Edition:
United Kingdom

Editor's choice

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man carries the body of a boy after a Syrian Air force air strike in Azaz, north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

A firefighting tanker plane drops fire retardant on homes threatened by the Taylor Creek Fire outside Cle Elum, Washington, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A firefighting tanker plane drops fire retardant on homes threatened by the Taylor Creek Fire outside Cle Elum, Washington, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

Close
2 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Gchan Choudhary, 17, (L) helps his younger brother Drumpal, 11, to stand on wooden stilts while performing tricks on the street of Kathmandu August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Lightning is seen above buildings during a storm in central Shanghai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Italian Carabinieri police falls down during their parade prior to a training session of the Palio race in Siena's main square August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Italian Carabinieri police falls down during their parade prior to a training session of the Palio race in Siena's main square August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

An overcrowded passenger boat is seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Thursday, August 16, 2012

An overcrowded passenger boat is seen on the Buriganga River in Dhaka August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
6 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Men dressed as Japanese imperial army soldiers march at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2012, on the 67th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Men dressed as Japanese imperial army soldiers march at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2012, on the 67th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
7 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Burnt vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at a military site near a hotel used by United Nations monitors in Damascus August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Burnt vehicles are seen after a bomb exploded at a military site near a hotel used by United Nations monitors in Damascus August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Close
8 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Germany's goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler (R) fouls Argentina's Jose Sosa during their international friendly soccer match in Frankfurt August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Germany's goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler (R) fouls Argentina's Jose Sosa during their international friendly soccer match in Frankfurt August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

Close
9 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Shi'ite masked gunmen from the Meqdad clan, gather at the Meqdad family's association headquarters in the southern suburbs in Beirut, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Shi'ite masked gunmen from the Meqdad clan, gather at the Meqdad family's association headquarters in the southern suburbs in Beirut, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Close
10 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

A child sits behind military police officers during a military operation to evict families camping near the Jacobo Arbenz settlement, in Guatemala City, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A child sits behind military police officers during a military operation to evict families camping near the Jacobo Arbenz settlement, in Guatemala City, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
11 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man reacts in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Men burn incense during a procession of the Statue of the Virgen de la Asuncion (Virgin of the Assumption) in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Men burn incense during a procession of the Statue of the Virgen de la Asuncion (Virgin of the Assumption) in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is to address the nation in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Schoolchildren take part in the Independence Day celebrations in front of the historic Red Fort, where Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is to address the nation in Delhi August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Dervishes perform and pray to God on Laylat al-Qadr during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Naqshbandiyya tekke "Mesudija" in Kacuni, north from the capital Sarajevo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Dervishes perform and pray to God on Laylat al-Qadr during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Naqshbandiyya tekke "Mesudija" in Kacuni, north from the capital Sarajevo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
15 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Striking miners chant slogans outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Striking miners chant slogans outside a South African mine in Rustenburg, northwest of Johannesburg, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
16 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

A boy tries to control an Indian national flag from the wind as it is installed at a wholesale market on the occasion of India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A boy tries to control an Indian national flag from the wind as it is installed at a wholesale market on the occasion of India's Independence Day celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

Close
17 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Commuters are reflected in a window as they walk towards the financial district via London Bridge, three days after the end of the London 2012 Olympics August 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ki Price

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Commuters are reflected in a window as they walk towards the financial district via London Bridge, three days after the end of the London 2012 Olympics August 15, 2012. REUTERS/ Ki Price

Close
18 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

A horse, a boxer dog and a podenco dog (Andalusian hound) (L-R) are silhouetted in Marinaleda, southern Spain, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A horse, a boxer dog and a podenco dog (Andalusian hound) (L-R) are silhouetted in Marinaleda, southern Spain, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
19 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Peru's goalkeeper Jose Carvallo (L) blocks a shot from Costa Rica's Alvaro Saborio during their international friendly soccer match at the National stadium in San Jose August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Peru's goalkeeper Jose Carvallo (L) blocks a shot from Costa Rica's Alvaro Saborio during their international friendly soccer match at the National stadium in San Jose August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
20 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) can't make the play on a hard sliding New York Mets' Mike Baxter (23) for a stolen base during their MLB National League baseball game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips (4) can't make the play on a hard sliding New York Mets' Mike Baxter (23) for a stolen base during their MLB National League baseball game at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
21 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper talks with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at Harrington Lake, Harper's official country retreat, in Gatineau Park, Quebec August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Thursday, August 16, 2012

Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper talks with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel at Harrington Lake, Harper's official country retreat, in Gatineau Park, Quebec August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Close
22 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, August 16, 2012

A man gestures in front of houses destroyed during a recent Syrian Air Force air strike in Azaz, some 47 km (29 miles) north of Aleppo, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
23 / 24
Thursday, August 16, 2012

President Obama sits down for breakfast at Riley's Cafe with U.S. military veterans in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 15, 2012. Pictured are (L-R) Obama, Terry Phillips, Jake Krapfl, and Amanda Irish. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Thursday, August 16, 2012

President Obama sits down for breakfast at Riley's Cafe with U.S. military veterans in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, August 15, 2012. Pictured are (L-R) Obama, Terry Phillips, Jake Krapfl, and Amanda Irish. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
24 / 24

Editor's choice

Editor's choice Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Editor's choice

Editor's choice
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »