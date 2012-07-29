Editor's Choice

Edition:
United Kingdom
Sun Jul 29, 2012

<p>Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after finishing in fourth place in the men's 400m individual medley during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>A demonstrator fights with a police officer in front of the local government building during a protest against an industrial waste pipeline under construction in Qidong, Jiangsu Province July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Men arrive with a large cross to be placed at a memorial for those killed in Aurora, Colorado July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>A squibbing display is performed by 220 Bridgwater carnivalites during the "Battle for the Winds" event in Weymouth, southern England, July 28, 2012.REUTERS/Benoit Tessier </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Maria Delgado (C) who lost 3 children, all victims of violence, poses next to volunteers holding a picture of her in front of their faces, during a protest in Caracas July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Marco Bello </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>New York Yankees Robinson Cano breaks his bat on a ground out against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Italy's Valentina Vezzali celebrates defeating Tunisia's Ines Boubakri (not pictured) during their women's Individual Foil quarterfinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Hot air balloons are seen during the 30th annual New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Readington, New Jersey July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Romania's Alina Dumitru celebrates after defeating Japan's Tomoko Fukumi (white) in their women's -48kg semi-final of table A judo match, at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>New York Yankees right fielder Ichiro Suzuki climbs the wall chasing a three-run homerun hit by Boston Red Sox Adrian Gonzalez during the fifth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

New York Yankees right fielder Ichiro Suzuki climbs the wall chasing a three-run homerun hit by Boston Red Sox Adrian Gonzalez during the fifth inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, July 28, 2012....more

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Employees welcome customers during the official opening of the largest Apple shop in southern Europe, at Passeig de Gracia in Barcelona July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>China's Mingjuan Wang celebrates her lift on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Jordanian chefs decorate the world's biggest falafel, after an Guinness World Records official announces a new record set, at Landmark hotel in Amman July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Haitian workers unload salt from a wagon to dry at the salt mine in Las Salinas, south of Santo Domingo, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>A man reacts over the body of Hussam Omar, whom activists say was killed by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad, before his funeral at the Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Yusuke Tanaka of Japan dismounts after competing in the rings at the men's gymnastics qualification in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts during the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the United States and Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama reacts during the women's singles tennis match between Serena Williams of the United States and Jelena Jankovic of Serbia at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympics Games July 28, 2012....more

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>A gun factory worker uses fire to polish the skeletal body of a pistol at Shooters Arms, a gun manufacturing company exporting different kinds of weapons to other countries, in Cebu city in central Philippines July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A gun factory worker uses fire to polish the skeletal body of a pistol at Shooters Arms, a gun manufacturing company exporting different kinds of weapons to other countries, in Cebu city in central Philippines July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Officials prepare to present medals during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Thailand's Sirivimon Pramongkhol drops weights on the women 48Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers jump through rings of fire in a war game as part of the show for the public during an open day at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base on Hong Kong's Stonecutters Island July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers jump through rings of fire in a war game as part of the show for the public during an open day at the Ngong Shuen Chau Naval Base on Hong Kong's Stonecutters Island July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Runners throw colored powder into the air at the finish line of the Color Run in Amesbury, Massachusetts, July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>Croatia's Iva Ciglar (L) reaches for the loose ball with Candace Parker (C) and Diana Taurasi (R) of the U.S. during their women's Group A basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Croatia's Iva Ciglar (L) reaches for the loose ball with Candace Parker (C) and Diana Taurasi (R) of the U.S. during their women's Group A basketball match at the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Basketball arena July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar more

Sunday, July 29, 2012

<p>China's Sun Yang celebrates after he won the men's 400m freestyle final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Sunday, July 29, 2012

