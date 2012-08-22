Editor's choice
Tracer bullets ricochet off their targets as the Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force Type 74 and Type 90 armoured tanks fire machine guns during a night annual training session at Higashifuji training field in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, August 21, 2012. Mt. Fuji is seen in the background. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Entertainers dance in front of statues of Chuchok, a greedy Brahmin who died in a story from the Buddhist Vessantara Jataka from gluttony due to his new found wealth, at Baan Chuchok in Bangkok August 21, 2012. Some Thai Buddhist's hire dancers to give thanks to Chuchok statues after their wishes have been fulfilled. It is believed that wealth and luck would come to those who believe in Chuchok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A teleprompter obscures President Barack Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio August 21, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign trip to Ohio, Nevada and New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sunni Muslim gunmen fire their weapons at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes with Alawites, August 21, 2012. At least 22 people were wounded in overnight clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli in another spill-over from the war in neighbouring Syria, security and medical sources said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim more
Riot policemen detain an injured peasant farmer as they evicted protesters near the Supreme Court in Tegucigalpa August 21, 2012. Riot policemen fired tear gas to remove peasant farmers who set up barricades and burned tires to block a main avenue as they demanded that a decree disallowing Bajo Aguan farmers in northern Honduras from being armed, be ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. At least 20 farmers were detained...more
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, 75 km (47 miles) south of Zurich August 21, 2012. The tradition of wild haying in Central Switzerland dates back around two hundred years and is practiced from mid-July until mid-September on high altitudes with steep hillsides. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Members of the Worker-Peasant Red Guards, the civilian forces of North Korea, train in an undisclosed location on August 20, 2012, in this picture released by the North's KCNA in Pyongyang, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Smoke rises from a residential building at the Sunni Muslim dominant neighbourhood of Bab al-Tebbaneh in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, during clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites, August 21, 2012. One person was killed and several dozen wounded in clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli in another spillover from the war in neighbouring Syria, security and medical sources said on Tuesday....more
A firefighter battles the Chips fire near Greenville, California August 20, 2012. The fire has forced evacuations and burned over 47,000 acres in Northern California. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Workers assess the wreckage of an overturned freight train in Ellicott City, Maryland, August 21, 2012. A CSX Corp freight train carrying coal derailed while crossing an overpass west of Baltimore, killing two 19-year-old women and crushing several cars parked near the bridge, officials said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Khilnath Phuyal (R), husband of deceased Tara Sharma Phuyal, is comforted by a family member at Maternity Hospital in Kathmandu, August 21, 2012. Phuyal, 28, died after giving birth to a baby girl, according to family members and supporters of Phuyal who protested outside the hospital. Nepal in 2010 had a maternal mortality rate of 170 in 100,000 live births, according to data from the United Nations Millennium Development Goals...more
Orthodox Christian pilgrims pray by a wall at Bet Medhane Alem rock church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A loggerhead turtle hatchling makes it's way to the surf, as tourists and volunteers look on, at South Litchfield Beach along the coast of South Carolina August 17, 2012. South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts (SCUTE), is a group of volunteers dedicated to sea turtle conservation in Georgetown and Horry counties. Turtle volunteers walk the area's beaches along South Carolina's coast daily during the nesting season, looking for...more
Federal policemen escort a group of prisoners toward a plane bound for an undisclosed location at the Morelia International Airport August 21, 2012. Some 200 inmates serving federal sentences were transferred to federal prisons during an operation by the Secretary of Public Security (SSP), local media reported. REUTERS/Leovigildo Gonzalez
A boy jumps into the Hoyoux river as steam billows from the cooling towers of Tihange's nuclear plant August 21, 2012. Belgian regulator FANC said the 1,008 MW Tihange 2 reactor in the south of the country would be closed for inspection in September. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A boy runs through a flock of pigeons at a field in Mumbai August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Visitors stand at a balcony behind the Damien Hirst sculpture "Hymn" outside the Tate Modern gallery in London August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A soldier participates in an anti-terror drill at a subway station in Seoul August 21, 2012. South Korean and U.S. forces began on Monday the Ulchi Freedom Guardian (UFG) drill, an annual joint exercise to test their defence ability against North Korea. About 56,000 South Korean soldiers and 30,000 U.S. troops will attend the computer-aided military drill which will last until August 31, according to local media. REUTERS/Kim...more
Fans reach for a foul ball during the MLB American League game between Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, in Chicago, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Agricultural workers and members of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT) rest inside a property belonging to the Duke of Moratalla, a member of Spain's royal family, after they occupied it illegally, during the first day of a march in Hornachuelos, near Cordoba, southern Spain, August 21, 2012. The march, led by Marinaleda's mayor and (IU) Parliamentarian Juan Manuel Sanchez Gordillo (unseen), will continue across the region...more
Ecuador's Tungurahua volcano spews ash to the nearby town of Banos in Tungurahua August 21, 2012. The authorities are encouraging residents living near the volcano to evacuate due to increased activity of the volcano, according to local media. The Tungurahua volcano has been in an active state since October 1999. REUTERS/Gary Granja
Syrian men mourn the death of Amar Ali Amero, a free Syrian Army fighter who was killed by a sniper in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, during his funeral in Azaz city, north of Aleppo, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A protestor is carried by riot police in front of the campaign headquarter of Romania's suspended President Traian Basescu in Bucharest August 21, 2012. Romania's Constitutional Court struck down on Tuesday a referendum to impeach Basescu, thwarting a drive by the country's leftist government to oust its chief political opponent just months before a parliamentary election. Two decades after the overthrow of communist dictator...more
Mudlark "Mackie" uses a metal detector to search for items of value on the banks of the River Thames in London August 21, 2012. Mudlarks are people who search for valuables on riverbanks usually using metal detectors. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
