Editor's Choice

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A man walks through the infinity room at the Team GB Preparation Camp in Loughborough, central England, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are shown kissing on the "Kiss Cam" screen during a timeout in the Olympic basketball exhibition game between the U.S. and Brazil national men's teams in Washington, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An ultra-Orthodox Jew man encourages boys to pray during a protest against a new conscription law that might force ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve in the army, in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood July 16, 2012. Israel's Supreme Court ruled in February that the so-called "Tal Law", a 2002 measure that effectively shielded ultra-Orthodox communities from military service, was unconstitutional. The government, faced with the court's ruling, must now either revamp the law, which will expire in August, or approve new legislation. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Workers direct a crane to lay a segment of tracks on the Kumul-Lop Nor line's railway bed in Lop Nor, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region July 15, 2012. The line, which is the first going to Lop Nor, is estimated to be completed on July 20, 2012, local media reported. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

A woman sits in a canoe with her child as the metropolitan government begins the demolition of structures in the Makoko riverine community in Lagos July 16, 2012. The structures were deemed illegal as they were built without permission on Lagos Lagoon. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A Kashmiri government teacher shouts anti-government slogans from inside a police van after he was detained during a protest in Srinagar July 16, 2012. Indian police on Monday used water cannon and batons to disperse hundreds of government teachers while detaining dozens as they attempted to reach the civil secretariat, which houses the offices of Kashmir's chief minister and his colleagues, to demand their pending arrears and regularization of contractual teachers, protesters said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

France's President Francois Hollande (L) prepares to shoot an arrow during a visit to meet members of the French team for the London Olympics 2012 at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Haitian fisherman Wilkens Sinar, 27, rows his fishing boat out to sea in search of crabs off the slum area of Cite Soleil in Port-au-Prince June 24, 2012. In one of the most impoverished and violent slums in the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, a number of residents of Cite Soleil have found fishing to be their only dignified means of survival. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

The entrance to a cave, shaped in the form of an aeroplane, can be seen under a mountain that was once the headquarters of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao located on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a 'Military Bar' using old military ordnance as furniture including sandbags, artillery shells and land mines. Marshal Lin Biao used the cave as his military headquarters in 1968 shortly before he died when his plane crashed in Mongolia following what appeared to be a failed coup to oust Chairman Mao. He was shortly after his death officially condemned as a traitor by the Communist Party of China. REUTERS/David Gray

People wait for a presentation of performance art at the official opening of The Tanks, new galleries within the Tate Modern art gallery in London July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A performer (R) dresses up before taking part in the annual Hindu religious festival of Bonalu in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 16, 2012. The word "Bonalu" is derived from the Telugu language word "Bhojanalu", the food offered to Goddess Kali, the Hindu goddess of power. The main ritual in the month-long festival involves offering cooked rice, jaggery, curd, water and other dishes, which are brought by women in earthen pots, to the Goddess Kali. Devotees believe that the offerings ward off evils and epidemics during the monsoon season. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

An squatter pushes a trolley at an industrial complex in the Poble Nou neighbourhood of Barcelona July 16, 2012. Squatters said that a police order to evict them from a complex was postponed by a judge on Monday. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a defaced mask with a long nose, depicting Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as a liar, towards Chun-ying as he attends his first question-and-answer session at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

The pack of riders cycles during the 15th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Samatan and Pau, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

A member of the audience raises her hand to ask a question of U.S. President Barack Obama during an election campaign rally and town hall meeting in Cincinnati, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A performer from the National Youth Theatre waits for a rehearsal to begin in the Olympic Athletes Village at the Olympic Park in Stratford, the location of the London 2012 Olympic Games, in east London July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

People gather at the scene of a suicide car comb attack in the Hamarwayne district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 16, 2012. The car bomb killed a Somali lawmaker allied to the president, an official said on Monday, in an attack claimed by the al Shabaab militant group that is fighting the Western-backed government. REUTERS/Omar Faruk

Miami Marlins second baseman Omar Infante (L) celebrates with teammate Emilio Bonifacio after the Marlins defeated the Washington Nationals in their MLB baseball game in Miami, Florida, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A coal miner cries after leaving the Pozo Santiago mine, where miners had been taking part in a voluntary industrial sit-in action for the past 50 days, according to local media, in Caborana, near Oviedo, northern Spain July 16, 2012. REUTERS / Eloy Alonso

A gymnast from the Chinese national gymnastics team practices during a training session at General Administration of Sport of China, in Beijing, July 16, 2012. These young gymnasts are training for the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Hindu devotees offer prayers at the Pashupatinath temple as they take part in the "Bol Bom" (or Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu July 16, 2012. The faithful, chanting the name of Lord Shiva, run some 15 km (9 miles) barefooted to Pashupatinath temple seeking good health, wealth and happiness. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Ennahda party members fill up their ballot papers during the election of the new leadership of Ennahda in Tunis July 16, 2012. Tunisia's ruling Islamist Ennahda party is set to re-elect its leader at its first public congress, as part of an effort to shore up its moderate credentials and ease a long-running standoff over the role of Islam in politics. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Sandbags and guns can be seen next to a table under a portrait of former Chinese Communist military leader Lin Biao in a cave that was once the headquarters of Lin, located in mountains on the outskirts of Beijing July 16, 2012. The cave has been turned into a 'Military Bar' using old military ordnance as furniture including sandbags, helmets, artillery shells and land mines. Marshal Lin Biao used the cave as his military headquarters in 1968 shortly before he died when his plane crashed in Mongolia following what appeared to be a failed coup to oust Chairman Mao. He was shortly after his death officially condemned as a traitor by the Communist Party of China. REUTERS/David Gray

