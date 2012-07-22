Editor's Choice

Two boys sit on a bench outside removed from a primary school to make room for war displaced who fled fighting just north of Goma, July 21, 2012. The U.S. government said Saturday it will cut military aid to Rwanda for this year, citing evidence Kigali is supporting rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a significant step by one of Rwanda's staunchest allies. Rwanda has denied reports by United Nations experts and rights groups that it is backing eastern Congolese rebels, including the M23 group, which has seized parts of North Kivu province in fighting that has displaced over 260,000 people since April. REUTERS/Julia Sestier