis in the two countries' ties. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A Barclay's trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A Barclay's trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds a news conference following the release the IMF's annual report on the U.S. economy, at the IMF headquarters in Washington, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds a news conference following the release the IMF's annual report on the U.S. economy, at the IMF headquarters in Washington, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

