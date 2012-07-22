Editor's Choice
People rest outside the wreck of a house after a landslide destroyed the centre of the village of Sankt Lorenzen some 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Vienna July 21, 2012. Mudslides unleashed by torrential rains killed one man, wrecked houses...more
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez greets supporters during an election rally in Maracaibo July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Jean-Marie Runiga, political leader of the M23 rebel group, speaks at a news conference in Bunagana, eastern Congo, near the border with Uganda July 21, 2012. REUTERS/James Akena
Naomi Hicks (R) hugs a woman at a memorial for victims, behind the theater where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. James Holmes, the suspect accused of a shooting rampage at a Denver- area premiere of the new...more
People prepare food to sell for iftar (breaking fast) at Chakbazaar during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Sky Procycling rider and leader's yellow jersey Bradley Wiggins of Britain cycles during the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Adam Scott of Australia watches his putt on the sixth hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Belgium's Queen Paola (L) tries to help King Albert II (R) to remove his sword which has been caught in a gutter outside the Saint-Gudule cathedral before a religious service (Te Deum) in Brussels July 21, 2012. Belgium celebrates its national day...more
Students grieve as they leave a memorial honoring AJ Boik, who was killed when a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 21, 2012. James Holmes, the man accused in a shooting rampage at a Denver-area premiere of the new "Batman"...more
Supporters of former intelligence chief Omar Suleiman mourn his death during a military funeral procession for Suleiman in the upscale neighborhood of Heliopolis July 21, 2012. Suleiman, who was fallen Egyptian president Mubarak's last deputy and one...more
Thrill seekers ride a fairground attraction overlooking the London Eye (L) and Houses of Parliament, next to the Thames river in London July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Pink Floyd co-founder and musician Roger Waters performs during the last show of his "The Wall" tour on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Father Federico Lombardi, a Vatican spokesman, speaks during a news conference at the Vatican July 21, 2012. The pope's personal butler, who has been detained on suspicion of leaking documents alleging corruption in the Holy See, acted alone and was...more
A Muslim woman adjusts her dress as she arrives to have Iftar (fast-breaking) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Ross Bradford loads his black powder, smooth bore flintlock during the 40th Annual Buffalo Shoot in Chilliwack, British Columbia July 21, 2012. Dressed in period clothing participants take part in festivities from rifle and pistol shooting to axe and...more
A damaged vehicle is seen on a street at Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
People compete in a canvas bag jumping event at the Hipster Olympics (Hipster Olympiade) in Berlin July 21, 2012. Twelve teams competed in unique sporting events associated with "hipster" fashion and culture during the second Hipster Olympics....more
Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. According to local media, a driver of another submerged car was confirmed...more
A woman stands at the burned Nahibly refugee camp in Duekoue July 20, 2012. At least seven people were killed and dozens injured on Friday when angry mobs set fire to a U.N.-protected camp for civilians forced from their homes in western Ivory Coast,...more
A man tries on a prayer cap to buy from a shop on the first day of Ramadan in Peshawar July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People walk on Millenium Bridge as it is lit up to celebrate the Olympics in London July 21, 2012. St. Paul Cathedral is seen in the background. REUTERS/Neil Hall
New York Mets center fielder Andres Torres makes an out in front of Mets left fielder Scott Hairston against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of their MLB National League baseball game at CitiField in New York, July 21, 2012....more
Sand sculptor Matthew Sloboda sprays his sand castle with water during the annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest in New York July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Two boys sit on a bench outside removed from a primary school to make room for war displaced who fled fighting just north of Goma, July 21, 2012. The U.S. government said Saturday it will cut military aid to Rwanda for this year, citing evidence...more
