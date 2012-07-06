South Korean Ro Su-hui (C), vice-chairman of the South Headquarters of the Pan-national Alliance for Korea's Reunification, waves toward North Koreans before he crosses the border at the truce village of Panmujom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul July 5, 2012. South Korean authorities arrested a pro-North Korea activist on Thursday as he walked across the rival states' heavily armed border on Thursday ending an unauthorised visit to Pyongyang in alleged violation of a bitterly disputed anti-communism law. Ro, a leader of a South Korean group that has maintained friendly ties with North Korean groups, had spent more than three months in Pyongyang attending national events that glorified its two dead leaders and criticised Seoul. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout