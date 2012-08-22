A protestor is carried by riot police in front of the campaign headquarter of Romania's suspended President Traian Basescu in Bucharest August 21, 2012. Romania's Constitutional Court struck down on Tuesday a referendum to impeach Basescu, thwarting a drive by the country's leftist government to oust its chief political opponent just months before a parliamentary election. Two decades after the overthrow of communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, the battle pitting Basescu against Prime Minister Victor Ponta could now intensify in coming months just as one of the European Union's poorest states faces tough austerity demands from international lenders. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel