Hyundai Motor's in-house subcontracted workers hold sticks as they try to enter assembly lines to hold a sit-in protest, after the management and its private security contractors used fire extinguishers, water and shields to restrain them while policemen surround the plant of the automaker in Ulsan, about 410 km (256 miles) southeast of Seoul, late August 20, 2012. Hundreds of irregular workers of the car maker demonstrated to demand the company to turn in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones. They also demanded an apology from the company for what they claimed was a recent lynching incident of some leaders of the irregular workers' labour union, according to local media. The management denied about the lynching and said it would turn the in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones "in stages" but the workers demanded immediate regular employment, local media said. REUTERS/Stringer