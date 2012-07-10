Editor's Choice

Kissima Kebe, a 32 year-old street salesman originally from Senegal and currently living in Zaragoza, sits on a bench at the Plaza de Recoleta, wearing some of his goods, on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival July 9, 2012. Kebe has been coming to the festival for two years and says that although the number of people in the streets does not appear to have dropped, sales are down from last year, due to Spain's economic crisis. On a good day Kebe expects to make around 30 euros. He is often moved on and has his goods confiscated by the police, and says things are very difficult, but doesn't want to return to Senegal with nothing. He says many people come from Africa to Europe because of low wages, with an average worker pay of around two euros per day. REUTERS/Vincent West