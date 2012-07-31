Edition:
Tuesday, July 31, 2012

A Kashmiri vegetable vendor takes a nap in his boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri vegetable vendor takes a nap in his boat at Dal Lake in Srinagar July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man sleeps on the street next to a store advertising sales at a shopping district in Madrid July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A girl takes a dip in the Bagmati River as she takes part in the "Bol Bom" (or Say Shiva) pilgrimage in Kathmandu July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Micronesia's Manuel Minginfel drops weights on the men's 62Kg Group B weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Ultra-Orthodox Jews attend a celebration marking the end of a seven-year cycle of studying texts from the Talmud, or a canon of religious law, in Jerusalem July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

South Korea's Shin A Lam reacts after being defeated by Germany's Britta Heidemann (not seen) during their women's epee individual semifinal fencing competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

(L-R) Brazil's Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota poses for photos with Uruguay's Foreign Affairs Minister Luis Almagro, Argentina's Foreign Minister Hector Timerman and Venezuela's Foreign Minister Nicolas Maduro before the meeting of foreign ministers of Mercosur at the Itamaraty Palace in Brazil, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova (L) and Maria Alyokhina, members of female punk band "Pussy Riot", look out from the defendent's cell in a courtroom in Moscow July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Somali soldiers and African Union (AU) peacekeeping forces guard the convoy of Somalia's President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed during his visit to Afgoye and Elasha Biyaha, outside of the capital Mogadishu July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Jackie Siegel, wife of Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, sits in the sitting room of her closet with her daughter Jordan, 5, at their home in Windermere, Florida July 27, 2012. The Siegels are the subject of the documentary film "The Queen of Versailles" that documents their life as they construct their 90,000 square-foot dream mansion in the middle of the real-estate crisis. Siegel filed a lawsuit against director Lauren...more

North Korea's Un Guk Kim reacts after successful lift on the men's 62Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

A protester from Occupy Central, part of the global Occupy movement, sleeps inside HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Race officials hold on to the boats before the start of the men's four heat at Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Residents recover salvageable materials from their shanties destroyed by a barge nearby in the murky waters off Manila bay in Tondo, Manila July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta tours the North Africa American Cemetery where 2,841 U.S. Soldiers who were killed in WWII are buried in Tunis July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Wilson/Pool

Argentina's Pedro Ibarra (L) flies through the air after clattering into Britain's Matthew Daly during their men's Group A hockey match at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Riverbank Arena on the Olympic Park in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An inmate spends time with her child at the courtyard of a "children's home" located inside a female prison camp, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Nordine Oubaali of France (L) fights against Afghanistan's Ajmal Faisal in the men's Fly (52kg) Round of 32 boxing match at the ExCeL venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Justice civil servants shout slogans during a protest against government austerity measures, in front of the headquarters of Spain's centre-right People's Party (Partido Popular) in Madrid July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A woman carries her child while walking through the rubble in Attarib, on the outskirts of Aleppo province July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A deputy, Oleg Lyashko (L), douses vice-speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Adam Martynyuk, with tea during an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

France's Ugo Legrand with his nose taped after being injured, fights Egypt's Hussein Hafiz (blue) during the men's -73kg elimination round of 16 judo match at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Mitt Romney lays a wreath with his wife Ann and their son Josh (obscured) at the WWII Westerplatte Memorial in Gdansk, Poland, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Muslim girls study in the light of candles inside a madrasa or religious school during power-cut in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

