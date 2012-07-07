Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's Choice

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Turkish soldiers carry the coffin of Air Force Lieutenant Hasan Huseyin Aksoy during his funeral ceremony in Istanbul July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bulent Kilic

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Turkish soldiers carry the coffin of Air Force Lieutenant Hasan Huseyin Aksoy during his funeral ceremony in Istanbul July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Bulent Kilic

Close
1 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Women, wearing nylon masks, walk towards the sea during their visit to a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province July 6, 2012. The mask, which was invented by a woman about seven years ago, is used to block the sun's rays. The mask is under mass production and is on sale at local swimwear stores. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
2 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

A Tibetan girl dressed in traditional attire is pictured during the 77th birthday celebration of the exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2012. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part of China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A Tibetan girl dressed in traditional attire is pictured during the 77th birthday celebration of the exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Kathmandu July 6, 2012. Nepal ceased issuing refugee papers to Tibetans in 1989 and recognizes Tibet to be a part of China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Trevor Knowles of Mt Vernon, Oregon, hauls down a steer in the steer wrestling event during the 100th anniversary of the Calgary Stampede Rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
4 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Revellers hold up their red scarves next to a Basque Country flag during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The annual festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Revellers hold up their red scarves next to a Basque Country flag during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The annual festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
5 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives into the pits during the first practice session for the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Ferrari Formula One driver Felipe Massa of Brazil drives into the pits during the first practice session for the British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, central England, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
6 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Medina

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's semi-final tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Medina

Close
7 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Brides speak to their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Amman July 6, 2012. An Islamic charity organized a mass wedding for 46 Jordanian and Syrian couples who are unable to afford expensive ceremonies. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Brides speak to their grooms during a mass wedding ceremony in Amman July 6, 2012. An Islamic charity organized a mass wedding for 46 Jordanian and Syrian couples who are unable to afford expensive ceremonies. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Close
8 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

The pack of riders cycle past a field during the sixth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Epernay and Metz July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Saturday, July 07, 2012

The pack of riders cycle past a field during the sixth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Epernay and Metz July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
9 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Children run through a mist fountain for some relief from the hot weather before practice sessions at the Honda Indy in Toronto, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Children run through a mist fountain for some relief from the hot weather before practice sessions at the Honda Indy in Toronto, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
10 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Gymnasts from the Nanjing children's gymnastic team stretch during a training session at a sports centre in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Gymnasts from the Nanjing children's gymnastic team stretch during a training session at a sports centre in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Close
11 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

A coal miner kicks a gas canister during clashes with the Spanish riot civil guard at the Pozo Santiago coal mine in Aller, in northern Spain, July 6, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. Picture taken July 6. REUTERS/Jose Colon

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A coal miner kicks a gas canister during clashes with the Spanish riot civil guard at the Pozo Santiago coal mine in Aller, in northern Spain, July 6, 2012. The coal miners are protesting against the government's proposal to decrease funding for coal production. Picture taken July 6. REUTERS/Jose Colon

Close
12 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas (R) shoots against Puerto Rico's Ricky Sanchez Rosa during their 2012 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Caracas July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Lithuania's Jonas Valanciunas (R) shoots against Puerto Rico's Ricky Sanchez Rosa during their 2012 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Caracas July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
13 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

A riot police vehicle sprays water at an Amazonian indigenous demonstrator in La Paz, July 6, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, remain in La Paz after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the national park. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A riot police vehicle sprays water at an Amazonian indigenous demonstrator in La Paz, July 6, 2012. The indigenous people of the territory of Isiboro Secure national park, known by its Spanish acronym TIPNIS, remain in La Paz after walking 640 km (398 miles) to defend their territory against the planned construction of a highway through the middle of the national park. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
14 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Applicants for the study of medicine at Vienna University wait for their screening test to begin at Messe Wien convention centre in Vienna July 6, 2012. About 5,419 people took part in the seven-hour test procedure, to qualify for the 660 medicine and 80 dentistry spots at the university. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Applicants for the study of medicine at Vienna University wait for their screening test to begin at Messe Wien convention centre in Vienna July 6, 2012. About 5,419 people took part in the seven-hour test procedure, to qualify for the 660 medicine and 80 dentistry spots at the university. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
15 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

A boy stands in front of a red tarpaulin while girls have their picture taken during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14.

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A boy stands in front of a red tarpaulin while girls have their picture taken during the start of the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona July 6, 2012. The festival, best known for its daily running of the bulls, kicked off on Friday with the traditional "Chupinazo" rocket launch and will run until July 14.

Close
16 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Chicago White Sox baserunner Dayan Viciedo (L) scores a run as Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia (R) leaps for the ball in the fifth inning of their MLB baseball game in Chicago July 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Chicago White Sox baserunner Dayan Viciedo (L) scores a run as Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia (R) leaps for the ball in the fifth inning of their MLB baseball game in Chicago July 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Banks

Close
17 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony at Bangkok's shopping district July 7, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Buddhist monks walk in lines past people who have gathered for a mass alms-offering ceremony at Bangkok's shopping district July 7, 2012. The ceremony was held to mark 2,600th anniversary of the enlightenment of Lord Buddha. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
18 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Dare-devil Jay Cochrane walks a tightrope from the Skylon Tower to the Hilton over the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario July 6, 2012. Cochrane will make 88 nightly performances this summer. REUTERS/Doug Benz

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Dare-devil Jay Cochrane walks a tightrope from the Skylon Tower to the Hilton over the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario July 6, 2012. Cochrane will make 88 nightly performances this summer. REUTERS/Doug Benz

Close
19 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel pray in front of the coffin of Air Force Captain Gokhan Ertan as they attend his funeral after Friday prayers at Sehitlik Mosque in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Chief of Staff General Necdet Ozel pray in front of the coffin of Air Force Captain Gokhan Ertan as they attend his funeral after Friday prayers at Sehitlik Mosque in the eastern Turkish city of Malatya July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
20 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during a monsoon shower at Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A man covers himself with a plastic sheet during a monsoon shower at Girgaum Chowpatty beach in Mumbai July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
21 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts during a joint news conference in Kabul July 7, 2012. The United States has named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, Clinton said on Saturday, a move that could reinforce Washington's message to Afghans that they will not be abandoned as the war winds down. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Saturday, July 07, 2012

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reacts during a joint news conference in Kabul July 7, 2012. The United States has named Afghanistan a major non-NATO ally, Clinton said on Saturday, a move that could reinforce Washington's message to Afghans that they will not be abandoned as the war winds down. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
22 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

A fireman works to put out a fire in a shop that sells party items, in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Copacabana, July 6, 2012. No victims were yet reported in the blaze that surprised residents on the 120th anniversary of the founding of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Saturday, July 07, 2012

A fireman works to put out a fire in a shop that sells party items, in the Rio de Janeiro neighborhood of Copacabana, July 6, 2012. No victims were yet reported in the blaze that surprised residents on the 120th anniversary of the founding of the neighborhood. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
23 / 24
Saturday, July 07, 2012

Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Saturday, July 07, 2012

Esther Kreus (R), 13, twirls her brother's side-locks during the family's preparations for the Jewish Sabbath in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »