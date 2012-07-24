Editor's choice
Children play with police tape at a crime scene in Rancho Anapra neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez July 22, 2012. Two people were killed and another injured after a gang fight where the assailant allegedly used a baseball bat to attack victims, according...more
Soldiers jump as they take part during a military training session in muddy water at a military base in Jinan, Shandong province, China, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A man is gored by a bull during a traditional festival known as "Xiquenada" at the Hidalgo street in Xico, state de Veracruz, Mexico, July 22, 2012. The bulls are let loose as part of celebrations to honour Santa Maria Magdalena. Six people were...more
Colorado shooting suspect James Eagan Holmes makes his first court appearance in Aurora, Colorado, July 23, 2012. Holmes, the man accused of shooting dead 12 people in a Colorado movie theater during the midnight screening of the new Batman movie...more
Residents gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Mahmudiya, 30 km (20 miles) south of Baghdad July 23, 2012. Three car bombs killed 11 people and wounded 38 in Mahmudiya, according to police. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
Sprinter Usain Bolt of Jamaica poses with his running spikes and official team uniform for the London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony during a photo shoot, arranged by his sponsors PUMA, beside a traditional routemaster bus outside the British Museum...more
A firefighter looks at dead sheep after a forest fire near Darnius, in the northern Spanish province of Girona July 23, 2012. Forest fires that broke out on Sunday in Girona, a tourist spot bordering with France in Spain's northern Catalonia region,...more
A UN peacekeeping patrol drives through the eastern Congolese city of Goma, July 23, 2012. More than 200,000 civilians have had to leave their homes and several hundred fighters have been killed in recent clashes between M23 rebels and the Congolese...more
Primary school students in Red Army uniforms react as they take part in military formation training during a summer camp to experience the lives of Red Army soldiers, in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A plastic sheet covers the statue of an angel to protect it from the rain, before the feast of St. Dominic, one of Valletta's patron saints, in Valletta, July 23, 2012. Malta's towns and villages usually celebrate the feast days of their patron...more
Children rest in a madrasa (religious school) as they wait for iftar (fast-breaking) during the holy month of Ramadan in Dhaka July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
President Barack Obama hugs Stephanie Davies (C) who was credited for keeping her friend Allie Young (L) alive after the movie theatre shootings in Aurora, Colorado in this White House Flickr image obtained by Reuters July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Pete...more
A mourner cries at a memorial near the movie theater where 12 people where killed last Friday, in Aurora, Colorado July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Anti-riot policemen attack protesters during a clash outside the Batasan Complex in Quezon city, metro Manila July 23, 2012, where President Benigno Aquino was delivering his 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA). The protesters denounced President...more
French roller skate designer and performer Jean-Yves Blondeau leaps into the air as he skates down a road on Tienmen Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China, July 22, 2012. Wearing a multiple-wheel roller suit, Blondeau took less than 20...more
People sit on the rocks along the Arabian Sea next to Haji Ali Shrine as it rains in Mumbai July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A worker rows a boat in Chaohu Lake, filled with blue-green algae, in Hefei, Anhui province, China, July 23, 2012. The local environment protection department implemented machines to pump the algae from the lake to a treatment reservoir where it...more
A pedestrian walks past an anti-London 2012 Olympics poster depicting police at night put up by guerrilla artists in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A fallen chandelier lies on debris in Im Al-Zinar church that was damaged during clashes between Syrian Rebels and the Syrian Regime in Bustan al Diwan, Homs July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A tourist volcano surfs down the slopes of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Fernando San Emeterio plays with an electric tricycle after a training session of the Spanish basketball team ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games, at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Singer Selena Gomez blows on sparklers for her birthday after accepting the Choice Music Group Award at the Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson amphitheater in Universal City, California July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A diver practices at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, July 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos (C) puts down his briefcase as reporters approach him before attending a parliamentary hearing at the Spanish parliament in Madrid July 23, 2012. De Guindos on Monday said Spain did not need a full sovereign...more
