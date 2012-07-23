Editor's choice
Denise Paba, who lost her 6-year-old niece Veronica Moser, cries during a memorial for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire last Friday on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Residents of a Denver suburb mourned their dead on Sunday from a shooting rampage by a "demonic" gunman who killed 12 people and wounded 58 after opening fire at a cinema showing the new Batman movie. President Barack Obama headed to Aurora, on Sunday to meet families grieving their losses Friday's mass shooting that has stunned the nation and rekindled debate about guns and violence in America. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A riot policeman aims his tear gas gun at a protester during a march against student tuition hikes and Bill 78 in downtown Montreal, Quebec July 22, 2012. The mass demonstration, which is quickly becoming a monthly protest in Montreal since it started around six months ago, has drawn tens of thousands of people to protest in the city. REUTERS/Olivier Jean
A man is attacked by a bull during a traditional bullfight in Arenal, Bolivar, Colombia, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Roland Fielder sits on a barrel made to look like a horse while firing a flintlock pistol during the 40th Annual Buffalo Shoot in Chilliwack, British Columbia July 22, 2012. Dressed in period clothing participants take part in festivities from rifle and pistol shooting to axe and knife throwing during the event. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Torch bearer Amelia Hempleman-Adams, age 17, stands on top of a capsule on the London Eye as part of the torch relay ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People take a shower at the Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Residents push a stranded car on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. The heaviest rain storm in six decades to hit the Chinese capital killed at least 10 people and caused widespread chaos, flooding streets and stranding 80,000 people at the city's main airport, state media reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer
Alejandra Bolvito, a visually impaired child, (L) is embraced by her father Hugo Bolvito (R) after her performance with the Santa Lucia Chorus, made up of visually impaired children, in a conservatory in Guatemala City, July 22, 2012. The Santa Lucia Chorus, which is promoted by the Meritorious Committee for the Blind and Deaf People of Guatemala, was performing in the conservatory during a contest for the visually impaired people of Latin America. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Carmelo Anthony (L) of Team USA fights for a ball against Federico Kammerichs of Team Argentina during their men's exhibition game ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Palau Sant Jordi arena, in Barcelona July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain is doused in champagne by second placed Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany (L) and third placed McLaren Mercedes driver Jenson Button of Britain (R) after winning the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A Tibetan monk walks with his dog outside a monastery in Xining, Qinghai province, China, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers wrap the statue of late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno as they prepare to remove the statue outside Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, July 22, 2012. The removed statue was placed it inside the stadium early Sunday, moments after the university president announced the school's intention to remove it. REUTERS/Craig Houtz
Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits out of a bunker on the 15th hole during the final round of the British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, northern England July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Newly graduated policemen take part in a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Algeria's national police day in Algiers July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
Amini Fonua, a swimmer from Tonga, sunbathes at the Athletes' Village at the Olympic Park in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jae C. Hong/Pool
People participate in a vigil for victims behind the theatre where a gunman opened fire on moviegoers in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Women dressed in bridal gowns sprint during the annual "Bridal race" in central Belgrade July 22, 2012. The winner and two runners-up receive numerous awards including the wedding gown they had chosen to race in. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
(L-R) Toronto Blue Jays players Travis Snider, Rajai Davis and Colby Rasmus celebrate their win over the Boston Red Sox at the conclusion of the ninth inning of American League MLB action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A woman walks past an area damaged by floods after heavy rainfalls hit Long Bao Yu Village, Fangshan district, near Beijing July 22, 2012. The Chinese capital's heaviest rainstorm in six decades killed at least 37 people, flooded streets and stranded 80,000 people at the main airport, state media and the government said on Sunday. The storm, which started on Saturday afternoon and continued late into the night, flooded major roads and sent torrents of water tumbling down steps into underpasses. The Beijing city government said on its official microblog at least 37 people had died, including 25 drowned, six crushed in collapsing homes, five electrocuted and one struck by lightning. More than 500 flights were cancelled at Beijing's Capital International Airport, the Beijing News added. REUTERS/Stringer
A Syrian refugee woman seen behind Turkish soldiers with her children shouts after fleeing from a refugee camp named "Container City" on the Turkish-Syrian border in Oncupinar in Kilis province, southern Turkey July 22, 2012. At the camp, police used tear gas to disperse a group of refugees angry about food and water shortages who were throwing stones at police, a Turkish official said. No serious injuries were reported at the camp. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
President Barack Obama (C) pauses while speaking at the University of Colorado Hospital after he met with families bereaved after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado July 22, 2012. Standing beside Obama are Senator Mark Udall (L) and Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper (R). Obama headed to Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday to meet families grieving their losses Friday's mass shooting that has stunned the nation and rekindled debate about guns and violence in America. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Toronto Blue Jays Brett Lawrie (R) slides safely into home plate past Boston Red Sox catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia during the eighth inning of American League MLB action at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A diver stretches on the pool deck during a training session at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray