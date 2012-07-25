Ghana's Vice-President John Dramani Mahama (C) sits after taking the oath of office as head of state, hours after the announcement of the death of Ghana's President John Atta Mills, in the capital Accra, July 24, 2012. Mills, who won international praise for presiding over a stable model democracy in Africa, died suddenly on Tuesday and his vice-president was quickly sworn in to replace him at the helm of the oil, gold and cocoa producer. Mahama, 53, will serve as caretaker president until the elections at the end of the year. REUTERS/Yaw Bibini