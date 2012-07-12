Editor's Choice
A demonstrator throws a grille at riot policemen during a rally at Santiago downtown, Chile July 11, 2012. The rally was held in support of the 41st copper nationalization anniversary during the overthrown socialist Salvador Allende's government (1970-1973). The graffiti says "Many policemen, little fun". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A demonstrator throws a grille at riot policemen during a rally at Santiago downtown, Chile July 11, 2012. The rally was held in support of the 41st copper nationalization anniversary during the overthrown socialist Salvador Allende's government (1970-1973). The graffiti says "Many policemen, little fun". REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Free Syrian Army members, under the name of Farouq Brigades, run during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo
Free Syrian Army members, under the name of Farouq Brigades, run during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo
Blood flows down the face of an injured protester who was injured during clashes between supporters of Spanish coal miners and riot police as they ended a "Marcha Negra" (Black March) near the Industry Ministry in Madrid July 11, 2012. Thousands of miners and supporters, chanting and throwing firecrackers, marched through the centre of Madrid on Wednesday in protest against government austerity measures, but Prime Minister Mariano...more
Blood flows down the face of an injured protester who was injured during clashes between supporters of Spanish coal miners and riot police as they ended a "Marcha Negra" (Black March) near the Industry Ministry in Madrid July 11, 2012. Thousands of miners and supporters, chanting and throwing firecrackers, marched through the centre of Madrid on Wednesday in protest against government austerity measures, but Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced more pain in a new series of taxes and spending cuts. Joined by trade unionists in the capital, the miners rallied noisily at the climax of a 44-day protest against a 60 percent cut in coal subsidies which they say will force mines to close and put many out of work. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A view of a fire engine in the city fire headquarters building in Scranton, Pennsylvania July 11, 2012. Firefighters, police officers and public works employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania sued the city on Tuesday after the mayor slashed pay for the city's workers to the state's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Scranton, a city of about 76,000 in the northeast of the state, is the latest U.S. city in financial turmoil amid sunken...more
A view of a fire engine in the city fire headquarters building in Scranton, Pennsylvania July 11, 2012. Firefighters, police officers and public works employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania sued the city on Tuesday after the mayor slashed pay for the city's workers to the state's minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Scranton, a city of about 76,000 in the northeast of the state, is the latest U.S. city in financial turmoil amid sunken revenue collections, lowered state aid and increased pension and other costs. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. According to a 2011 census conducted by the government of India, Mumbai has a population of more than 12 million with an estimated population density of about 20,482 persons per square kilometre. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Commuters disembark from crowded suburban trains during the morning rush hour at Churchgate railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai July 11, 2012. According to a 2011 census conducted by the government of India, Mumbai has a population of more than 12 million with an estimated population density of about 20,482 persons per square kilometre. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A reveller is seen through the legs of other revellers as they sit on the bull run fence while they wait for the start of the fifth running of the bulls at the Estafeta corner during San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2012. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted three minutes and twelve seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveller is seen through the legs of other revellers as they sit on the bull run fence while they wait for the start of the fifth running of the bulls at the Estafeta corner during San Fermin festival in Pamplona July 11, 2012. Several runners suffered light injuries in a run that lasted three minutes and twelve seconds, according to local media. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near a grave at the Memorial Center in Potocari during a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 11, 2012. The bodies of 520 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre is buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two....more
A Bosnian Muslim woman cries near a grave at the Memorial Center in Potocari during a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 11, 2012. The bodies of 520 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre is buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Ibrahim al Qosi kneels down as he prays upon his arrival in Khartoum, early morning July 11, 2012. The U.S. has sent Qosi, a Sudanese man accused of guarding Osama bin Laden and helping him escape U.S. forces, back to Sudan after holding him at Guantanamo Bay prison for over a decade, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Qosi was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty in 2010 to conspiring with al Qaeda and providing material...more
Ibrahim al Qosi kneels down as he prays upon his arrival in Khartoum, early morning July 11, 2012. The U.S. has sent Qosi, a Sudanese man accused of guarding Osama bin Laden and helping him escape U.S. forces, back to Sudan after holding him at Guantanamo Bay prison for over a decade, the Pentagon said on Wednesday. Qosi was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty in 2010 to conspiring with al Qaeda and providing material support to terrorism, the Pentagon said in a statement. He completed his reduced, two-year sentence before his transfer took place, the statement said. REUTERS/Stringer
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir (top C) waves to his supporters after he toured the White Nile Sugar Co sugar plant during its opening in Al-Diwaim July 11, 2012. Sudan launched production on Wednesday at the much-delayed $1 billion sugar plant, its biggest industrial development for many years and a project the government hopes will help counter an economic crisis that is fuelling dissent. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin...more
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir (top C) waves to his supporters after he toured the White Nile Sugar Co sugar plant during its opening in Al-Diwaim July 11, 2012. Sudan launched production on Wednesday at the much-delayed $1 billion sugar plant, its biggest industrial development for many years and a project the government hopes will help counter an economic crisis that is fuelling dissent. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A boy sits with a ball while others huddle together before a football match near a slum in Karachi July 11, 2012. The world's population edged to 7 billion people in 2011, up from 2.5 billion since 1950. This year's World Population Day focuses on the theme of "Universal Access to Reproductive Health Services", according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A boy sits with a ball while others huddle together before a football match near a slum in Karachi July 11, 2012. The world's population edged to 7 billion people in 2011, up from 2.5 billion since 1950. This year's World Population Day focuses on the theme of "Universal Access to Reproductive Health Services", according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Women trample on cold potatoes during a process to make "Chuno" (dehydrated black potato) in La Cumbre over 4000 metres above sea level on the outskirts of La Paz,July 5, 2012. Potatoes and tubers of the same family are dehydrated during the winter time in the colder regions, exposing the products to very low temperatures for several days, in order to be able to store them for several years. REUTERS/David Mercado
Women trample on cold potatoes during a process to make "Chuno" (dehydrated black potato) in La Cumbre over 4000 metres above sea level on the outskirts of La Paz,July 5, 2012. Potatoes and tubers of the same family are dehydrated during the winter time in the colder regions, exposing the products to very low temperatures for several days, in order to be able to store them for several years. REUTERS/David Mercado
A doctor takes pictures during a protest in front of the Health Ministry in Lisbon July 11, 2012. Portuguese doctors are staging a 48-hour strike protesting austerity measures they claim are weakening the country's publicly-funded health service. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A doctor takes pictures during a protest in front of the Health Ministry in Lisbon July 11, 2012. Portuguese doctors are staging a 48-hour strike protesting austerity measures they claim are weakening the country's publicly-funded health service. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain (C) is surrounded by the media as he awaits the start of the tenth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Macon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain (C) is surrounded by the media as he awaits the start of the tenth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Macon and Bellegarde-sur-Valserine, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A M23 rebel fighter guards the venue of a news conference by the political leader Jean Marie Runiga in Bunagana, eastern DRC in north Kivu province, near the border with Uganda, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
A M23 rebel fighter guards the venue of a news conference by the political leader Jean Marie Runiga in Bunagana, eastern DRC in north Kivu province, near the border with Uganda, July 11, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Policemen inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside the police academy in Sanaa July 11, 2012. At least 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a police academy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, an attack, police investigators said bore the hallmarks of al Qaeda. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Policemen inspect the site of a suicide bombing outside the police academy in Sanaa July 11, 2012. At least 22 people were killed in a suicide bombing at a police academy in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, an attack, police investigators said bore the hallmarks of al Qaeda. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A woman undergoes cupping treatment as another patient waits for her turn at a traditional Chinese medical hospital in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman undergoes cupping treatment as another patient waits for her turn at a traditional Chinese medical hospital in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province, China July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a parliamentary session in Madrid, July 11, 2012. Rajoy said on Wednesday he would raise the value-added tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent as part of a large package of tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at trimming the public budget by 65 billion euros over the next 2-1/2 years. With the economy in recession, unemployment high and tax income falling, Spain is struggling to...more
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy gestures during a parliamentary session in Madrid, July 11, 2012. Rajoy said on Wednesday he would raise the value-added tax by 3 percentage points to 21 percent as part of a large package of tax hikes and spending cuts aimed at trimming the public budget by 65 billion euros over the next 2-1/2 years. With the economy in recession, unemployment high and tax income falling, Spain is struggling to meet tough deficit cutting targets that it has agreed on with the European Union. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A rickshaw puller makes his way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A rickshaw puller makes his way through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Kolkata July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A local man and a police officer carry away the wailing father of a child, who was on a bus which met with an accident, from the accident site in Nambalnar, 55 km (34 miles) north of Srinagar, July 11, 2012. At least three people, including a student, were killed and 50 others injured on Wednesday when a school bus carrying students on a picnic trip fell into a gorge near a tourist resort in north Kashmir, local media reported....more
A local man and a police officer carry away the wailing father of a child, who was on a bus which met with an accident, from the accident site in Nambalnar, 55 km (34 miles) north of Srinagar, July 11, 2012. At least three people, including a student, were killed and 50 others injured on Wednesday when a school bus carrying students on a picnic trip fell into a gorge near a tourist resort in north Kashmir, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Bosnian Muslims observe a prayer session near a memorial plaque at Memorial Center in Potocari during a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 11, 2012. The bodies of 520 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre are buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World...more
Bosnian Muslims observe a prayer session near a memorial plaque at Memorial Center in Potocari during a mass burial, near Srebrenica July 11, 2012. The bodies of 520 recently identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre are buried on July 11, the anniversary of the massacre when Bosnian Serb forces commanded by Ratko Mladic slaughtered 8,000 Muslim men and boys and buried them in mass graves, in Europe's worst massacre since World War Two. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Visitors walk past a video projection on the floor which is part of an installation by Taiwanese artist Ed Pien and Canadian artist Tanya Tagaq titled "Source, 2012" at the 18th Biennale of Sydney on Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour July 11, 2012. The biennale, entitled "All Our Relations" features the work of over 100 artists from more than 40 countries. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Visitors walk past a video projection on the floor which is part of an installation by Taiwanese artist Ed Pien and Canadian artist Tanya Tagaq titled "Source, 2012" at the 18th Biennale of Sydney on Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour July 11, 2012. The biennale, entitled "All Our Relations" features the work of over 100 artists from more than 40 countries. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Tribesmen loyal to al-Houthi Shi'ite rebel group perform the traditional Baraa dance as they arrive to a gathering in the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada on the border with Saudi Arabia to denounce what they say is a U.S. interference in Yemen July 11, 2012. The mountainous province of Saada is the stronghold of Shi'ite rebels, known as the Houthis, after the clan of their leaders, who had fought government forces for years...more
Tribesmen loyal to al-Houthi Shi'ite rebel group perform the traditional Baraa dance as they arrive to a gathering in the northwestern Yemeni province of Saada on the border with Saudi Arabia to denounce what they say is a U.S. interference in Yemen July 11, 2012. The mountainous province of Saada is the stronghold of Shi'ite rebels, known as the Houthis, after the clan of their leaders, who had fought government forces for years until an uprising against former President Ali Abdullah Saleh last year gave them a free hand in the lawless frontier province. Trying to counter the threat of al Qaeda, Washington is deepening its involvement in Yemen, using drone strikes to target suspected militants and training the Yemeni army to fight them. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Residents carry their belongings past shanties on fire in a slum area in Tramo, Pasay city, metro Manila July 11, 2012. More than 40 houses were burned and hundreds of families lost their shanties during the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents carry their belongings past shanties on fire in a slum area in Tramo, Pasay city, metro Manila July 11, 2012. More than 40 houses were burned and hundreds of families lost their shanties during the incident, local media reported. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Swimmers rest on a platform holding a pole used to support a high voltage power line, on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province July 11, 2012. The Chinese characters on the sign read, "High voltage power, danger". REUTERS/Stringer
Swimmers rest on a platform holding a pole used to support a high voltage power line, on the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province July 11, 2012. The Chinese characters on the sign read, "High voltage power, danger". REUTERS/Stringer