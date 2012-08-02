A worker collects salt at the Ston Saltworks site in Ston, south Croatia, July 31, 2012. The Ston Saltworks are the oldest and best preserved salt works from Mediterranean history, with technique dating from the time of the Republic of Dubrovnik. As the production method has not changed from manual salt production in the Middle Ages, the salt works have become a tourist attraction. Salt at Ston Saltworks is gathered by locals and volunteers every summer between July and September. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic