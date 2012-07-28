Editor's Choice
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A pro-Syrian regime man tosses a couch into burning tires during a protest against Sunni Muslim Salafists who are supporting the Syrian opposition and are leading an open-ended sit-in, in Sidon, southern Lebanon, July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Performers of a mobile Ukrainian circus promote their show with the main attraction, a two-year-old brown bear cub, on the streets of Lutsk, about 400 km (249 miles) east of Kiev, July 24, 2012. Picture taken July 24, 2012 and released July 27, 2012. Mandatory Credit REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Four Paws/Handout
Montreal Alouettes running back Brandon Whitaker (2) gets a first down as he is tackled by Toronto Argonauts' Robert McCune (45) during the first half of their CFL football game in Montreal July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama plays tennis during an event for U.S. military children and British and U.S. students at the U.S. embassy in central London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A taxi driver jumps over the car of a colleague who was working during the protest in Madrid July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Belgium's Princesse Mathilde (2nd L) bends down to pick up the ribbon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the inauguration of the official Belgian Olympic Committee headquarters ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games in central London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A Palestinian woman reads the Koran on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Fireworks explode over Tower Bridge during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov (R) fights for the ball against Arsenal's Craig Eastmond in heavy rain during their pre-season friendly soccer match in Beijing July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Flames leap from the cauldron during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman sells fishes at a market in Yangon July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Acting Indian Olympic Association President Vijay Kumar Malhotra (C), his wife Krisha Malhotra (R) and guest Gurmit Singh (L) of India try on their glasses as they sit in the VIP box before the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A boy waits to perform Friday prayers on the main road outside the Madani Masjid community during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of Australian Dance Company Chunky Move performs during a rehearsal of their show Glow in Sao Paulo July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A couple shares a moment in front policemen during a 'symbolic blockade' in front of broadcaster Televisa organized by student movement "Yo Soy 132" against Mexico's president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto in Mexico City July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
The Olympic cauldron is seen alight during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Soldiers patrol near the house of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi as protesters demonstrate to demand the dismissal of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh's relatives from senior army and police positions in Sanaa July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Britain's flag bearer Chris Hoy holds the national flag as he leads the contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pool
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Jovon Johnson (L) and Henoc Muamba (10) chase the football after Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Steven Jyles fumbled during the second half of their CFL game in Winnipeg, July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
Protesters play dead in Westfield to campaign against Dow Chemical's sponsorship of the Olympic Games in London July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Fireworks explode over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Elmer Decker (L) and friend Marlene White survey damage to their residence the morning after the town was hit by a tornado in Elmira, New York July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Actors portraying the Queen and James Bond arrive via parachute after jumping from a helicopter during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
