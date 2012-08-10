This Picasso-like self portrait of NASA's Curiosity rover, released by NASA August 8, 2012, was taken by its Navigation cameras, located on the now-upright mast. The camera snapped pictures 360-degrees around the rover, while pointing down at the rover deck, up and straight ahead. Those images are shown here in a polar projection. Most of the tiles are thumbnails, or small copies of the full-resolution images that have not been sent back to Earth yet. REUTERS/NASA/JPL