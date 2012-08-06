U.S Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) is dressed by Emmie Phiri, chairperson of the dairy farmers during her visit to Malawi August 5, 2012. Clinton paid a lightning visit to Malawi on Sunday to congratulate its new president, Joyce Banda, one of only two female heads of state in Africa, for pulling her impoverished country back from the economic brink after a political crisis. REUTERS/Eldson Chagara