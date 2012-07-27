Editor's choice
Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
An inmate wearing camouflage clothing walks back to a pavilion next to a police officer after a parade celebrating Peru's Independence Day at the Lurigancho prison in Lima July 26, 2012. Lurigancho prison, South America's biggest jail with more than 9,000 inmates, organized a military parade to celebrate Peru's independence day and promote the integration of prisoners into society, according to their press release. Peru will celebrate its Independence Day on July 28. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) sings during an election rally in Caracas July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un prepares to take a ride with other high-level officials during the opening ceremony of the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on Rungna Islet along the Taedong River in Pyongyang in this July 25, 2012 photograph released by the North's KCNA to Reuters on July 26, 2012.The Rungna People's Pleasure Ground has attractions such as a dolphinarium, a wading pool, a fun fair and a mini golf course, according to KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA
Venus Williams of the U.S. takes part in a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. Lin, 32, was killed in May and police believe that the murder is shown in a gruesome online video of a man stabbing another man to death before dismembering and defiling the corpse. Lin's severed hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and to schools in Vancouver, while other body parts were found in Montreal. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Hospital staff assist a man who was injured in a bomb attack in Pakistan's northwest Bajaur region, after he was brought to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for treatment, July 26, 2012. A blast ripped through a market in Pashat area of Bajaur on Thursday killing seven people and wounded 20 others, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man uses plastic bottles to help him and his daughter swim, near the banks of the Ravi river, in the outskirts of Lahore July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Song Ho-Jun poses with his satellite during an interview with Reuters at his house in Seoul July 10, 2012. Song, a 34-year old media artist with a background in engineering, says he wanted to show people that "anything could be made by ordinary people with the help of internet and social platforms". There's a long history of do-it-yourself satellites being launched by universities and scientific groups around the world, as well as amateur radio clubs, but Song said his cubical OpenSat is the first truly personal satellite designed and financed by an individual. The South Korean artist is to put the $500 satellite built in the basement of his house in Seoul, into orbit. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Egypt's Mahmoud Alaa Eldin falls on the ground as Brazil's Leandro Damiao (L) tries to head the ball and Egypt's Hossam Hassan (R) looks on during their men's Group C match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Students attend a Koran lesson after breakfast at Sheikh Bashir mosque at Omdurman locality, during the holy month of Ramadan, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
A job seeker reads a newspaper under a bridge as he waits for a temporary job in Wuhan, Hubei province July 26, 2012. China's urban jobless rate held steady for the eighth straight quarter at 4.1 percent at the end of June, the labour ministry said on Wednesday, even after the economy cooled to its slowest growth rate in three years. REUTERS/Stringer
Activists and people from civil organizations carry a Cuban flag during heavy rain as they take part an event marking the 1953 assault on the Moncada military barracks in Cuba, alog avenue Reforma in Mexico City July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Girls stand in the rain behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene in a neighborhood in Monterrey July 26, 2012. Gunmen arrived aboard two vehicles and shot dead three men close to their homes, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second cousin. Family and friends filed into a Denver church on Thursday for the funeral of the 23-year-old woman who was among the 12 people killed in a massacre at the opening of the new "Batman" movie, as investigators sought to piece together a possible motive for the shooting rampage. Many of the mourners wore pink "Hello Kitty" ribbons pinned to their clothing in remembrance of the popular cartoon and merchandising character that was a favourite of Medek's. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Villagers affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp with their children near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 26, 2012. Trucks loaded with women, children, mattresses and bags of rice rolled into a refugee camp in Assam on Thursday, as security forces tried to stamp out the worst communal violence in a decade with shoot-on-sight orders. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A dancer looks up as he performs Prehispanic dances during the celebration of 687th anniversary of the foundation of Tenochtitlan at Zocalo square in Mexico city July 26, 2012. Tenochtitlan was the capital of the Aztec Empire in the 15th century, and was located on an island in Lake Texcoco. Ruins belonging to the era can still be found in central parts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Italy's Federica Pellegrini (R) and Filippo Magnini kiss after training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen as she protests against the visit of the head of the dominant Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill (2nd R), to Ukraine at Borispol airport, near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A boy tries to hit a shuttlecock as he plays in a slum alley in Mumbai July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Palestinian Christians react during a protest in front of the Saint Porfirios church in Gaza City, against what they say is a forced conversion to Islam July 22, 2012. Two conversions that a Christian family says were forced have strained relations between a tiny Palestinian Christian community in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip and the Muslim majority. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Government troops and tanks are seen in the eastern Congolese town of Rumangabo, July 26, 2012. Congolese M23 rebels and government forces traded heavy weapons fire around two eastern villages on Thursday in another round of fighting that has forced thousands of civilians to flee towards the provincial capital Goma. REUTERS/James Akena
A storm cloud begins to dump rain as it passes over the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson