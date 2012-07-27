Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Friday, July 27, 2012

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

Jessica Stansfield poses for a photo below an enormous uprooted tree after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York, July 26, 2012. Severe thunderstorms unleashed heavy rain and strong winds across parts of the Midwest and Northeast on Thursday, grounding hundreds of flights and leaving tens of thousands of people without power. The storms spawned a tornado that touched down in Elmira, New York, damaging a mall and a local country club, the National Weather Service said. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

Close
1 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

An inmate wearing camouflage clothing walks back to a pavilion next to a police officer after a parade celebrating Peru's Independence Day at the Lurigancho prison in Lima July 26, 2012. Lurigancho prison, South America's biggest jail with more than 9,000 inmates, organized a military parade to celebrate Peru's independence day and promote the integration of prisoners into society, according to their press release. Peru will...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

An inmate wearing camouflage clothing walks back to a pavilion next to a police officer after a parade celebrating Peru's Independence Day at the Lurigancho prison in Lima July 26, 2012. Lurigancho prison, South America's biggest jail with more than 9,000 inmates, organized a military parade to celebrate Peru's independence day and promote the integration of prisoners into society, according to their press release. Peru will celebrate its Independence Day on July 28. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
2 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) sings during an election rally in Caracas July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, July 27, 2012

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) sings during an election rally in Caracas July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
3 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un prepares to take a ride with other high-level officials during the opening ceremony of the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on Rungna Islet along the Taedong River in Pyongyang in this July 25, 2012 photograph released by the North's KCNA to Reuters on July 26, 2012.The Rungna People's Pleasure Ground has attractions such as a dolphinarium, a wading pool, a fun fair and a mini golf course, according...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un prepares to take a ride with other high-level officials during the opening ceremony of the Rungna People's Pleasure Ground on Rungna Islet along the Taedong River in Pyongyang in this July 25, 2012 photograph released by the North's KCNA to Reuters on July 26, 2012.The Rungna People's Pleasure Ground has attractions such as a dolphinarium, a wading pool, a fun fair and a mini golf course, according to KCNA. REUTERS/KCNA

Close
4 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Venus Williams of the U.S. takes part in a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, July 27, 2012

Venus Williams of the U.S. takes part in a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis Club before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
5 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. Lin, 32, was killed in May and police believe that the murder is shown in a gruesome online video of a man stabbing another man to death before dismembering and defiling the corpse. Lin's severed hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and to schools in Vancouver,...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. Lin, 32, was killed in May and police believe that the murder is shown in a gruesome online video of a man stabbing another man to death before dismembering and defiling the corpse. Lin's severed hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and to schools in Vancouver, while other body parts were found in Montreal. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Close
6 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Hospital staff assist a man who was injured in a bomb attack in Pakistan's northwest Bajaur region, after he was brought to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for treatment, July 26, 2012. A blast ripped through a market in Pashat area of Bajaur on Thursday killing seven people and wounded 20 others, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Friday, July 27, 2012

Hospital staff assist a man who was injured in a bomb attack in Pakistan's northwest Bajaur region, after he was brought to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar for treatment, July 26, 2012. A blast ripped through a market in Pashat area of Bajaur on Thursday killing seven people and wounded 20 others, local media reported. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
7 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

A man uses plastic bottles to help him and his daughter swim, near the banks of the Ravi river, in the outskirts of Lahore July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Friday, July 27, 2012

A man uses plastic bottles to help him and his daughter swim, near the banks of the Ravi river, in the outskirts of Lahore July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
8 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, July 27, 2012

Huang Qiushuang of China attends a gymnastics training session at the North Greenwich Arena before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Song Ho-Jun poses with his satellite during an interview with Reuters at his house in Seoul July 10, 2012. Song, a 34-year old media artist with a background in engineering, says he wanted to show people that "anything could be made by ordinary people with the help of internet and social platforms". There's a long history of do-it-yourself satellites being launched by universities and scientific groups around the world, as well as...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

Song Ho-Jun poses with his satellite during an interview with Reuters at his house in Seoul July 10, 2012. Song, a 34-year old media artist with a background in engineering, says he wanted to show people that "anything could be made by ordinary people with the help of internet and social platforms". There's a long history of do-it-yourself satellites being launched by universities and scientific groups around the world, as well as amateur radio clubs, but Song said his cubical OpenSat is the first truly personal satellite designed and financed by an individual. The South Korean artist is to put the $500 satellite built in the basement of his house in Seoul, into orbit. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
10 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Egypt's Mahmoud Alaa Eldin falls on the ground as Brazil's Leandro Damiao (L) tries to head the ball and Egypt's Hossam Hassan (R) looks on during their men's Group C match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Friday, July 27, 2012

Egypt's Mahmoud Alaa Eldin falls on the ground as Brazil's Leandro Damiao (L) tries to head the ball and Egypt's Hossam Hassan (R) looks on during their men's Group C match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
11 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Students attend a Koran lesson after breakfast at Sheikh Bashir mosque at Omdurman locality, during the holy month of Ramadan, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Friday, July 27, 2012

Students attend a Koran lesson after breakfast at Sheikh Bashir mosque at Omdurman locality, during the holy month of Ramadan, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
12 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

A job seeker reads a newspaper under a bridge as he waits for a temporary job in Wuhan, Hubei province July 26, 2012. China's urban jobless rate held steady for the eighth straight quarter at 4.1 percent at the end of June, the labour ministry said on Wednesday, even after the economy cooled to its slowest growth rate in three years. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, July 27, 2012

A job seeker reads a newspaper under a bridge as he waits for a temporary job in Wuhan, Hubei province July 26, 2012. China's urban jobless rate held steady for the eighth straight quarter at 4.1 percent at the end of June, the labour ministry said on Wednesday, even after the economy cooled to its slowest growth rate in three years. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Activists and people from civil organizations carry a Cuban flag during heavy rain as they take part an event marking the 1953 assault on the Moncada military barracks in Cuba, alog avenue Reforma in Mexico City July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Friday, July 27, 2012

Activists and people from civil organizations carry a Cuban flag during heavy rain as they take part an event marking the 1953 assault on the Moncada military barracks in Cuba, alog avenue Reforma in Mexico City July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
14 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Girls stand in the rain behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene in a neighborhood in Monterrey July 26, 2012. Gunmen arrived aboard two vehicles and shot dead three men close to their homes, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Friday, July 27, 2012

Girls stand in the rain behind a yellow police tape near a crime scene in a neighborhood in Monterrey July 26, 2012. Gunmen arrived aboard two vehicles and shot dead three men close to their homes, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
15 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second cousin. Family and friends filed into a Denver church on Thursday for the funeral of the 23-year-old woman who was among the 12 people killed in a massacre at the opening of the new "Batman"...more

Friday, July 27, 2012

Marlene Knobbe (2nd R), grandmother of massacre victim Micayla Medek waves as Medek's casket is loaded into a hearse after her funeral in Aurora July 26, 2012. Standing (L-R) is Medek's cousin James Vigil, brother Shane and Kailyn Vigil, second cousin. Family and friends filed into a Denver church on Thursday for the funeral of the 23-year-old woman who was among the 12 people killed in a massacre at the opening of the new "Batman" movie, as investigators sought to piece together a possible motive for the shooting rampage. Many of the mourners wore pink "Hello Kitty" ribbons pinned to their clothing in remembrance of the popular cartoon and merchandising character that was a favourite of Medek's. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
16 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp with their children near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 26, 2012. Trucks loaded with women, children, mattresses and bags of rice rolled into a refugee camp in Assam on Thursday, as security forces tried to stamp out the worst communal violence in a decade with shoot-on-sight orders. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, July 27, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots are seen inside a relief camp with their children near Bijni town in the northeastern Indian state of Assam July 26, 2012. Trucks loaded with women, children, mattresses and bags of rice rolled into a refugee camp in Assam on Thursday, as security forces tried to stamp out the worst communal violence in a decade with shoot-on-sight orders. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Close
17 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

A dancer looks up as he performs Prehispanic dances during the celebration of 687th anniversary of the foundation of Tenochtitlan at Zocalo square in Mexico city July 26, 2012. Tenochtitlan was the capital of the Aztec Empire in the 15th century, and was located on an island in Lake Texcoco. Ruins belonging to the era can still be found in central parts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, July 27, 2012

A dancer looks up as he performs Prehispanic dances during the celebration of 687th anniversary of the foundation of Tenochtitlan at Zocalo square in Mexico city July 26, 2012. Tenochtitlan was the capital of the Aztec Empire in the 15th century, and was located on an island in Lake Texcoco. Ruins belonging to the era can still be found in central parts of Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
18 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Italy's Federica Pellegrini (R) and Filippo Magnini kiss after training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, July 27, 2012

Italy's Federica Pellegrini (R) and Filippo Magnini kiss after training at the main pool at the Aquatics Centre before the start of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London July 26, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
19 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen as she protests against the visit of the head of the dominant Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill (2nd R), to Ukraine at Borispol airport, near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Friday, July 27, 2012

Security guards detain an activist from women's rights group Femen as she protests against the visit of the head of the dominant Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill (2nd R), to Ukraine at Borispol airport, near the Ukrainian capital of Kiev July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
20 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

A boy tries to hit a shuttlecock as he plays in a slum alley in Mumbai July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, July 27, 2012

A boy tries to hit a shuttlecock as he plays in a slum alley in Mumbai July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Palestinian Christians react during a protest in front of the Saint Porfirios church in Gaza City, against what they say is a forced conversion to Islam July 22, 2012. Two conversions that a Christian family says were forced have strained relations between a tiny Palestinian Christian community in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip and the Muslim majority. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Friday, July 27, 2012

Palestinian Christians react during a protest in front of the Saint Porfirios church in Gaza City, against what they say is a forced conversion to Islam July 22, 2012. Two conversions that a Christian family says were forced have strained relations between a tiny Palestinian Christian community in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip and the Muslim majority. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Close
22 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

Government troops and tanks are seen in the eastern Congolese town of Rumangabo, July 26, 2012. Congolese M23 rebels and government forces traded heavy weapons fire around two eastern villages on Thursday in another round of fighting that has forced thousands of civilians to flee towards the provincial capital Goma. REUTERS/James Akena

Friday, July 27, 2012

Government troops and tanks are seen in the eastern Congolese town of Rumangabo, July 26, 2012. Congolese M23 rebels and government forces traded heavy weapons fire around two eastern villages on Thursday in another round of fighting that has forced thousands of civilians to flee towards the provincial capital Goma. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
23 / 24
Friday, July 27, 2012

A storm cloud begins to dump rain as it passes over the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, July 27, 2012

A storm cloud begins to dump rain as it passes over the Brooklyn borough of New York, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

2:25pm GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:10pm GMT

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

All Collections

Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

2:25am GMT

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

2:15am GMT

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

All Collections

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

1:25am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Dogs and cats at Westminster

All Collections

Dogs and cats at Westminster

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Russia's military might

All Collections

Russia's military might

Tuesday, February 14, 2017

View More Slideshows »