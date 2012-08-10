Edition:
A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian Air Force fighter plane fires a rocket during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Fans react as a bat from Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Molina flies into the stands near third base during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Florida, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Fans react as a bat from Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Molina flies into the stands near third base during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Florida, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

An Indian security personnel detains a member of the All India Students' Association (AISA) during a protest in New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

An Indian security personnel detains a member of the All India Students' Association (AISA) during a protest in New Delhi August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Athletes compete in their men's BMX quarter-final run during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the BMX Track in the Olympic Park August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A Mexican horseman (or Charro) gets ready to show his skills inside a lienzo charro (or horse arena) at the Asociacion Nacional de Charros in Mexico City August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

A Mexican horseman (or Charro) gets ready to show his skills inside a lienzo charro (or horse arena) at the Asociacion Nacional de Charros in Mexico City August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

People try to recover things that are being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

People try to recover things that are being washed away by the flood in Boca Del Rio on the outskirts of Veracruz August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates as he wins the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates as he wins the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man looks at the Krishna Temple as devotees stand in a queue behind him during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man looks at the Krishna Temple as devotees stand in a queue behind him during the Krishna Janmashtami festival in Lalitpur August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A newborn baby is washed at a temporary shelter in Marikina City, Metro Manila August 9, 2012. Large parts of Manila were still swamped in floods on Thursday, after continuous rains pounded the capital overnight. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

A newborn baby is washed at a temporary shelter in Marikina City, Metro Manila August 9, 2012. Large parts of Manila were still swamped in floods on Thursday, after continuous rains pounded the capital overnight. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

An audience listens to President Obama during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. Obama is in Colorado for a two-day campaign trip. REUTERS/Jason Reed

An audience listens to President Obama during an election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, August 9, 2012. Obama is in Colorado for a two-day campaign trip. REUTERS/Jason Reed

France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

France's Kevin Mayer competes in the men's decathlon discus throw event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Gu Kailai (2nd L), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, and Zhang Xiaojun (2nd R), are escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

Gu Kailai (2nd L), wife of ousted Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Bo Xilai, and Zhang Xiaojun (2nd R), are escorted into the court room for trial at Hefei Intermediate People's Court in this still image taken from video August 9, 2012. REUTERS/CCTV via Reuters TV

A student at a school for visually impaired youths breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across the country on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A student at a school for visually impaired youths breaks a clay pot containing curd during celebrations on the eve of the Hindu festival "Janmashtami" in Mumbai August 9, 2012. Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, will be celebrated across the country on Friday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

This Picasso-like self portrait of NASA's Curiosity rover, released by NASA August 8, 2012, was taken by its Navigation cameras, located on the now-upright mast. The camera snapped pictures 360-degrees around the rover, while pointing down at the rover deck, up and straight ahead. Those images are shown here in a polar projection.

This Picasso-like self portrait of NASA's Curiosity rover, released by NASA August 8, 2012, was taken by its Navigation cameras, located on the now-upright mast. The camera snapped pictures 360-degrees around the rover, while pointing down at the rover deck, up and straight ahead. Those images are shown here in a polar projection. Most of the tiles are thumbnails, or small copies of the full-resolution images that have not been sent back to Earth yet. REUTERS/NASA/JPL

Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's Jade Jones (R) celebrates as she wins against Taiwan's Li-Cheng Tseng in their women's -57kg semifinal taekwondo match at the ExCel venue during the London Olympic Games, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Germany's Ariane Friedrich reacts after a successful attempt during the women's high jump qualification at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Protesters wear balaclavas and colourful dresses in the style of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Protesters wear balaclavas and colourful dresses in the style of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires an anti-aircraft gun as a Syrian Air Force fighter bomber fires rockets during an air strike in the village of Tel Rafat, some 37 km (23 miles) north of Aleppo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A pair of shoes are seen backstage as a performer from Cirque du Soleil's show "Alegria" takes part in a dress rehearsal in Tel Aviv August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A pair of shoes are seen backstage as a performer from Cirque du Soleil's show "Alegria" takes part in a dress rehearsal in Tel Aviv August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Residents wait to be examined by doctors in Kassab camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), in Kutum, North Darfur August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gonzlez Farran/UNAMID

Residents wait to be examined by doctors in Kassab camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), in Kutum, North Darfur August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gonzlez Farran/UNAMID

A sculpture by the street art group Bosso Fataka is seen at a street in Berlin, July 4, 2012. Bosso Fataka is a Berlin based urban art group that creates improvised sculptures using cling film and rubbish from the street. The name of the group is derived from a dada poem by Hugo Ball. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A sculpture by the street art group Bosso Fataka is seen at a street in Berlin, July 4, 2012. Bosso Fataka is a Berlin based urban art group that creates improvised sculptures using cling film and rubbish from the street. The name of the group is derived from a dada poem by Hugo Ball. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A body of what Free Syrian Army members claim to be a Shabiha, a civilian loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, lies on the ground at Aleppo's disctrict of Al Sukari August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A body of what Free Syrian Army members claim to be a Shabiha, a civilian loyal to President Bashar Al-Assad, lies on the ground at Aleppo's disctrict of Al Sukari August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

